Best 5 Baby Detergents Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Babies are a contradiction—they're sensitive to most laundry detergents but create messes that require a thorough cleaning. What you need is something free of fragrances, dyes, and harsh chemicals that will also keep their clothes looking fresh for longer. And baby detergents provide exactly that. They're not just gentle enough to protect your baby's skin from irritation but include specific ingredients that can tackle baby messes effectively. Since new parents have enough to worry about already, we've done the research and compiled this list of baby detergents that will even suit little ones with the most sensitive skin.

1 Dreft Newborn Baby Detergent Liquid Dreft Newborn Baby Detergent Liquid View on Amazon Your baby deserves the best and this baby detergent ticks all the boxes when it comes to safety. It doesn't just claim to be hypoallergenic, the claims are backed by an EPA certification which means it's proven to be free of any nasties like added chlorine, dyes, or phosphates. The brand has been making baby detergent for over 80 years and is the top choice among pediatricians. You can be sure it will be safe and gentle on baby skin and clothes while providing an effective clean. Plus, you get enough for 114 loads with just one bottle! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pediatrician-recommended ✙ EPA-certified Safer Choice ✙ Fights odors – Scent might vary

2 Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Baby Detergent Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Baby Detergent View on Amazon Caring for your baby also means caring for the world they'll grow up in. That's why this baby detergent contains only plant-based cleaning agents that are both gentle and effective while being fully biodegradable. Instead of harsh chemical surfactants, the stain-fighting enzymes in the formula break down common baby stains like spit-up and diaper residue which leads to a thorough clean without damaging fabrics. There are ten different scents to choose from that are all created with essential oils so they won't irritate sensitive skin like artificial fragrances do. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infused with essential oils ✙ Plant-based cleaning agents ✙ Gentle floral fragrance – Higher pricepoint

3 Seventh Generation Baby Detergent Seventh Generation Baby Detergent View on Amazon Sometimes your baby makes the kind of mess you can't help but think your usual baby detergent will not be able to clean up. It's easy to see why; most detergents are watered down to cut costs. What you need is a concentrated formula that actually works like this one. Although it also uses enzymes like the previous option, the higher concentration makes it suitable for tougher stains like the ones on cloth diapers. Since it's a USDA-certified biobased product, you get impressive cleaning power with only natural ingredients that are safe for your baby and the environment. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Concentrated formula ✙ Suitable for cloth diapers ✙ USDA-certified biobased – Cap leaks slightly

4 Babyganics Baby Detergent Babyganics Baby Detergent View on Amazon It's common for most baby detergents to include enzymes instead of chemical surfactants, but they don't always work on tougher stains. This one tackles that issue with the addition of pH adjusters and enzyme stabilizers which enhance the enzymes' cleaning power and help them maintain it over time. Most plant-based cleaners need a certain pH range to clean stains like oils and throw-up better while ensuring they won't irritate skin or damage fabrics. That's how these simple additions make sure your baby's clothes will come out of the wash just as fresh and clean as you wish, even with bigger messes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ HE-compatible ✙ Fragrance-free ✙ pH adjusters for effectiveness – Packaging could be improved

5 All Free Clear Odor Relief Baby Detergent All Free Clear Odor Relief Baby Detergent View on Amazon Some babies have really sensitive skin and are prone to allergies, so any baby detergent can irritate them regardless of how gentle it is. In that case, you need something that's specifically made with these factors in mind, like this one. It's the first laundry detergent to have the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. With cleaning power that removes 99% of common allergens like pet dander and pollen, you can also use this for your own laundry if you have allergies since it can remove the toughest odors and stains. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Removes 99% of seasonal allergens ✙ Has National Eczema Seal of Acceptance ✙ Tough on odors – Formula is unscented

FAQ

Q: What irritants should one absolutely avoid in baby detergent?

A: Avoid synthetic fragrances, which often contain chemicals like phthalates, known for causing allergic reactions. Dyes are another no-go since they add no cleaning power and can be harsh on sensitive skin. Optical brighteners may make clothes look cleaner but can leave a residue that irritates sensitive skin. Sulfates, bleach, and preservatives like methylisothiazolinone can also cause redness, dryness, and rashes. Choosing a detergent free from these ingredients helps keep your baby’s skin happy and irritation-free.

Q: Are baby detergents effective on tough stains?

A: Absolutely! Many baby detergents are designed with stain-fighting power, even though they’re gentle. Look for ones with natural enzymes or plant-based surfactants. These ingredients help break down proteins, fats, and other stain-causing particles without relying on harsh chemicals. Baby detergents can tackle tough stains from milk, food, and spit-ups just as well as standard detergents—sometimes even better! A good soak before washing can also boost their effectiveness, or you can always use stain remover beforehand if you want a deeper clean!

Q: Do you use baby detergent with hot or cold water?

A: Baby detergent works well in both hot and cold water, so you can choose based on the stain type and fabric care. Cold water is often gentler on fabrics so it will keep baby clothes soft and preserve color. However, if you’re dealing with tough stains or looking to kill germs, warm water may be more effective. For super delicate fabrics, stick with cold, and for deep cleaning, use warm. Baby detergents are versatile enough for both, so pick what’s best for each load.

Q: Can I use baby detergent in my HE washing machine?

A: Yes, you definitely can! Most baby detergents are designed to be compatible with both regular and HE (high-efficiency) washing machines. HE machines use less water, so you’ll need a detergent that’s formulated to work with lower water levels and still rinse cleanly, which most baby detergents do. Look for the “HE” symbol on the detergent bottle just to be sure.

Q: What makes a baby detergent hypoallergenic?

A: Hypoallergenic baby detergents are specially formulated to minimize the risk of skin irritation and allergies. They typically leave out common allergens like fragrances, dyes, and harsh cleaning agents. These detergents often use plant-based ingredients and avoid harsh chemicals that could leave residue. Hypoallergenic doesn’t mean allergy-proof, but it does mean the detergent has been designed to be as gentle and safe as possible for delicate, reactive skin.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.