Best 5 Baby Probiotics Of 2024

Baby probiotics are a must-have for supporting your little one’s developing gut and overall health. A baby’s digestive system is still maturing, and probiotics help introduce good bacteria that can ease colic, gas, and other tummy troubles while strengthening their immune system. They’re especially helpful for babies with digestive sensitivities or those recovering from antibiotics. But not all probiotics are created equal—some include questionable ingredients or strains that don’t really work for infants. That’s why we’ve created this guide to help you choose the cleanest probiotics to keep your baby happy and healthy.

1 Lovebug Probiotics Organic Baby Probiotic Powder Lovebug Probiotics Organic Baby Probiotic Powder View on Amazon There are many reasons why baby probiotics are important since having a healthy gut isn't just important for digestion, but it's also responsible for immunity. This award-winning formula is great for newborns and infants since it contains 3 strains that specifically help them digest milk and relieve colic, gas, and constipation. The use of organic ingredients without any preservatives or fillers that can cause allergies means your baby only gets the best. Since it's tasteless and sugar-free, you can mix it into formula or expressed milk and feed it to your baby without any fuss. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ USDA-certified organic ingredients ✙ Tasteless and sugar-free ✙ 3 studied strains – Clumps in water

2 BioGaia Baby Probiotic Drops With Vitamin D BioGaia Baby Probiotic Drops With Vitamin D View on Amazon We know breast milk is a great source of probiotics for babies and nothing is better for a baby's gut health. That's why these baby probiotics have L. reuteri DSM 17938, the most researched probiotic for colic relief, which can reduce crying and fussiness caused by digestive issues. This product mimics probiotics naturally present in breast milk, enhancing gut health and creating a supportive environment for your baby’s developing digestive system. It's an allergen-free formula that also contains vitamin D for strong bones and boosting immunity alongside probiotics. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soothes digestive issues ✙ Contains vitamin D ✙ Naturally occuring probiotics – Tricky for picky babies

3 Mommy's Bliss Baby Probiotic Drops With Vitamin D Mommy View on Amazon Some strains in baby probiotics just work better for specific issues like eczema or allergies. If your baby is prone to such issues, what you need is a formula like this one that only contains one highly researched strain. The L. rhamnosus GG in these drops is known for balancing the gut microbiome. Some clinical studies even suggest that it can help reduce the risk of developing allergies or eczema, especially when introduced early in life. The added sunflower oil doesn't just keep the bacteria safe until they reach the lower intestine, but it's also a rich source of vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids. For babies with eczema, this formula fights both internal and external factors by combining L. rhamnosus GG with sunflower oil. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Helps prevent eczema ✙ Highly researched probiotic strain ✙ Contains sunflower oil – Stiff dropper

4 Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Baby Probiotic Powder Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Baby Probiotic Powder View on Amazon As babies grow older, their exposure to bacteria increases. Daycare, kindergarten, or really anywhere they interact with others means they will be exposed to bacteria. This doesn't mean you should keep your little one hidden away; it's important to use baby probiotics that can strengthen their immune system. Designed for older babies, you get ten different lactobacillus and bifidobacterium strains in this formula that help kids with all kinds of things from digestion and immunity to oral health and preventing colds. It even has inulin from chicory root which feeds gut bacteria and helps them multiply. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains lacto and bifido strains ✙ Can be mixed with food ✙ Includes prebiotic – Needs refrigeration

5 Wellements Organic Baby Probiotic Drops Wellements Organic Baby Probiotic Drops View on Amazon Most baby probiotics use seed oils as a carrier, but this one takes a smarter approach with MCT oil from coconuts. Not only is MCT oil easier on tiny tummies, but it also helps the probiotics absorb better and has natural antimicrobial benefits that can reduce harmful bacteria. The star strain here, LactoSpore Bacillus coagulans, is tough enough to survive stomach acid and works wonders for easing gas, colic, and digestion issues. It also gives babies’ immune systems a much-needed boost. This formula is organic, free of allergens, and easy to give to your baby since the dropper takes the guesswork out of dosing. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Verified non-GMO ✙ Accurate dosing dropper ✙ Includes MCT oil – Difficult to administer

Q: Which strains are important in baby probiotics?

A: Look for strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus reuteri, and Bifidobacterium infantis in baby probiotics. These are well-researched and known to support babies' digestive systems by balancing gut bacteria, easing colic, and reducing gas. Lactobacillus reuteri, in particular, has been shown to reduce crying in colicky babies, while Bifidobacterium infantis helps with digestion by breaking down nutrients more efficiently. Each strain plays a unique role, so a mix of them can cover different aspects of gut and immune health.

Q: What's better in baby probiotics: sunflower oil or MCT oil?

A: MCT oil is often a better choice for baby probiotics because it’s gentler on tiny tummies and easier to digest than sunflower oil. MCT oil, usually derived from coconuts, doesn’t just act as a carrier—it also supports fat absorption and gut health while avoiding potential allergens found in some seed oils. Plus, it enhances the delivery of probiotics, ensuring they reach your baby’s gut intact. Sunflower oil can still do the job, but MCT oil offers added benefits for growing little ones.

Q: What's the best way to give your baby probiotics?

A: The easiest way is to use probiotic drops! Simply place the drops on a spoon/pacifier, or directly into breast milk or formula. If you're breastfeeding, you can even put the drops on your nipple before feeding. Just follow the instructions on the bottle for the correct dosage. Look for a formula with a dropper for easy use. Keep it simple and consistent, and your baby’s tummy will thank you.

Q: Do baby probiotics actually help with crying and fussiness?

A: Yes, probiotics can make a big difference for colicky babies! Strains like Lactobacillus reuteri have been clinically shown to reduce crying and fussiness, often caused by gas or digestive discomfort. Probiotics help balance the gut microbiome, which can calm upset tummies and improve overall digestion. While they’re not an instant fix, many parents notice improvements within a few weeks of consistent use.

Q: How do baby probiotics help with eczema?

A: Probiotics can support your baby’s immune system, which plays a key role in eczema. Strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium bifidum are known to help reduce inflammation and regulate immune responses, both of which can lessen eczema symptoms. By improving gut health, probiotics also enhance the skin’s barrier function which makes it more resilient to irritants. While probiotics aren’t a cure, they can be part of a well-rounded approach to managing eczema in little ones.

