The Best Baby Sunscreen of 2024 for Outdoor Fun

Sunshine and fresh air bring joy to little ones. Whether your baby is splashing in a water table, digging in a sandbox, or exploring the grass, outdoor playtime is essential for both fun and a healthy dose of vitamin D. But it’s crucial to protect their delicate skin from harmful UV rays. Selecting a baby-friendly sunscreen can help ensure their safety while they play. Consider these options that prioritize gentle, safe ingredients and effective sun protection. With the right sunscreen, you can relax and enjoy those sun-soaked moments together, knowing your baby is shielded from the sun’s harmful effects.

1 TruKid Baby Sunscreen TruKid Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon If you’re on the hunt for sunscreen that won’t irritate, look no further than this soothing sunscreen. Specially made for sensitive skin, this mineral-based formula is gentle, unscented, and packed with ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower oil, and jojoba oil. It’s even earned the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval, which gives parents extra peace of mind. And with its TSA-approved size, you can toss it right into your diaper bag or purse, whether you’re heading to the park or off on a family beach trip. This sunscreen goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly, and leaves no sticky residue, making it ideal for both face and body. Parents love that it’s reef-safe and designed without harsh chemicals, so it’s safe for both their kids and the planet. Want the inside scoop? Check out the glowing reviews from parents on Amazon—this one really shines in the sun protection department. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural ingredients ✙ Reef-friendly ✙ Eczema-safe – Slightly sticky after application

2 California Baby Super Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30+ California Baby Super Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30+ View on Amazon Perhaps a bit thick and visible on the skin, but this SPF 30+ sunscreen is a reliable choice for sensitive skin needing sun protection without allergens. Using titanium dioxide as its active ingredient, it offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage, making it especially safe for babies and those prone to irritation. Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, this mineral-based formula applies easily and absorbs with a non-greasy finish, avoiding any sticky residue. With a generous 6-ounce size for long-lasting use, it’s a great family option for daily sun care, blending effective protection with an eco-friendly, reef-safe commitment. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Highly rated protection ✙ Mineral-based formulation ✙ allergen-free ingredients. – Thick and takes effort to rub in

3 Evereden Baby Sunscreen Evereden Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon You’re probably familiar with the annoying white cast that mineral sunscreens can leave behind. That’s because these formulas usually contain zinc oxide, which is naturally white. But here’s one that uses clear zinc oxide, so it goes on clear and stays that way, no matter how deep your kiddo’s skin tone. This new SPF 30 formula features SheerTech Zinc, one of the sheerest mineral protectors available, so it blends smoothly without the chalky look. Plus, with safflower oil for all-day hydration, it’s great for dry or sensitive skin. Safe for the entire family, this non-nano, eco-friendly sunscreen provides UVA and UVB protection and gets high marks from parents for its non-greasy, reef-safe formula, delivering sun care that’s effective and comfortable for all ages. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No white cast ✙ Moisturizing ✙ Non-nano mineral protection – Shorter water resistance (up to 40 minutes)

4 Neutrogena Baby Sunscreen Neutrogena Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon With zinc oxide as the main active ingredient, this mineral sunscreen forms a physical barrier between baby’s skin and harmful UV rays. It’s especially good for babies with sensitive skin, carrying the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. That’s a seal of confidence for parents since it means this formula is free from known irritants for eczema-prone or sensitive skin. Along with this peace of mind, you’ll appreciate that it’s hypoallergenic and free from dyes, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and PABA. Plus, it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can enjoy longer pool time before reapplying. If you’re frequently on the go, consider the stick version for easy application, perfect for tossing into your diaper bag. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tear-free formula ✙ Fragrance-free ✙ SPF 50 for strong protection – Only comes in 3-ounce size

5 Tubby Todd Baby Sunscreen Tubby Todd Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon Ranked among the safest sunscreens for babies by the EWG, this sunscreen stick combines natural ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, and coconut oil to protect and soothe sensitive skin. Its compact design is ideal for parents on the move, making it easy to slip into a pocket or fanny pack—perfect for outings where sun protection is a must. The formula is fragrance-free and water-resistant, offering up to 80 minutes of reliable sunblock even during water play, making it a versatile choice for both gentle skincare and easy travel. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cruelty-free ✙ Water resistant for up to 80 minutes ✙ Includes sunscreen and sunstick – Can leave a white cast on the skin

