The Best Diaper Bags of 2024 for New Parents

You’ve already got the car seat, stroller, and carrier ready for your baby adventures. But don’t forget the essential item that ties it all together: a reliable diaper bag. The best diaper bags store everything you and your little one need on the go—diapers, wipes, extra clothes, bottles, and snacks. With so much to carry, investing in a lightweight bag with organized compartments is key. Remember, it should also reflect your personal style since you’ll be toting it everywhere. Fortunately, diaper bags come in a variety of styles, from spacious totes to chic backpacks. Explore our options to choose the perfect one for your lifestyle!

1 BabbleRoo Diaper Bag BabbleRoo Diaper Bag View on Amazon With a 4.8-star rating and a whopping 27,000 reviews on Amazon, this has to be the top option on the market, especially if you're a parent who likes an extremely organized bag with a place for everything. There's a dedicated section for diapers, wipes, clothes, electronics, medicine, and more. The quality stands out, and the bag’s size is just right—big enough to fit all your essentials without being bulky. The material feels durable, not flimsy, and the vibrant color looks just like the pictures. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tons of storage ✙ Durable water-resistant fabric ✙ Cushioned straps for comfort – Material might feel stiff at first

2 RUVALINO Diaper Bag RUVALINO Diaper Bag View on Amazon This diaper bag is a bestseller for countless reasons, starting with its roomy interior and smartly designed pockets, including insulated ones to keep baby bottles at the right temperature. It even comes with a handy changing pad and external pockets for your essentials. When you’re carrying all that, you’ll be grateful for the thick, supportive shoulder straps that make the load lighter. Its large capacity gives you plenty of room to organize everything your baby needs, while the durable waterproof material ensures it stands up to spills and wear. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and waterproof fabric ✙ 17 spacious pockets ✙ Ergonomic and comfortable design – May feel bulky for some

3 Skip Hop Diaper Bag Skip Hop Diaper Bag View on Amazon This diaper bag is not only lightweight but also ensures comfort during long outings. The extra-wide, dual zip opening makes packing a breeze, while included packing cubes help you organize your little one’s essentials neatly. You’ll appreciate the insulated cube and dual bottle pockets that keep snacks and drinks at just the right temperature. The cushioned changing mat adds a touch of comfort during diaper changes on the go. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight quilted design ✙ Special packing cubes included ✙ Extra-wide main compartment – Changing pad might seem narrow to some users

4 Parker Baby Co. Diaper Bag Parker Baby Co. Diaper Bag View on Amazon This baby diaper backpack, affectionately known as the \"Birch Bag,\" offers a spacious and stylish cream-colored design ideal for modern parents on the go. It features insulated pockets that keep bottles at the right temperature, convenient stroller straps for easy attachment, and an included changing pad for swift diaper changes. With its sleek design and neutral tone, this bag is perfect for both moms and dads. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-capacity design ✙ Insulated bottle pockets ✙ Stylish and practical – Can be slightly bulky when fully packed

5 Hannah & Sophia Belle Diaper Bag Hannah & Sophia Belle Diaper Bag View on Amazon For those looking for something a bit more luxurious, this diaper bag will have you walking around in style. The bag offers ample storage space to hold all your baby's essentials with ease. It comes equipped with a dual-sided, water-resistant changing pad to ensure that diaper changes can happen smoothly wherever you are. You can also wear it as a backpack or switch to a messenger bag style thanks to the detachable shoulder straps. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Uber spacious design ✙ Versatile convertible style ✙ dual-sided changing mat – Shoulder straps may be a bit uncomfortable

Q: Is a diaper bag considered a carry-on?

A: It depends on the airline. Most airlines allow one carry-on bag and one personal item, such as a purse or laptop bag. Diaper bags generally fall under the personal item category. Some airlines may count them as personal items, while others might not, so it’s wise to check the specific airline’s policy before you travel.

Q: What materials are best for a diaper bag?

A: Look for materials that are durable and easy to clean. Popular choices include nylon, polyester, or canvas, as these are often waterproof or water-resistant. This quality is essential for storing diapers, wipes, and other essentials without worrying about leaks or spills.

Q: What should I pack in a diaper bag?

A: A well-stocked diaper bag should include diapers, wipes, a changing pad, diaper cream, spare clothes, and a blanket or burp cloth. Don't forget extra toys, pacifiers, and anything needed for feeding, whether breastfeeding or bottle-feeding, along with a small first aid kit.

Q: Can I use my diaper bag as a purse?

A: Absolutely! Many diaper bags are designed to blend style with functionality, making them suitable for carrying personal items as well. You can easily fit your essentials like a wallet, keys, and phone in the same bag, eliminating the need for a second bag.

Q: Do I really need a diaper bag?

A: While you don’t necessarily need to buy a diaper bag, having one can make life easier. Diaper bags are specifically designed with compartments and features tailored for baby essentials, which helps keep everything organized. If you invest in a stylish diaper bag, you’ll likely find yourself using it frequently.

