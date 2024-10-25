Best 5 Lunch Boxes For Kids Of 2024

Our Top Picks

There’s nothing worse than carefully packing your child’s lunch, only to wonder if they’ll be able to open it or if everything’s going to end up at the bottom of their backpack in a soggy mess. You need a lunch box that’s simple enough for little hands to manage, but still sturdy enough to survive a day of school chaos. That's why we’ve rounded up the best lunch boxes for kids in this guide, so you can finally stop worrying about lunchtime disasters and focus on what really matters—like whether or not they’ll actually eat those veggies you packed!

1 Bentgo Lunch Box For Kids Bentgo Lunch Box For Kids View on Amazon It’s only natural for kids to drop things—especially their lunch box. That’s why durability is key when it comes to choosing the right one, and this leak-proof lunch box for kids offers exactly that. It’s designed to withstand the inevitable tumbles and drops with rubber-coated edges to protect itself and your child’s food from spills or messes. The leak-proof lid keeps everything in place so you don't have to worry about fruit juices or dips making a mess in your child's bag. Even if you're a busy parent, you can clean this one easily because the inner tray is detachable and dishwasher-safe. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leak-proof design ✙ Removable dishwasher-safe tray ✙ Rubber-coated edges for drop protection – Might be a bit bulky

2 OmieBox Lunch Box For Kids OmieBox Lunch Box For Kids View on Amazon Getting kids to eat can feel like a mission sometimes, especially when they’re picky about everything, from the texture to the temperature of their food. That's why this kids' lunch box can keep food both hot and cold, so you can serve their favorite meals at the perfect temperature. There is a leak-proof thermos container included that can hold everything from pasta and sandwiches to soups and dips. Plus, with separate compartments for drinks and hot food, it cuts down on the number of containers you need to pack to make lunch prep so much simpler. You can even use the drink compartment for more food with the included divider. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Insulated hot and cold design ✙ Includes thermos for hot food ✙ Compartment for drinks – Younger kids might struggle opening the thermos

3 Miss Big Lunch Box For Kids Miss Big Lunch Box For Kids View on Amazon Many lunch boxes for kids claim to be made of food-safe materials, but as a parent, it's normal to still have concerns. That’s why it’s reassuring to know this one has been safety-tested by the CPC, so you can feel confident about what your kids are using. It’s freezer, microwave, and dishwasher-safe so it's perfect for busy parents. Plus, the sturdy buckles mean no accidents in their backpack, while the three compartments make it easy to pack a balanced meal your kid will enjoy for sure. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safety-tested by the CPC ✙ Freezer and microwave-safe ✙ Sturdy buckles – Only includes a fork

4 Munchkin Lunch Box For Kids With Utensils Munchkin Lunch Box For Kids With Utensils View on Amazon You know when you can just tell that a lunch box was designed for kids? This one totally fits the bill. Imagine how satisfying it is for your little one to snap the stainless steel utensils onto the lid—everything stays neat and in place. Plus, with its colorful design and easy-to-carry handle, it’s perfect for daycare or school lunches. The five compartments let you pack a balanced meal, and it’s tough enough to handle all the bumps of a busy day. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes stainless steel utensils ✙ Colorful design ✙ Kid-friendly carrying handle – Corners might be difficult to clean

5 QQKO Lunch Box For Kids Set QQKO Lunch Box For Kids Set View on Amazon The last thing any parent wants after packing a great lunch is for their kid to struggle with opening the box when it’s time to eat. Thankfully, this kids' lunch box features easy-to-open buckles designed specifically for little hands—no more lunchtime frustration. Made from sturdy food-grade PP material, it’s lightweight yet durable. Plus, it comes with fun extras like muffin cups and adorable fruit picks that make lunchtime more exciting! It’s leak-proof, microwave-safe, and easy to clean, so you can focus on what really matters: packing a delicious meal. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy food-grade PP material ✙ Includes muffin cups and fruit picks ✙ Easy-to-open buckles – Included sauce container could be better

FAQ

Q: What material should my kid's lunch box be?

A: When it comes to your child’s lunchbox, look for materials that are both safe and durable. Food-grade, BPA-free plastic is a popular choice because it’s lightweight, sturdy, and easy to clean. If you want something more eco-friendly, stainless steel is another great option, though it can be a bit heavier. Just make sure the material is easy to clean, resistant to staining, and completely safe for storing food, especially if you’ll be packing meals that need to stay fresh all day.

Q: Which features make a lunch box for kids appealing to them?

A: Kids love lunchboxes that are colorful, fun, and easy to use. Think bright designs, favorite characters, or playful patterns that make lunchtime more exciting. Easy-to-open latches are key, especially for little hands that might struggle with tricky buckles. Compartments are also important since they keep different foods separate and allow for a variety of snacks. Extras like built-in utensils or a carry handle can make the lunchbox even more appealing and practical for kids.

Q: How can I ensure my kid's lunch box won't leak?

A: To avoid leaks, opt for a lunchbox with a reliable, leak-proof design. Look for ones with silicone seals around the edges of the compartments, which help create a tight, spill-proof seal. Make sure the buckles or latches are sturdy and secure but still easy for your child to open. Packing foods in the right compartments can also help—keep liquids in smaller, sealed sections or containers to prevent them from spilling into other parts of the lunchbox.

Q: What should you pack in a lunch box for kids?

A: A balanced mix of food is always a good idea when packing your kid’s lunch. Try to include a healthy protein like turkey or cheese, some fruits or veggies for a dose of vitamins, and a whole grain option like crackers or bread. You can add a fun snack or treat too, just to keep things exciting. If possible, pack everything in separate compartments to keep it fresh and encourage your little one to eat a variety of foods at lunch.

Q: How long is it safe to store food in a kids' lunch box?

A: For most lunch boxes, it’s important to keep in mind that food should generally be eaten within 2-4 hours if it’s being stored at room temperature. If you’re packing perishable items like meats, dairy, or cut fruits, consider adding an ice pack to help keep them cool. Alternatively, stick to foods that don’t need to be kept cold, like sandwiches, crackers, or whole fruits. It’s always a good idea to keep the food fresh and safe to avoid any spoilage during the school day.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.