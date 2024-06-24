The 7 Best Luggage Strap/luggage Belt of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Navigating bustling airports and crowded train stations can feel like an Olympic sport, especially when you're lugging around suitcases that seem to have a mind of their own. Enter the luggage strap/luggage belt, our trusty companion designed to keep your belongings secure and your travel stress-free. We know that not all straps are created equal, and with a sea of options out there, choosing the right one can feel as confusing as trying to decipher a foreign subway map. But don't worry, we've done the leg work for you. Using a stringent methodology that takes into account factors like durability, adjustability, and ease of use, we've sifted through the market to bring you the top choices. Whether you're a casual vacationer or a seasoned globe-trotter, you'll find a strap that suits your needs and keeps your luggage in check, making your journey a smooth ride.

1 Untethered Luggage Straps Set Untethered Luggage Straps Set View on Amazon These luggage straps are our top recommendation as they’re designed to withstand a maximum force tension of over 400lbs. This ensures that your luggage stays intact during transit. These heavy-duty straps can significantly extend the life of your bags, making them a cost-effective investment for frequent travelers. Their fluorescent green color makes your luggage easily identifiable on a crowded baggage carousel. Each strap is 2 inches wide and 6 feet long, providing ample coverage to secure your suitcase effectively. The unique two-stage buckle design ensures a tight and secure fit, giving you peace of mind that your bags are safe. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fluorescent green color makes it easy to spot your luggage ✙ Two-stage latch design ✙ Ideal for hard-side clamshell suitcases – Limited color options

2 Samsonite Luggage Strap Samsonite Luggage Strap View on Amazon The second product on this list combines durability with added security for your travels. Designed with a rugged ABS buckle, this luggage strap is built to endure the rough handling typical of baggage transport. The triple-dial mechanism offers a customizable combination lock, giving you the ability to set and reset it with hundreds of possible combinations. Crafted from ultra-rugged polypropylene, the strap adjusts to fit bags up to 72 inches in circumference. This strap is not only functional but also adds a layer of protection to your suitcase, especially useful for bulky luggage that needs extra support. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rugged ABS buckle ✙ Triple-dial combination lock ✙ Ultra-rugged polypropylene strap – Additional TSA-approved locks are still necessary for full security

3 Cincha Luggage Belt Cincha Luggage Belt View on Amazon This innovative travel accessory is designed to secure your personal bag to your carry-on or checked luggage handle, allowing you to maneuver through the airport hands-free. It's an excellent luggage strap for those who want to make traveling easier and more convenient. The Cincha Travel Belt fits most bags, thanks to its adjustable length of up to 45 inches. Whether you have a tote, backpack, purse, briefcase, diaper bag, or messenger bag, this belt will keep it securely attached to your suitcase handle. The secret slip feature ensures that the belt stays in place, providing stability and ease of use. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Encourages hands-free travel ✙ Adjustable to fit most types of bags ✙ Features durable metal buckle – May not be ideal for nicer tote bags due to potential squashing

4 PARIS IN RAIN Luggage Strap PARIS IN RAIN Luggage Strap View on Amazon This versatile luggage belt allows you to navigate through airports hands-free, making your journey more convenient and stress-free. The luggage strap stands out with its fashionable style, renewing the look of your suitcase while complementing various types of bags such as shoulder bags, canvas bags, tote handbags, crossbody bags, and satchels. Its sleek black design is both stylish and practical, making it a perfect accessory for frequent travelers. Durability is key with this travel belt. It features a sturdy metal buckle that is built to last and can be quickly released with one hand, making it user-friendly even for those with arthritis. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fashionable black design ✙ Flexible nylon strap with elastic fitter ✙ Lightweight and easy to store – Slick material may cause slight slippage over time

5 Travel Inspira Luggage Strap Travel Inspira Luggage Strap View on Amazon Next up, we have this luggage strap designed to provide extra security and peace of mind during your travels. Featuring a TSA-approved 3-dial combination lock, these straps protect your belongings from unauthorized access while allowing airport security to perform inspections without cutting them off. These luggage straps are designed from high-quality materials, guaranteeing both durability and reliability. The adjustable length feature allows them to fit a variety of luggage sizes, making them perfect for both individual travelers and families. The sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any suitcase, ensuring that your travel gear looks as good as it functions. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ TSA-approved 3-dial combination lock ✙ Adjustable length ✙ Made from high-quality materials – Slightly difficult to use

