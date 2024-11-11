Best 6 Baby Bathtubs Of 2024

Our Top Picks

A well-designed baby bathtub can make all the difference between a sweet, bonding moment and a slippery challenge. But it's also a lot more than that. When it comes to bathtime, you can't juggle between washing and supporting your baby. Baby bathtubs tackle that for you with built-in supports that keep your baby secure while ensuring you can reach every spot and clean them easily. Some of them even include thoughtful features like temperature monitoring and built-in storage for your bathtime essentials. Whether you’re looking for a compact option, a tub that grows with your baby, or one with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got the scoop on the best baby bathtubs out there. Explore our top picks below.

1 Blooming Bath Baby Bathtub Flower Seat Blooming Bath Baby Bathtub Flower Seat View on Amazon Some babies just don't like the feel of a plastic bathtub; it can be uncomfortable, constricting, and even a little small for bigger babies. This flower seat isn't just adorable, it can double as a practical baby bathtub with its wide non-slip base and contoured petals that fit most sink sizes. Your baby will find the plush petals super comfortable so bath time will be easier for you. Plus, it's dryer-safe so you can just wring out the excess water and hang it to dry after use! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and comfortable ✙ Dryer-safe ✙ Fits most sinks – Needs to be wringed out

2 Frida Baby Grow-with-Me Baby Bathtub Frida Baby Grow-with-Me Baby Bathtub View on Amazon Not all babies enjoy bath time and sometimes it can be difficult to keep them in place with all the wriggling. That's why this one includes a seat bar—it not only keeps your baby securely in place but also gives them something to grip onto in case they want comfort. It comes with a soft, detachable sling which can be adjusted in four different ways to keep your baby comfortable as they grow. What's really helpful though is the leg cutouts which also give babies a sense of security. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Four adjustable positions ✙ Seat bar for security ✙ Machine-washable sling insert – Might leak slightly

3 The First Years 3-in-1 Baby Bathtub The First Years 3-in-1 Baby Bathtub View on Amazon When you have a baby, you automatically begin to think more consciously about the world they'll grow up in. If that sounds like you, you'll appreciate that this baby bathtub is made with 50% recycled plastic to reduce environmental impact. But it also goes beyond that and offers some practical features like a thoughtful grow-with-baby design. The design itself provides enough head and neck support for a newborn, but you also get a durable sling for extra comfort. As your baby grows, they can sit however they're comfortable in the tub since it's high enough to provide back support at later stages too. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made with recycled materials ✙ Head and neck support ✙ Includes mesh sling – Big for smaller bathrooms

4 Fisher-Price Baby to Toddler Bath Tub Fisher-Price Baby to Toddler Bath Tub View on Amazon As your little one grows up, they start to enjoy bath time and that's when the attachments included with this baby bathtub really come in handy. It includes everything you would need to make your baby's bath time as comfy and enjoyable as possible. You not only get a hammock for newborns but also an insert for babies that are just starting to sit up. This can provide support to babies struggling to sit up and also act as back support for older ones. It even includes a scoop and rinse bottle so your baby has something to play with when they finally warm up to the idea of showering! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes rinse bottle and scoop ✙ Built-in drain ✙ Hammock and sit-up insert – Sling is not adjustable

5 The First Years Baby Bathtub The First Years Baby Bathtub View on Amazon You know that feeling when you come across a product that’s clearly been designed with real-life needs in mind? That’s exactly how we felt about this baby bathtub—it’s packed with features that make bath time easy for parents and babies. First, the attached water source means less hassle, and the shower head even has a built-in soft-bristle brush to gently scrub your little one. There’s also convenient built-in storage for essentials like soap and shampoo, so everything is right within reach. Unlike the usual cloth inserts that stay wet forever, this tub comes with a silicone one that dries quickly. Plus, the gentle rain-like spray is sure to calm your baby so bath time will be more enjoyable (and tantrum-free!). Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick-drying silicone insert ✙ Includes shower head ✙ Built-in bath essentials storage – Low water pressure

6 TPN Foldable Baby Bathtub TPN Foldable Baby Bathtub View on Amazon Most baby bathtubs aren't really designed for parents who like to travel a lot. This one, however, is completely portable because it folds for compact storage. We all know how important it is for the water to be at a specific temperature since babies can't regulate their temperature well. With the attached thermometer, you can always be sure the water is perfectly warm to your baby's liking. The floating cushion is an added plus because it not only mimics the sensation of being in the womb, but it also gives them more freedom to kick, splash, and develop their motor skills. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes thermometer ✙ Foldable design ✙ Padded floating cushion – Cushion is small

FAQ

Q: What should I look for in baby bathtubs?

A: You’ll want materials that are safe, non-toxic, and easy to clean. BPA-free plastic is a popular choice because it’s lightweight, durable, and safe for babies. Silicone inserts or cushions are great additions because they offer a soft, quick-drying surface that’s gentle on your baby’s skin. Also, non-slip surfaces and textured bottoms are must-haves for extra safety and grip during bath time.

Q: How long does a baby bathtub take to dry?

A: The drying time for a baby bathtub depends on its material and design. Silicone inserts typically dry much faster than cloth or foam, often within 20-30 minutes after draining. Traditional plastic tubs may take a bit longer, especially if there are crevices where water can collect. For faster drying, give the tub a good wipe down with a towel and leave it in a well-ventilated spot. Proper drying not only keeps the tub clean but also helps prevent mold and mildew buildup.

Q: Till what age can you use a baby bathtub?

A: Most baby bathtubs are designed for use from the newborn stage up to about 6-12 months, or until your baby can sit up independently. However, some models are adjustable and can accommodate toddlers up to 18 months. Once your little one is confidently sitting up, you might transition to a bath seat or the regular bathtub. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations and keep an eye on your baby’s size and mobility—when they outgrow the tub or start trying to stand, it’s time to make a change.

Q: Are baby bathtubs safe?

A: Yes, baby bathtubs are designed with safety in mind, but it’s important to use them correctly. Look for models with non-slip surfaces, stable bases, and built-in supports to prevent your baby from slipping. Always keep one hand on your baby during bath time, and never leave them unattended, even for a second. Some tubs come with temperature indicators to help you get the water just right, avoiding any risk of burns. With proper supervision and the right features, baby bathtubs are a safe and secure choice.

Q: Do baby bathtubs include head and back support?

A: Baby bathtubs designed for newborns often feature contoured designs or soft, angled inserts that cradle your baby’s head and neck, allowing them to recline safely. Some even include removable cushions or foam pads for extra support. As your baby grows, adjustable features help provide continued support, so you can focus on washing without worrying about them slipping or sliding around

