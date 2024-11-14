Best Potty Training Toilets: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Potty training is a huge milestone for any child—and their parents. While it’s a positive step, symbolizing growth and independence, it can also be a real source of stress for both parents and toddlers. That’s why choosing the right potty training toilet is so important. A well-designed potty chair can offer comfort, safety, and encouragement, making the experience pleasant rather than intimidating. This guide lists seven of the best potty training toilets on the market, so scroll down to find the perfect one for your little one’s needs!

1 MCGMITT Potty Training Toilet MCGMITT Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon Keeping up with potty training even while traveling can be really difficult. That's why this lightweight and completely portable potty training toilet is a lifesaver for traveling parents. It's easy to pack and carry with you for trips to grandma’s, playdates, or even vacations, so your little one can have a familiar potty wherever they go to keep their routine as consistent as possible. It has a non-slip design and even doubles as a toddler toilet seat cover that fits on most regular toilets. This, combined with the built-in splash guard, makes it super comfortable and adaptable. And on top of all that, it comes with 20 disposable bags for easy cleanup and a reward chart to keep your child motivated! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable and travel-friendly ✙ Includes splash guard ✙ Non-slip feet for safety – Seat is a bit firm

2 Frida Baby Potty Training Toilet Frida Baby Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon This isn’t just a potty training toilet—it’s the ultimate potty training kit every parent needs in their life! It features a toddler potty chair, a toilet seat topper, and a step stool that doubles as a sink step. Not only that, but it also comes with cleanup essentials, such as leak-proof potty liners and a disposable mess mat to protect your floors, as well as a professional potty training guide to answer all your questions along the way. It's designed to transform from a training potty to a topper and step stool as your little one becomes ready for the big toilet. Plus, the included guide offers expert advice to help you help your kid gain confidence and independence in their early developmental years. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ All-inclusive potty training kit ✙ Includes a helpful professional guide ✙ Multi-functional ✙ – Can be too bulky for small spaces

3 SKYROKU Potty Training Toilet SKYROKU Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon When it comes to potty training, a comfortable seat can help you avoid resistance from your toddler. This potty training toilet comes with a convenient step stool ladder and a comfortable seat cushion, so both their delicate skin and spine feel supported while they learn this new skill. The foldable ladder and adjustable step height make it easy to move and store, while the non-slip pads keep it securely in place for safe climbing and sitting. It also fits easily onto V, U, and O-shaped toilets, so you can take it anywhere you go with your little one. And you'll be glad to hear that the cleaning process is made as simple as possible. Just a quick rinse under the tap or a simple wipe-down keeps it spotless and safe. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with a step stool ladder ✙ Anti-slip pads for stability ✙ Comfortable and safe design – The ladder may be a bit difficult to adjust

4 Ingenuity Potty Training Toilet Ingenuity Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon Kids love to mimic adults, and that’s why this potty training toilet, which looks just like a real toilet, can work wonders! It's got everything from a lifelike seat to a flush handle that makes realistic flushing sounds when pushed. The detachable potty ring can be placed on a real toilet to make the transition even smoother as they grow more comfortable. The removable bowl is easy to clean, with a built-in splash guard to help keep things as sanitary as possible. And as a fun bonus, there’s a little storage compartment in the tank, where you can store wipes, books, or even small toys to keep them entertained. With this potty training toilet, instead of feeling hesitant and scared, your little one will feel proud and grown-up using their very own ‘big-kid’ toilet! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Realistic flushing sound ✙ Can handle up to 50 lbs ✙ Sturdy build – Pieces are stacked instead of attached

5 BabyBjörn Potty Training Toilet BabyBjörn Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon Sometimes, potty training can get really messy, so ease of cleaning can be a major plus point. This potty training toilet features a removable inner bowl, so you can quickly lift, empty, and rinse it without having to detach all the pieces. It's designed to be comfortable with a high backrest and armrests to give your little one a cozy place to sit and take their time. It also features a rubber strip underneath to keep it in place, even when your toddler wiggles around mid-training, while the high splashguard prevents unwanted spills around the seat. Plus, the PVC-free and BPA-free plastic makes this potty chair a thoughtful and child-safe choice. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes backseat and armrest ✙ High splashguard ✙ Easy to clean – Can be uncomfortable for extended sitting periods

