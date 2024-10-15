The Best Gifts for Kids in 2024

Our Top Picks

Kids aren't hard to shop for, but we understand how difficult it is to find the perfect gift for picky kids, especially toddlers. You want something that'll be a total hit and will keep them entertained for a long time, rather than thrown in the toy box after 5 minutes of play. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best kids' gift ideas that are not only fun but also practical. From interactive toys to educational kits, these picks are perfect for capturing their attention and keeping tantrums at bay.

1 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gross Science Gift for Kids NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gross Science Gift for Kids View on Amazon There are two kinds of kids in the world: those who love to get messy and those who love to get messier. That's exactly why this gift for kids is so perfect. It uses a series of hilarious and gross science experiments involving slime-like substances that you can try out with your kid, whether it be boiling \"boogers,\" creating glowing worms, or even simulating a \"vomiting\" test tube. As the kids become absorbed in the \"yucky\" fun, they’ll also be learning advanced concepts like polymers, chemical reactions, pH levels, and more Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Engaging and educational ✙ Encourages STEM learning ✙ Range of experiments – Requires adult supervision

2 Original Stationery Slime Gift for Kids Original Stationery Slime Gift for Kids View on Amazon Like our previous pick, this gift for kids uses slime but without the gross factor. Instead, it comes with an ice cream-themed twist, including butter, cloud, and foam slimes. Kids can shape their slime creations into cones, sundaes, or scoops, mimicking real ice cream. In terms of the pieces, the kit comes with everything your child will need for their creations, including slime activators for slime-making, sprinkles, cherries, scents, and decorative accessories, and step-by-step recipes to follow. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ice-cream themed slime ✙ Complete kit with accessories ✙ Encourages independent play – Scents could be stronger

3 Zen Laboratory Fidget Gift for Kids Zen Laboratory Fidget Gift for Kids View on Amazon If your kid loves bubble-popping and tactile engagement, they'll love this set of fidget toys. It includes a wide variety of satisfying options, such as Pop Tubes, Infinity Cubes, Wacky Tracks, Squishy Toys, Marble Mesh, Pea Poppers, Monkey Noodles, and even themed items like Unicorn and Dinosaur poppers. Despite being so satisfactory, the toys are surprisingly quiet and can be used in classrooms, car rides, or waiting rooms without causing disruptions. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Variety of fidget toys ✙ Ideal for stress relief ✙ Great for stress relif – Some items may be repetitive

4 Dylanto Kids Instant Camera Gift for Kids Dylanto Kids Instant Camera Gift for Kids View on Amazon For parents looking to pass on their love of photography, there's no better way to do it than with an instant camera. This instant camera may not have the bells and whistles of a professional one, but that's exactly why it makes a great gift for kids. It allows them to instantly print black-and-white photos using thermal printing technology while also capturing color images digitally. It also has loads of other fun features, such as 1080p videography, 16x digital zoom, time-lapse photography, continuous shooting mode, and filter frames. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Thermal printing technology ✙ 1080p videography ✙ 16x digital zoom – Battery life could be better

5 YLL Light Pink Karaoke Gift for Kids YLL Light Pink Karaoke Gift for Kids View on Amazon This is the one kids' gift that can take their parties and hangouts to a whole new level. It's not just a karaoke machine, it's a whole entertainment outlet for your little one. The machine uses two wireless microphones for duets or group fun. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and allows users to stream their favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube, and other apps. Plus, it's super lightweight and easy for kids to handle while they bring life to the party. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable and easy to use ✙ Comes with 2 microphones ✙ Includes 18 pre-loaded songs – A bit too loud

6 Power Your Fun Glow Fort Building Gift for Kids Power Your Fun Glow Fort Building Gift for Kids View on Amazon One of the best memories you can provide your child is building a fort with them. If you're new to the skill of fort-building, this gift for kids will make your life easier and your child happier. The kit includes 28 multiconnecting spheres that will allow you and your kids to create endless structures such as tents, tunnels, playhouses, forts, and more. The rods feature a unique glow-in-the-dark design which makes it perfect for evening play, whether indoors or outdoors. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Glow in the dark fun ✙ Variety of structures ✙ Easy to assemble – Hard to assemble without adult help

FAQ

Q: How can I tell if a toy requires adult supervision or assembly?

A: To figure out if a toy needs adult supervision or assembly, check the packaging or product description for clues. Look for labels like “some assembly required” or “adult supervision recommended.” If the toy has small parts, sharp edges, or involves tools (like a screwdriver), chances are an adult’s help will be needed. Toys with batteries, wires, or chemicals (like science kits) also tend to need a grown-up nearby. If the instructions look long or complicated, it’s probably best to lend a hand.

Q: What should I consider when buying outdoor gifts for kids?

A: When picking outdoor gifts for kids, safety comes first—look for things made from sturdy, weather-resistant materials and check for safety certifications (like ASTM). Make sure the gift is age-appropriate, so it's not too tricky or too simple for them. Think about your space too—do you have room for a big trampoline, or would a foldable scooter be more practical? If it’s something like a bike or roller skates, consider helmets and pads for safety.

Q: What types of gifts are best for kids with sensory needs?

A: For kids with sensory needs, gifts that help them explore textures, sounds, or movement are great choices. Think about things like fidget toys, sensory balls, or squishy stress toys that keep their hands busy. Weighted blankets or lap pads can also be super comforting for kids who need help calming down. Toys with lights, gentle sounds, or water play (like bubble tubes or sensory bins) are fun without being overwhelming.

Q: What are some gifts that can grow with kids and remain relevant as they get older?

A: When you want a gift that lasts, look for things that grow with the child. Adjustable bikes and scooters are great because you can raise the seat or handlebars as they get taller. STEM kits with multiple difficulty levels are awesome too—they start simple and get more challenging over time. Building sets like LEGO or magnetic tiles stay fun for years since kids can create more complex things as they grow. Subscription boxes are another good idea, with activities tailored to their age each month.

Q: How do I know if a kids’ gift is safe and non-toxic?

A: To make sure a kid’s gift is safe and non-toxic, start by checking labels. Look for certifications like ASTM, CPSIA, or EN71, which means the toy meets safety standards. Avoid toys with small parts for toddlers, as they can be choking hazards. If the gift is plastic, look for BPA-free or phthalate-free materials. For painted toys, ensure the paint is lead-free. It’s also a good idea to read the product description for any mention of non-toxic materials.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.