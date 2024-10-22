The Backpacks for College in 2024

Our Top Picks

Carrying your life around campus is no joke. Between laptops, books, and chargers, you need a backpack that doesn’t just “look cool” but also gets the job done. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research on the best backpacks for college. From trendy designs to heavy-duty storage solutions, we’re reviewing the top backpacks that work for college students. Regardless of whether you’re need something with tons of pockets or just need a bag that’ll make your walk to class more comfortable, our list contains it all. Read below to find out what makes these college backpacks stand out.

1 Lapsouno College Backpack Lapsouno College Backpack View on Amazon This highly-functional college backpack stood out to us for its practicality. It has 15 pockets and two large compartments that fit a 17.3-inch laptop and all your essentials. You can carry tech gear, books, or whatever you need with ease. It also offers great comfort with breathable back padding and adjustable shoulder straps, perfect for long commutes or busy days. Plus, it includes a USB charging port, letting you charge your devices while you’re on the go. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra large capacity ✙ Anti-theft design ✙ USB port for charging – Zipper could be smoother

2 Montana West College Backpack Montana West College Backpack View on Amazon On the other hand, if you’re after a stylish rucksack, this is the perfect pick. This college backpack features a beautiful beige Aztec design that’s a favorite among Boho fans. While it doesn’t have all the fancy tech features, it still offers plenty of room for your laptop and has six pockets to keep your stuff organized. Plus, it’s incredibly lightweight at only 0.83 lbs, so you won’t feel weighed down like with other bulky options. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish Aztec design ✙ Lightweight and easy to carry ✙ Waterproof material – Water bottle holder is on the smaller side

3 CLUCI College Backpack CLUCI College Backpack View on Amazon You don’t have to give up your love for leather when choosing a college backpack. This backpack is made from premium PU leather and comes in a stunning two-toned brown design. With its stylish tassel and gun-tone hardware, it’s sure to get noticed around campus. It’s also super practical with 10 compartments that easily fit a 14\" laptop, books, an iPad, and even A4 files. After classes, you can convert it into a shoulder bag for a night out with friends. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 design ✙ Made from premium leather ✙ 10 compartments – Strap isn't the most comfortable

4 LIGHT FLIGHT College Backpack LIGHT FLIGHT College Backpack View on Amazon If you want a sleek college backpack, this one is perfect. It features a smooth, clean design that fits right in on any campus. You can easily organize everything, from your smallest essentials to textbooks and a 15.6-inch laptop. The anti-theft design keeps your belongings safe, and the water-resistant material protects them from rain. Plus, you can charge your phone or other devices on the go with its built-in USB charging port. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Water-resistant ✙ Small item storage ✙ Anti-loss key – Relatively pricey

5 MATEIN College Backpack MATEIN College Backpack View on Amazon It’s frustrating to pack a healthy lunch, only to have it crushed by lunchtime. This college backpack solves that issue with a separate, insulated lunch compartment that keeps your food warm or cold for 3-5 hours. The space is impressive, with space up to 10 cans, so you’ll have plenty of room for your meals. The smart design also allows the main compartment to expand or shrink, depending on how much space the lunch section takes up. Even with food storage, the backpack has a 23L capacity and can fit a 15.6-inch laptop in its dedicated sleeve. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Insulated cooler backpack ✙ 15.6 inch laptop compartment ✙ USB port for charging – Needs a firmer floor between compartments

Q: Why should I care about the length of the backpack straps?

A: The length of your backpack straps actually plays a big role in your comfort. If the straps are too short, the backpack will sit too high on your back, making it uncomfortable, especially when carrying heavier loads. On the other hand, straps that are too long can make the bag sit low, putting strain on your lower back and shoulders. Adjustable straps let you find the perfect fit, so the weight is evenly distributed and easier to carry. Plus, having straps that adjust to your height or body shape can prevent discomfort during long walks across campus or commutes.

Q: Does the color of your backpack affect how it wears over time?

A: Yes, the color of your backpack can make a difference in how it looks over time. Lighter colors tend to show dirt, stains, and scuffs more easily, so you might find yourself needing to clean it more often. On the other hand, darker colors or patterned designs are better at hiding wear and tear, making them look newer for longer. If you don’t want to worry about frequent cleaning or scrubbing out stains, going for a darker or more textured color could save you some hassle. It’s really just about how much maintenance you're willing to do to keep your backpack looking fresh.

Q: What is a ‘floating’ laptop sleeve and why is it better?

A: A ‘floating’ laptop sleeve is a special compartment inside some backpacks that doesn't sit directly on the bottom of the bag. Instead, it’s slightly raised, so when you set your backpack down, your laptop isn’t hitting the ground. This little bit of space helps protect your laptop from bumps or drops. It's especially helpful if you’re always on the go and tend to put your bag down quickly or on hard surfaces.

Q: Can backpacks designed for college double as travel bags?

A: Yes, many college backpacks can double as travel bags, and it’s super convenient. College backpacks are often designed with multiple compartments for organizing your laptop, books, and essentials, which works just as well for packing travel items like clothes, toiletries, and gadgets. If your backpack has features like a luggage sleeve (to slide over your suitcase handle) or water-resistant material, it makes traveling even easier.

Q: How often should I clean my college backpack?

A: It’s a good idea to clean your college backpack every couple of months, or more often if it starts looking dirty or smelling funky. Backpacks can collect dust, dirt, and even crumbs from snacks over time. A quick spot clean with a damp cloth will usually do the trick for minor stains. For a deeper clean, you can either hand wash it or use a washing machine (if the material allows it).

