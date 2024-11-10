The Best Baby Bassinets of 2024

Our Top Picks

Choosing the right baby bassinet is a big deal for new parents, as it can make a huge difference in the sleep quality for both you and your baby. Your baby will spend a significant amount of time in this bassinet all over your house as you cook, clean, work, or even take a well-deserved nap right next to them. That’s why finding one that fits seamlessly into your home while meeting all your baby’s needs is so important. So, whether you’re looking for a compact bassinet for a small space or a smart one that practically takes care of your baby for you, this guide has plenty of options to help you find the perfect match for you and your little one!

1 Maxi-Cosi Baby Bassinet Maxi-Cosi Baby Bassinet View on Amazon Most new parents don’t realize just how much babies move around until they see it firsthand. That’s why choosing the right baby bassinet is so important. This one has an all-around mesh design, which means even if your baby’s face ends up against the sides, they’ll still be able to breathe safely. Plus, the breathable mesh makes it easy to keep an eye on your little one from a distance to make sure they’re sleeping soundly. It has a supportive mattress that keeps your baby sleeping comfortably and meets safe sleep standards. You can also adjust this bassinet to four different heights and three slide positions to keep your baby as close to yourself as you like. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to assemble ✙ Includes storage space ✙ Made with recycled fabric – Doesn’t open from the side for easy access

2 Cloud Baby Bassinet Cloud Baby Bassinet View on Amazon You know what they say—sleep when your baby sleeps, because you won’t have much time otherwise. The best way to do that is by keeping your baby in their own space to encourage independent sleep while still having access to them for peace of mind. And that’s exactly what this baby bassinet is designed for, with its detachable side panel that lets you reach over and check on them anytime you need to. It’s lightweight and easy to move around, so you can keep your little one close no matter where you are. The 6 adjustable height settings let you line it up perfectly with your bed to create a comfortable and seamless sleeping space for both you and your little one. And to make bedtime even better, it includes a soothing music box and hanging mobile to help lull your baby to sleep. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to move around ✙ Includes soothing music feature ✙ Tools free assembly – A bit large for some people

3 KoolerThings Baby Bassinet KoolerThings Baby Bassinet View on Amazon Why buy three different products when just one can do it all? This baby bassinet is so customizable that it can be transformed into three different essentials for your little one. This makes it a must-have for any parent running low on space and looking to save money. It starts off as a standalone bassinet that you can keep anywhere in your home. But when you need it close by, just unzip the side panel, and it instantly becomes a bedside sleeper that lets you tend to your baby without having to get out of bed. And once they’re a little older, you can convert it into a playpen where your baby can safely play while you keep an eye on them through the mesh sides. It also has five adjustable height levels and built-in wheels that you can use to further customize it to meet your needs. Plus, this bassinet is lightweight and folds up easily, so you can take it with you wherever you go! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 design ✙ Easy folding and portability ✙ Features built-in wheels – Instructions can be bit vague for first-time parents

4 Graco Baby Bassinet Graco Baby Bassinet View on Amazon In 2024, there’s a smart version of everything—so why not your baby’s bassinet? This one steps it up with a clever soothing function that automatically kicks in whenever your baby starts to cry and gently rocks them back to sleep without you having to lift a finger. It’s designed with smart technology that combines thousands of different soothing combinations, like white noise, vibrations, and gentle swaying, so you can find the perfect setting based on your baby's sleeping pattern and needs. The breathable mesh sides keep the space airy and give you a clear view of your little one while they're sleeping. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and lets you stream your own songs from your phone incase your little rockstar has a special song preference. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatically responds to cries ✙ Smart soothing technology ✙ Includes organic cotton mattress and sheets – Makes a bit of noise when moving

5 ADOVEL Baby Bassinet ADOVEL Baby Bassinet View on Amazon When it comes to being all-in-one, this baby bassinet definitely takes the cake! It includes many features that make it more than just a place for your baby to sleep. For starters, you can use it as a comfy bedside sleeper by unzipping the side. This is perfect for keeping your little one close for nighttime feedings without needing to get out of bed, which is especially helpful for moms recovering from C-sections. And once your baby starts to get active, the lower level converts into a big play area where they can safely explore and relax with their toys. It even comes with a diaper changing station that has side pockets to hold all the essentials, so you won't have to rush around for wipes or bottles while changing the baby. And when it’s time to visit grandma and grandpa, you can just fold it up, pop it in the included travel bag, and head out! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Can be used in all stages ✙ Includes convenient diaper changer ✙ Includes storage shelf – Assembly can be tricky

