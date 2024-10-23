Best 6 Baby Monitors Of 2024

Our Top Picks

There’s something so reassuring about seeing your baby sleep soundly, knowing they’re safe and breathing peacefully. In those early months of parenthood, that kind of peace of mind is really important. Thankfully, baby monitors have come a long way. These days, it’s not just about hearing when your baby cries—it’s about getting a crystal-clear picture, long-lasting battery life that powers through the night, and hardware tough enough to withstand anything a toddler might throw (or drop). And now, many of the top options even come with extras like night lights and soothing lullabies. In this guide, we’ve gathered the best baby monitors to help you keep a close and watchful eye on your little one.

1 SereneLife Baby Monitor With Temperature Monitoring SereneLife Baby Monitor With Temperature Monitoring View on Amazon When you're taking care of a little one, it’s not just about keeping an eye on them—you also want to make sure they’re comfortable. That’s why having a baby monitor that includes a temperature monitoring feature is such a great idea. You can easily check if your baby’s room is too hot or cold, all from the monitor screen. This model also comes with a handy clip-on design so you can carry it with you whether you're inside or stepping just outside the house. Even if you're caught up in something, the two-way intercom lets you talk to your baby or soothe them from another room without having to rush in. Plus, it also doubles as an alarm clock! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clip-on monitor ✙ Includes temperature monitoring ✙ Two-way intercom feature – Needs to be charged frequently

2 Tiny Traveler Rear-Facing Baby Monitor Kit Tiny Traveler Rear-Facing Baby Monitor Kit View on Amazon Driving with your baby in the backseat can feel like a juggling act—keeping your eyes on the road while trying to keep an eye on your baby. What you need is a baby monitor specially designed for car use like this one. The 720p camera provides a crystal-clear view of your baby which is displayed on a 5-inch touch screen, so you can check on them without ever needing to turn around. What’s even better is you can record those adorable backseat moments for safekeeping. With automatic night vision, you’ll still have a clear view during evening drives without needing to wake your baby by turning on the car lights. Mount it easily to your headrest and you’re good to go for any road trip. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ HD 720p camera ✙ Automatic night vision ✙ Includes recording feature – Night vision image is not HD

3 HelloBaby Baby Monitor HelloBaby Baby Monitor View on Amazon Trying to catch some z's? The last thing you need is a glowing screen keeping you up. That’s where the VOX mode on this baby monitor comes in—it keeps the screen off until your baby makes a noise. so you can sleep without the constant light. And when you do need to check, the remote-controlled pan and tilt let you see the whole room without leaving your bed. Setup is super easy and secure since there's no WiFi needed, while night vision ensures you can still see your baby clearly in the dark. Plus, it includes two-way audio and 8 built-in lullabies so you can comfort your baby in any way. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No WiFi needed ✙ Remote-controlled pan/tilt ✙ VOX mode saves power – Lullabies also play on monitor

4 VTech Smart WiFi Baby Monitor VTech Smart WiFi Baby Monitor View on Amazon We’ve all had those moments where you spot something odd on the baby monitor and wish you could zoom in for a closer look. With this monitor, you can do exactly that—thanks to its 10x digital zoom. It also features a 110-degree wide-angle view so you can see more of your baby’s room at once. The motion alerts and smartphone app make it easy to stay connected even when you’re not in the same room. Plus, this is the only monitor on our list that has three different ways to soothe your baby: lullabies, two-way talk, and soothing sounds. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 110-degree wide-angle view ✙ Smartphone app access ✙ Motion alerts – Alert volume is not adjustable

5 Infant Optics DXR-8 PRO Baby Monitor Infant Optics DXR-8 PRO Baby Monitor View on Amazon Most baby monitors pick up everything at night—from the fan to the air purifier—making it hard to focus on the sounds of your baby. This one fixes that with patented noise reduction technology that filters out those background noises so you can hear your little one clearly and sleep better. That's not all, it also uses a secure closed-circuit system so the feed is encrypted and only accessible on the paired monitor, meaning it's completely hack-proof. The 5\" HD screen provides crisp and clear video, even at night, with pan, tilt, and zoom to keep an eye on every corner of the nursery. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented noise reduction technology ✙ Hack-proof connection ✙ Volume and brightness controls – Lenses need to be changed manually

6 Babysense 5 Dual Camera Baby Monitor Babysense 5 Dual Camera Baby Monitor View on Amazon Managing multiple baby monitors for different rooms can quickly become overwhelming, especially if you’re constantly switching between screens. For multiple children, this split-screen baby monitor is the way to go. You can keep track of both kids at the same time on a single HD display, which shows feeds from two cameras at once and allows you to switch audio between both. Plus, the 1000ft range gives you plenty of flexibility to move around the house while staying connected. It even doubles as a soothing ambient night light and white noise machine to help your little ones sleep soundly. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ HD split-screen with 2 cameras ✙ 1000ft range ✙ Doubles as ambient night light – Cannot be wall-mounted

FAQ

Q: How long does the battery on a baby monitor last?

A: The battery life of a baby monitor can vary depending on the model and usage. On average, you can expect most baby monitors to last anywhere from 6 to 12 hours on a single charge, which is generally enough to get you through the night. Some higher-end models offer extended battery life of up to 24 hours in power-saving modes, like VOX mode, where the monitor only activates when sound is detected. Always check the manufacturer’s specs to know what to expect from your specific model.

Q: Is it normal for a baby monitor to heat up?

A: It’s normal for baby monitors to get a little warm during use, especially if they’re plugged in for long periods or have cameras running continuously. However, if the monitor feels hot to the touch, this could be a sign of an issue. Make sure the monitor has proper ventilation and isn’t placed on soft surfaces like bedding that could cause it to overheat. If you’re concerned about how warm it gets, unplug it or contact the manufacturer to ensure it’s operating safely.

Q: Are there baby monitors that work without WiFi?

A: Absolutely! There are plenty of non-WiFi baby monitors that use a secure, closed-frequency system to transmit video and sound. These are great for parents who prefer not to rely on their home WiFi for monitoring or who are concerned about privacy. Non-WiFi monitors are typically plug-and-play, meaning you won’t have to worry about internet outages or hacking risks, and they tend to be super easy to set up—just turn them on and you’re ready to go.

Q: How long does a baby monitor last for?

A: A baby monitor can last for several years, depending on its quality and how well it's maintained. Most parents use a monitor for the first 2-3 years of their child's life but if the monitor is still working well, it can be useful for even longer, especially as kids become more independent. As with any device, regular cleaning and careful handling can extend its lifespan, but some components, like batteries, might need replacing sooner.

Q: Are baby monitors safe for babies?

A: Yes, baby monitors are generally very safe when used correctly. They are designed to help parents keep an eye on their little ones, whether through audio, video, or motion detection. Just be sure to place the monitor camera and cords out of your baby's reach to avoid any risk of entanglement. If you're using a WiFi monitor, choose one with good security features to protect your video feed from unauthorized access. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safe use.

