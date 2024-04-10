Best 6 Wedding Thank You Cards of 2024

Our Top Picks

The wedding day may be over, but the gratitude lingers long after the vows have been exchanged and the dance floor has cleared. Wedding thank you cards aren’t just about checking off another post-wedding to-do; they are a heartfelt way to reconnect with everyone who shared in your joy and made your day unforgettable. From cherished gifts to those warm embraces, each small gesture deserves a meaningful \"thank you.\" Whether you’re sending gratitude for the presence of loved ones, the thoughtful presents, or simply for the love they’ve showered you with, the perfect wedding thank you card captures all those emotions in a few beautiful words. Let's explore some wonderful options that help you convey just how much their kindness meant to you—because gratitude should always look as special as it feels.

1 Mr. Pen Wedding Thank You Card Mr. Pen Wedding Thank You Card View on Amazon Looking for a special way to thank your guests? These wedding thank you cards might just be what you need. Featuring five unique foliage designs, each card is adorned with elegant gold text that brings a touch of luxury. The high-quality cardstock provides plenty of space for your heartfelt note. Plus, the water-activated adhesive seals ensure your cards stay secure without any fuss. Whether you're thanking friends for their support at your wedding or just sending a thoughtful gesture, these cards add a personal, stylish touch to your gratitude. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Five unique designs ✙ Elegant foliage design with gold text ✙ Water-activated adhesive seal – Envelope designs might vary

2 Hadley Designs Wedding Thank You Cards Hadley Designs Wedding Thank You Cards View on Amazon Add a splash of color to your thank you notes with these wedding thank you cards featuring six vibrant floral designs. Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or another special occasion, these cards make expressing gratitude effortless. The high-quality matte cardstock ensures smudge-free writing, so your words look just as lovely as the designs themselves. With 24 cards in total, you’ll have enough to thank everyone who made your day special—and their cheerful colors are bound to bring a smile. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Six different designs ✙ Colorful floral design ✙ High-quality matte cardstock resists smudging – Envelopes might be slightly see-through

3 Better Office Products Wedding Thank You Cards Better Office Products Wedding Thank You Cards View on Amazon There’s no better way to say “thank you” than with a touch of gold. These ivory and gold cards feature refined metallic gold lettering, making them perfect for expressing your gratitude in a sophisticated manner. The blank interiors let you personalize each message and the high-quality cardstock gives a luxurious impression. The best part is they come in a sturdy storage box so they stay protected until you’re ready to send your heartfelt thanks. With 50 cards, this pack ensures that every thoughtful gesture from your wedding is properly acknowledged. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sophisticated ivory and gold design ✙ Metallic gold lettering ✙ Comes in sturdy storage box – Requires extra stickers to seal envelopes

4 Durabasics Wedding Thank You Cards Durabasics Wedding Thank You Cards View on Amazon Let your thank you notes reflect the elegant simplicity of your wedding with this set of minimalist wedding thank you cards. Featuring a \"Mr. and Mrs.\" design, these cards provide a blank interior to write heartfelt notes while the water-resistant matte lamination adds durability and a touch of sophistication. With matching moisture-seal Kraft envelopes and thank you stickers included, sending your gratitude is as easy as saying “I do.” Plus, no matter how many guests you invite, this pack has you covered with 120 cards. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Minimalist design ✙ Includes envelopes and stickers ✙ Water-resistant matte lamination – Envelops don't seal without stickers

5 Run2Print Wedding Thank You Cards Run2Print Wedding Thank You Cards View on Amazon Crafted from luxurious 320 GSM Italian textured paper, these wedding thank you cards elevate your gratitude to an art form. The rose gold embossed design adds a touch of elegance, while the high-quality material ensures no fingerprints or scratches so each card stays pristine. Each set comes with peel-and-seal envelopes and matching stickers for a secure closure. Whether it’s for a wedding, business event, or personal celebration, these cards help you express your thanks in a truly stylish way. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 320 GSM Italian textured paper ✙ Rose gold embossed design and stickers ✙ Resists fingerprints and scratches – Cards are not the foldable kind

6 Azaza Wedding Thank You Cards Azaza Wedding Thank You Cards View on Amazon These thank you cards bring a touch of elegance to your expressions of gratitude, especially with their spacious emerald green envelopes. The envelopes feature a unique modern script calligraphy liner which adds an extra bit of charm. Each card itself has a crisp white canvas with \"Thank You\" in a chic design while the inside is blank for your personal touch. Whether for a wedding, baby shower, or any celebration, these cards are ideal for conveying your heartfelt thanks beautifully. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious emerald green envelope ✙ Unique envelope liner ✙ Modern script calligraphy – Package includes two different designs

FAQ

Q: What is the right time to send out wedding thank you cards?

A: Ideally, you should start writing them as soon as possible—especially if you had a large wedding with many guests. If you received gifts before the wedding, try to send thank you cards within a few weeks of receiving the gift. The key is to express your gratitude while the memories are still fresh for both you and your guests. Sending your cards within three months after the wedding day is considered courteous and ensures everyone feels appreciated for their contribution.

Q: What can you write inside a wedding thank you card?

A: Start by addressing the recipient by name, then thank them specifically for the gift they gave or the role they played in your special day. Mention how their presence made the event more meaningful, or if they couldn't attend, how much their thoughtful gift meant to you. If the gift was money, avoid mentioning the amount but share how you plan to use it (e.g., towards a honeymoon or setting up your new home). Close with a warm, heartfelt note of appreciation and sign off with both of your names. Personalizing each message helps guests feel that their gesture was truly appreciated.

Q: Is it better to buy wedding thank you cards in bulk?

A: Ordering thank you cards in bulk is a smart move, especially if you plan to thank everyone who attended the wedding, sent gifts, or played a role in making your day special. Bulk packs often come at a more affordable rate per card, and having extras ensures that you don’t run out if you make a mistake while writing or remember someone you initially forgot. Plus, it's always useful to have a few spares for any unexpected late gifts or thank-you-worthy situations that come up later.

Q: Are coordinating stickers for sealing envelopes really necessary, or are they just a nice touch?

A: Coordinating stickers may seem like a small detail, but they add a lot of value. Not only do they provide a secure seal to keep your wedding thank you cards safe in transit, but they also enhance the overall presentation. A gold foil or floral sticker that matches the card design adds a decorative touch and shows that you paid attention to every detail, making your thank you message even more special.

Q: What should I look for in terms of ease of writing for wedding thank you cards?

A: Choose cards made from non-glossy or matte cardstock, which is easier to write on. Glossy surfaces can cause ink to smudge or smear, and certain pens may even struggle to adhere to the paper. High-quality matte cardstock allows for smooth penmanship and helps ensure that your ink dries quickly, preventing those frustrating smudges. It is also less prone to fingerprints or scratches.