6 Bold Baby Bassinet Bold Baby Bassinet View on Amazon If you’ve got a more open home or you’re expecting a summer baby, keeping them protected from the elements should be a top priority. That’s why this baby bassinet comes with a protective mosquito net to keep those pesky bugs and bites away from your little. It’s made from non-toxic materials that meet top safety standards, so you can rest easy knowing your baby is in good hands. This bassinet is also incredibly multifunctional. It works as a standalone crib, a bedside sleeper, and even a gentle cradle to soothe your baby. You can adjust its height to fit your bed, and the wheels make it easy to move around the house. There's even a storage basket underneath for keeping all those baby essentials close by whenever you or your baby needs them. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes mosquito nets ✙ Adjustable and movable ✙ Includes tilt mode – Included mattress pad may be a bit thin

7 Delta Children Baby Bassinet Delta Children Baby Bassinet View on Amazon When it comes to baby products, we know every parent is working with a limited budget. That’s why we made sure to include this affordable option. This baby bassinet is designed to be both economical and compact, so you can save space and money while still giving your little one a cozy place to sleep. It comes with a mobile arm that has multiple features like rotating toys, gentle vibrations, soothing sounds, twinkle lights, and a soft-glow nightlight to keep your baby calm and entertained while you do chores around the house. The large mesh window on the side makes it easy to keep an eye on your baby while improving airflow. It also includes built-in wheels that you can use to easily move it from room to room and the spacious storage basket underneath keeps all the essentials right within reach. And when it’s time for cleaning, the water-resistant mattress pad and machine-washable fitted sheet make the whole process much easier for busy parents. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Easy to assemble ✙ Rotating mobile arm – Smaller size than others

Q: Are baby bassinets with mesh sides safer than solid-sided ones?

A: Yes, baby bassinets with mesh sides are generally considered safer than solid-sided ones. The reason is that the mesh allows for better airflow, which helps reduce the risk of overheating and improves breathability. If your baby’s face accidentally ends up pressed against the side of the bassinet, the mesh ensures they can still breathe comfortably. It also lets you see through it easily, so you can keep an eye on your little one without getting up.

Q: How do I know when it’s time to transition my baby out of a bassinet?

A: You’ll know it’s time to transition your baby out of the bassinet when they start showing signs of outgrowing it. This usually happens when they reach the weight limit (often around 15-20 lbs) or when they begin to roll over, push up on their hands, or sit up on their own. If your baby can move around more and is becoming more active, a bassinet might no longer be safe, as it could tip over or they might lean over the edge.

Q: What’s the best way to keep a baby bassinet clean?

A: To keep your baby’s bassinet clean, start by washing the sheets and mattress covers regularly—ideally every week or whenever they get dirty. Most bassinets come with removable, machine-washable fabric, so just toss them in the washer with baby-friendly detergent. For the mattress pad itself, use a mild soap and warm water to wipe it down, then let it air dry completely. Make sure to also vacuum or wipe down the frame to remove dust or spills.

Q: Can a baby bassinet with wheels damage hardwood floors?

A: Whether a bassinet with wheels can damage hardwood floors depends on the design and materials of the wheels. Some bassinets have smooth, rubber-coated wheels that glide gently over hard surfaces without leaving a scratch, while others might have harder plastic wheels that can scuff or mark up your floor. If you're concerned about potential damage, look for bassinets labeled as “floor-safe” or ones that mention soft or non-abrasive wheels.

Q: Is it safe to use additional padding or blankets in a baby bassinet?

A: It’s not recommended to add extra padding or blankets to a baby bassinet. While it may seem like a way to make the bassinet more comfortable, adding soft items like pillows, blankets, or additional padding can increase the risk of suffocation or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Babies should sleep on a firm, flat surface with just a fitted sheet that’s specifically designed for the bassinet’s mattress.