6 Aveeno Baby Sunscreen Aveeno Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon If you're on the lookout for a mild sunscreen that won't irritate your baby's sensitive skin, especially for those prone to eczema, this product stands out. It features a lightweight consistency that makes it easy to apply, unlike thicker sunscreens that can be challenging to rub in. With the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, it’s confirmed to be free from irritating ingredients that might exacerbate sensitive skin conditions. The formula includes nourishing oat extract known for its soothing properties, along with naturally sourced zinc oxide to shield against UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, it offers an affordable option that's readily available, making it a practical choice for everyday sun protection. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tear-free ✙ Hypoallergenic ✙ Fragrance-free – Can be a bit sticky

7 Sun Bum Baby Sunscreen Sun Bum Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon This broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen lotion uses zinc oxide to shield your little one's sensitive skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays while they enjoy outdoor activities. It’s an excellent choice because it combines effective protection with a smooth application that won’t leave an oily or sticky residue. Infused with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, it hydrates while protecting, ensuring your child's skin stays soft and moisturized. Plus, it’s free from parabens and sulfates, making it a safe option for delicate skin. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Paraben- and sulfate-free ✙ Water-resistant and sweatproof for up to 80 minutes – May leave behind a white cast

8 Babo Botanicals Baby Sunscreen Babo Botanicals Baby Sunscreen View on Amazon This EWG-verified mineral sunscreen lotion is perfect for sensitive skin and comes certified cruelty-free and vegan. With a strong SPF 50+, it offers reliable broad-spectrum protection, ensuring your little one is shielded from harmful UV rays. Free from fragrances and essential oils, it prioritizes soothing care, blending coconut oil, calendula, and shea butter to nourish delicate skin. This thoughtful formulation not only protects but also hydrates, making it an ideal choice for babies who need extra gentle care. Parents appreciate its effectiveness and the peace of mind that comes from using a product that is kind to both the skin and the environment. When choosing a sunscreen that balances safety, effectiveness, and compassion, this option stands out as a top contender for your family’s sun protection needs. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle formulation ✙ 80 minutes water-resistant ✙ Non-aerosol application – Minimal white cast

Q: When is it safe to start using sunscreen on a baby?

A: It's best to wait until your baby is six months old before applying sunscreen. Babies under six months have very sensitive skin, which makes them more susceptible to irritation. During this time, keep them shaded, especially during peak sun hours. If you anticipate sun exposure, dress your baby in protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts and wide-brimmed hats. If a hat is forgotten, applying sunscreen to exposed areas is better than risking sunburn, but choose a formula specifically designed for babies.

Q: Are mineral or chemical sunscreens better for my baby?

A: Mineral sunscreens are generally preferred for babies as they contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which physically block UV rays without being absorbed into the skin. These are less likely to irritate sensitive skin compared to chemical sunscreens, which absorb UV rays. Opt for a fragrance-free mineral option to minimize allergic reactions.

Q: What SPF should I look for in baby sunscreen?

A: Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 for your baby, as this blocks around 97% of UVB rays. Even with higher SPF, remember to reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Using UV-protective clothing and hats alongside sunscreen provides extra protection.

Q: Is baby sunscreen the same as sunscreen formulated for kids?

A: Baby and kid sunscreens are similar, often featuring gentle mineral ingredients. They can be used interchangeably, but baby formulas might be thicker, providing added protection for active infants. Always check that the product is safe for sensitive skin.

Q: Can children use adult sunscreen, and what should parents look for in a sunscreen for kids?

A: Children can use adult sunscreen, but it’s important to choose a formula that’s gentle on sensitive skin. Opt for mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as these are less likely to irritate. Look for fragrance-free and paraben-free options. Apply sunscreen generously on all exposed skin about 15 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. In addition to sunscreen, use protective clothing and seek shade to enhance sun safety for kids.