6 Misumor Luggage Strap Misumor Luggage Strap View on Amazon Made from ultra-durable materials, this luggage strap adjusts to fit most suitcases (20-32 inches) and secures them tightly. No more fretting about damage during security checks - the built-in TSA lock allows inspectors easy access without breaking your suitcase. Plus, the unique cross-belt design provides all-around protection, and included luggage tags make identifying your bags a breeze. This strap is a must-have for frequent flyers or anyone who wants to ensure their belongings arrive safely. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from durable polyester polypropylene ✙ TSA-approved lock ✙ Includes luggage tags – Plastic lock mechanism may be less durable for heavy suitcases

7 TRANVERS Luggage Straps TRANVERS Luggage Straps View on Amazon These luggage straps feature an easy-buckle and easy-unbuckle design that makes securing and unsecuring your luggage a breeze. With an adjustable length from 44 inches to 79 inches and a width of 2 inches, these straps are versatile enough to fit suitcases ranging from 16 to 34 inches. They are also suitable for duffels, backpacks, cartons, and even for connecting two pieces of luggage. The thickened sturdy webbing belts and extra heavy-duty plastic buckle ensure that your luggage stays securely fastened during transit. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable length ✙ Thickened sturdy webbing belts ✙ Built-in name and address label – May be too long for smaller luggage

Q: Can luggage straps really prevent my suitcase from bursting open during travel?

A: Yes, luggage straps can significantly reduce the risk of your suitcase bursting open during travel. When bags are mishandled or overpacked, the zippers can easily give way, especially under the weight and pressure of other luggage. A sturdy luggage strap adds an extra layer of security by holding the suitcase together, even if the zippers fail. This is particularly important for older or heavily used luggage where the zippers might not be as reliable. High-quality straps, often made from durable materials like polypropylene or nylon, are designed to withstand substantial force, ensuring that your belongings stay safe and intact throughout your journey.

Q: Are all luggage straps TSA-approved, and why is this important?

A: Not all luggage straps are TSA-approved. TSA-approved straps come with a special lock that can be opened by TSA agents using a master key. This is crucial for travelers in the United States, as TSA agents might need to inspect your luggage. Without a TSA-approved lock, agents may have to cut through your strap, rendering it useless. TSA-approved luggage straps provide a balance between security and accessibility, ensuring that your luggage can be checked without being damaged. This feature is particularly beneficial for frequent travelers who want to maintain the integrity of their luggage straps over multiple trips.

Q: Can luggage straps be used for purposes other than securing suitcases?

A: Absolutely, luggage straps are versatile tools that can be used for a variety of purposes beyond securing suitcases. They can be used to bundle multiple bags together, making it easier to transport them. For instance, you can attach a smaller bag or backpack to the handle of your rolling suitcase, keeping your hands free while navigating through airports. Additionally, luggage straps can be used to secure oversized items or boxes, ensuring they stay closed during transport. Their adjustable nature and sturdy construction make them useful in numerous situations where you need to keep items tightly bound and secure.

Q: Are luggage straps reusable, and how do I maintain them?

A: Yes, luggage straps are designed to be reusable and can last through many trips with proper care. To maintain your luggage straps, regularly check for any signs of wear and tear, such as fraying edges or damaged buckles. Clean them occasionally with mild soap and water to remove dirt and grime. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could weaken the fabric or buckle. Store your straps in a cool, dry place when not in use to prevent mildew and deterioration. By taking these simple steps, you can extend the lifespan of your luggage straps and ensure they remain reliable travel companions.

Q: Can I use a luggage strap on hard-shell suitcases?

A: Yes, luggage straps can be effectively used on hard-shell suitcases. Hard-shell suitcases, while sturdy, can still benefit from the additional security provided by a luggage strap. The strap helps keep the suitcase closed and prevents the two halves from separating if the lock or zipper fails. Additionally, using a luggage strap on a hard-shell suitcase can help keep it tightly closed, reducing the risk of items shifting or falling out during transport. When choosing a strap for a hard-shell suitcase, ensure it is adjustable and long enough to wrap securely around the case.

