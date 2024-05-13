Reviewing The Best Bike Handlebars of 2024

Our Top Picks

As a cyclist, I understand how crucial the right bike handlebars are for your riding experience. Whether tackling rough trails or cruising through the city, the perfect handlebars can significantly improve your control and comfort. We've explored the realm of bike handlebars, assessing them on design, durability, installation simplicity, and their impact on your cycling. After considering various riding styles and preferences, we're confident there's an ideal handlebar for every cyclist. Our carefully selected favorites work for all cyclists, from leisurely riders to extreme mountain biking enthusiasts!

1 TFD Bike Handlebar TFD Bike Handlebar View on Amazon This bike handlebar is compatible with the Peloton Bike and Bike+, featuring a black design that looks sleek and modern on your bike. It is perfect for any rider, allowing you to adjust the handlebar position for comfort, preventing any distress or strain during your workout. With this handlebar, you can ride easily, regardless of whether you're tall or short. It is made with high-quality materials and is built to last, ensuring long-lasting use. Easy to install, you can attach it to your bike handlebars without hassle. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable grip ✙ Adjustable base plate ✙ Easy installation – Steep price

2 BW Riser Bike Handlebar BW Riser Bike Handlebar View on Amazon With multiple rise options, including 100mm, these bike handlebars are perfect for mountain, road, and hybrid bikes. These handlebars are crafted with precision and made to last, and will provide you with comfort and control during your rides. The 25.4mm stem fits most bikes, ensuring compatibility and ease of installation. These bike handlebars are perfect for riders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a pro. The ergonomic design reduces fatigue and provides excellent grip, allowing you to ride for longer without discomfort. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits multiple bike types ✙ Adjustable height options ✙ Easy installation – Upper horizontal length is insufficient

3 Wald Hi-Rise Bike Handlebar Wald Hi-Rise Bike Handlebar View on Amazon These bike handlebars are crafted with a 9.5-inch rise to provide a comfortable and upright riding position, reducing strain on the back and shoulders. At 24.5 inches wide, they offer ample space for various hand positions, ensuring maximum control and stability. They are made from durable steel and can withstand the toughest rides. They are also resistant to rust and corrosion. The chrome finish adds a touch of style, while the classic design complements any bike. These bike handlebars are easy to install, making them an excellent choice for anyone upgrading their ride. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy build ✙ Comfortable riding posture ✙ Good value – Hand grip may be short

4 GEWAGE Bike Handlebar GEWAGE Bike Handlebar View on Amazon These aluminum alloy mountain bike handlebars are just what you need! You can customize your handlebars to fit your preferences with various lengths, including 25mm, 55mm, 70mm, 90mm, and 120mm riser options. The 25.4mm and 31.8mm diameters ensure a perfect fit for most mountain bikes, while the 780mm and 620mm widths provide ample space for a comfortable grip. Made with high-quality aluminum alloy, these handlebars are lightweight yet durable, perfect for tackling any terrain. The rise options allow for better control and maneuverability on steep climbs or technical descents, while the ergonomic design reduces hand fatigue on long rides. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip and durable aluminum alloy ✙ Easy installation ✙ Ergonomically designed – Bar ends may be small

5 Mixsuper Bike Handlebar Mixsuper Bike Handlebar View on Amazon These mountain bike handlebars are made from durable, lightweight aluminum alloy and are designed to withstand even the most challenging mountain trails. With a 31.8mm diameter and 720mm length, these bars provide a comfortable grip for all riders. The 90mm rise also allows for a more upright riding position, reducing strain on your back and shoulders. The sleek black finish adds a touch of style to your ride and complements any bike frame. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip lightweight design ✙ Better control ✙ Compatible with mountain bikes – Slightly expensive

6 WAKE MTB Bike Handlebar WAKE MTB Bike Handlebar View on Amazon These bike handlebars are crafted from high-quality aluminum alloy and are built to withstand even the most intense downhill racing and cycling adventures. With a diameter of 31.8mm, they provide extra stability and control, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride no matter the terrain. The handlebars come in 720mm and 780mm, providing extra length for those who prefer a wider grip. Their sleek black finish adds a touch of style to your bike and ensures durability and resistance to wear and tear. The riser design provides an elevated position for the rider, reducing fatigue and allowing maximum power transfer. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just starting, these bike handlebars are the perfect upgrade for any bike, providing enhanced performance and control for all your cycling needs. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Durable ✙ Extra Long – May not be durable

7 UPANBIKE Bike Handlebar UPANBIKE Bike Handlebar View on Amazon Crafted with a mustache shape and an extra wide Dutch M shape design, this bike handlebar provides a unique look that stands out from the rest. It has a 25.4mm diameter and 600mm length and is compatible with most urban road bikes. The handlebar's aluminum alloy construction ensures durability and long-lasting performance. The handlebar's design also provides a comfortable riding experience, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters and long-distance riders alike. The bike handlebar also features a lightweight construction, which makes it easy to carry and install. Whether you're looking for a stylish upgrade or simply want a comfortable ride, this handlebar is a perfect choice. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retro style ✙ Extra wide ✙ Comfortable grip – Not suitable for all bikes

FAQ

Q: What are the different types of bike handlebars?

A: There are several bike handlebars, including drop bars, flat bars, riser bars, and bullhorn bars. Each type offers a different riding position and is suitable for different types of cycling.

Q: How do I choose the right bike handlebars?

A: Consider your riding style and preferences. Drop bars are ideal for road biking, while flat bars are better for mountain biking. Riser bars are great for casual riding, and bullhorn bars are popular among fixed-gear riders.

Q: Can I adjust the height of my bike handlebars?

A: Yes, you can adjust the height of your bike handlebars by loosening the stem bolts and adjusting the stem height.

Q: Do wider bike handlebars provide better control?

A: Wider bike handlebars can provide better control and stability, especially when riding off-road. However, they can also make it harder to maneuver in tight spaces, so choose the width that suits your riding style.

Q: How often should I replace my bike handlebars?

A: You should replace your bike handlebars if they become damaged, bent, or cracked. Otherwise, you can keep using them as long as they're comfortable and provide the correct riding position for you.

Article Contributors

Caden Lindblom

Caden Lindblom is a freelance editor and writer specializing in the travel and outdoor recreation industries. When he’s not exploring the world around him, you can find him at home relaxing with his pets and researching new ways to deliver insightful content to clients across the globe.