Reviewing the Best Pack and Play with Bassinets

Our Top Picks

Having a baby can get expensive, with so many things to buy just to keep them comfortable and happy—especially if you’re planning to travel soon after they arrive. That’s where a pack and play with a bassinet comes in handy. It’s a product that saves time, money, and effort by offering a safe, cozy sleeping space for newborns and a play area for older babies, all in one portable unit. With so many options available, this guide will help you find the perfect pack and play to meet your family’s needs.

1 Maxi-Cosi Pack and Play with Bassinet Maxi-Cosi Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon When it comes to buying anything as a parent, convenience is everything—because let's face it, life is already hectic enough with a little one. That’s why this pack and play with bassinet is designed to make things easier and grow with your baby every step of the way. It transitions seamlessly between a cozy bassinet, a comfy spot for your toddler to sleep in, and a portable play yard. So, whether it's nap time, playtime, or travel season, this playpen holds up through every stage and every scenario with your baby. It's 25% lighter than other models, which makes it easier to carry, and the foldable mattress gives your baby the comfort they need by adjusting as they grow. Plus, its one-step fold makes moving from room to room or packing for trips super easy! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile indoor playset ✙ Includes comfortable mat ✙ Made with recycled fabric – Larger size makes sheets hard to find

2 Safety 1st Pack and Play with Bassinet Safety 1st Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon Playpens aren’t just for playing anymore. This one, for example, comes with not only a comfy bassinet but also a removable changing station and more! When it’s time for your baby to play, the bassinet and changing table easily come off to make space for fun. Not only that, but it also features side storage pockets for baby essentials like diapers, creams, and swaddles. The bassinet also has memory foam and airy mesh sides for extra comfort and access to your baby. Plus, a detachable canopy with soft toys is included to keep your baby entertained. And when you’re done, just fold it up and take it with you using the convenient wheels. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to fold ✙ Includes removable bassinet ✙ Large play area – Doesn’t come with a carrying case

3 Graco Pack and Play with Bassinet Graco Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon It's clear that the playpens on this list are much more efficient than the other ones on the market, but this one just takes it a step further with its lift-off bassinet. You can easily unclip the bassinet and carry your baby wherever you need to go without having to lug the whole playpen around. It also includes a removable diaper changer made with wipe-clean fabric and a built-in organizer to keep all the necessary baby products close by to cut down on diaper changing time. The canopy on the bassinet protects your little one from harsh light, while the soft fabric and surrounding net keep them comfortable while they rest and play in their favorite spot. And when it’s time to pack up, the whole thing easily folds up to fit into the included carrying bag. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with a travel bag ✙ Easy setup and storage ✙ Includes lift-out bassinet – Assembly instructions may be a bit unclear

4 ADOVEL Pack and Play with Bassinet ADOVEL Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon All new moms want to be as close to their baby as possible, and there’s absolutely no shame in that. This pack and play with bassinet is perfect for new moms, especially those recovering from a C-section. It unzips from the side to line up with your bed and turns into a comfy bedside sleeper, so you can stay right next to your little one and feed them without getting up. But that’s not all—the bottom layer doubles as a big play area that becomes more and more fun as your baby grows. It also includes a diaper changer with a side organizer that makes midnight changes easier on your back as a new parent. Plus, the rhythmic mobile with soft toys and soothing songs keeps your baby calm, while its lightweight design and included travel bag make it easy to travel for both the parents and the baby. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft material ✙ Plays soothing music ✙ Includes zipper for side access – Assembly can be tricky

5 Obee Odee Pack and Play with Bassinet Obee Odee Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon The moment you become a parent, keeping your little one safe becomes your top priority, and it helps when the things you buy for them reflect that too. Take this pack and play with bassinet, for example. It not only has all the features you'd expect from a great playpen, but also includes a mosquito net to protect your baby from nasty insects and their bites. It is made to adapt as your baby grows, so it transforms from a cozy bassinet to a bedside sleeper, changing table, and play area. It even has an arched toy rack to keep your baby entertained and a huge storage area for all their sleeping, changing, and playing essentials. And even the changing area stands out with waterproof fabric and safety sides to keep things easy for you and safe for your baby. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes mosquito net ✙ Convenient bottom storage ✙ Waterproof fabric – A bit heavy to carry around