6 The First Years Potty Training Toilet The First Years Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon Potty training can be difficult, especially for nervous toddlers, but it can be made more fun with a familiar face by their side. This potty training toilet, for example, has a Minnie Mouse design that brings excitement to every training session. The lift-out pot, which has smooth sides and a splash guard, makes it super easy to clean, so you can keep unwanted messes to a minimum. And as a reward for each “win,” this potty chair adds a bit of celebration with fun flushing and cheering sounds. This makes each successful attempt feel like a big accomplishment for your toddler. But the best part is that when your child is ready for the big leagues, the removable trainer seat easily transfers to an adult toilet to ease them into the transition. Plus, if Minnie Mouse isn’t their favorite, you can choose from other beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Baby Shark, and Paw Patrol! Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cute Minnie Mouse design ✙ Fun flushing and cheering sounds ✙ Easy transition – Top is easily disassembled

7 KUB Potty Training Toilet KUB Potty Training Toilet View on Amazon We know accidents happen, but an accident during potty training can be very discouraging for your toddler. That's why this potty training toilet has a non-slip base that ensures it stays secure even on slippery floors. This way, your child can confidently sit down and stand up without worrying about wobbles or slips when they're already in a vulnerable situation. Not only that, but it's also designed to grow right alongside your child’s needs. It transforms from a potty chair to a seat that fits most standard toilets and finally, to a step stool for them to climb up to a real toilet, so it’s there for every stage of their potty training journey. Plus, it's extremely easy to assemble, thanks to its double buckle design. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 multifunctional design ✙ One-click assembly ✙ Non-slip base – Can be a bit difficult to clean

Q: What age range is suitable for using a potty training toilet?

A: Most kids are ready to start using a potty training toilet between 18 months and 3 years old, though each child is different. Some might show interest in the process earlier, while others may take a bit longer to feel comfortable. Look for signs of readiness, like showing interest in the bathroom or staying dry for longer periods. Starting when your child seems ready can make the process smoother.

Q: What features should I look for to ensure a potty training toilet is stable and safe?

A: Stability and safety are key when choosing a potty training toilet. Look for one with a sturdy, non-slip base to keep it from sliding, even on tile or hardwood floors. A rubberized or grippy underside is ideal for preventing accidental tipping. High backrests and armrests can also help your child feel more secure while seated, which is helpful for wiggly little ones.

Q: Does the height and size of the potty training toilet matter for effective training?

A: Yes, height and size are important for effective training. A potty training toilet should be low enough that your child’s feet can touch the floor, giving them stability and comfort. This “grounded” position helps them feel secure, which can prevent anxiety. A good-sized potty training toilet should also fit your child well, providing enough room for them to sit comfortably without feeling cramped. For taller children, some options allow the seat to be used on a regular toilet, while shorter children may prefer a smaller, floor-standing potty.

Q: How often should I clean a potty training toilet?

A: It’s best to clean a potty training toilet after each use. Empty the contents, then rinse or wipe down the removable inner bowl or basin with a disinfectant wipe or mild soapy water. If the toilet has a splash guard or any hard-to-reach spots, make sure to wipe these areas as well to prevent any buildup. Giving the whole toilet a deeper clean weekly is also a good idea. Frequent cleaning keeps it fresh, reduces odors, and ensures your child has a sanitary experience each time they use it.

Q: What material should I look for in a potty training toilet to ensure it’s easy on skin?

A: Look for potty training toilets made from BPA-free, phthalate-free plastic, as these materials are safe and less likely to irritate sensitive skin. Soft, cushioned seats are a great option for added comfort, especially if your child might be sitting for longer periods. Smooth, rounded edges can prevent discomfort, pinching, or rubbing. Plastic that’s easy to wipe down or has a gentle finish will make cleaning easier and ensure that the seat stays gentle on your child’s skin.