6 Pamo Babe Pack and Play with Bassinet Pamo Babe Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon Doing things with a baby in one arm is no walk in the park, especially if you’re a single parent without help. That’s why this pack and play with bassinet has a single-handed design that makes assembly and folding as easy as possible. It features a system that lets you quickly set up or collapse the playpen with just one hand and avoid the usual hassle of tricky assembly altogether. It’s perfect for parents looking for efficiency because it starts out as a cozy bassinet and then turns into a play area as your baby grows and needs space for fun. It also has a removable diaper changer and extra storage to keep nappies, creams, and wipes. The included carry bag that easily fits all of this adds to the efficiency and convenience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to assemble ✙ Easy to fold ✙ Includes padded mat – Bassinet may be a bit smaller than others

7 Baby Trend Pack and Play with Bassinet Baby Trend Pack and Play with Bassinet View on Amazon Working with a smaller budget? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this affordable pack and play with bassinet that still offers everything you need for your little one. It has a removeable rocking bassinet that keeps your baby close to you and provides constant comforts no matter where you place it. The included changing table can be flipped over to create as much space as you need to change your little one's nappies and the two hanging toys are added to encourage grasping and reaching. Plus, it’s equipped with an electronic music center that has volume control, a nightlight, and soothing vibrations to help your baby drift off peacefully. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Includes rocking bassinet ✙ Equipped with a music center – Bassinet may be a bit difficult to clean

FAQ

Q: What materials are typically used in the construction of pack and plays with bassinets?

A: The frame is typically constructed from metal, like aluminum, to provide stability while still being easy to move around. The sides often feature breathable mesh fabric, allowing for proper airflow and visibility, so you can keep an eye on your baby. The bassinet and play area are usually lined with soft, padded fabric for comfort, and the mattress is often made of foam with a wipeable or water-resistant cover.

Q: Can I use fitted sheets or mattress protectors with the pack and play bassinet?

A: Yes, you can use fitted sheets or mattress protectors with most pack and play bassinets, but it’s important to choose the right size. Since the bassinet mattress is typically smaller and thinner than a standard crib mattress, make sure to get sheets and protectors specifically made for pack and play bassinets. Using sheets that are too loose or too tight can be unsafe for your baby.

Q: What safety features are included to ensure the bassinet and play yard are secure?

A: Pack and plays with bassinets come with several built-in safety features to ensure your baby is secure. Most models include locking mechanisms on the frame to prevent it from collapsing while in use, giving the structure added stability. The sides are typically made from breathable mesh, which improves airflow and lets you keep an eye on your baby at all times. Many bassinets also feature sturdy attachments, ensuring the bassinet stays securely in place when used. Non-slip feet or wheels with locks are often included to keep the unit from moving.

Q: How easy is it to assemble and fold up a pack and play with a bassinet?

A: Assembling and folding up a pack and play with a bassinet is generally designed to be as simple as possible. Most models come with easy-to-follow instructions, and many feature one-step or one-handed folding systems that make setup and breakdown quick and hassle-free. The frame usually snaps into place with minimal effort, and the bassinet or play area attachments easily clip on and off. Some units may take a little practice, but overall, it’s designed for convenience.

Q: What is the weight limit for both the bassinet and the play yard?

A: The weight limit for the bassinet and play yard can vary depending on the brand and model, but generally, the bassinet is designed to support babies up to 15-20 pounds, or until they can push up on their hands and knees. Once your baby exceeds this weight or starts showing signs of sitting up, it’s time to transition them out of the bassinet. For the play yard, most models are built to hold toddlers up to 30-35 pounds, offering a safe and spacious area for them to sleep or play.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.