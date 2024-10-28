The Best Travel Cribs We’ve Reviewed in 2024

Our Top Picks

Taking your baby on the road can be a joy—but only if you’ve got the right travel crib! It’s all about finding that balance between safety, comfort, and ease of setup, right? Whether you’re planning a quick trip or an extended stay, we’ve reviewed the best travel cribs of 2024 to help you find the one that’ll make everyone happy.

Let’s dive into what makes each of these cribs unique and perfect for different kinds of adventures with your little one.

1 Dream On Me Travel Crib Dream On Me Travel Crib View on Amazon Looking for a crib that does not break your back and also doesn’t skimp on comfort? This travel crib is built for quick trips and small spaces. It’s lightweight and folds in seconds, so you can set it up anywhere, anytime. The mesh sides are a bonus, which will keep your baby cool and happy during naps or overnight. Simple, compact, and breathable, this crib nails all the essentials without any fuss. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super light ✙ Compact ✙ Great airflow – Might need a thin blanket for naps

2 Guava Family Travel Crib Guava Family Travel Crib View on Amazon Say hello to one of the easiest travel cribs to set up and pack away. This travel crib practically pops up on its own, which will save you time and hassle—ideal for those moments when you’ve got a squirmy little one on your hands. With its durable frame and super-soft, cozy mattress, this crib makes it easy for your baby to get quality sleep anywhere. Plus, the mesh sides mean they stay cool and secure. This one’s a fantastic pick if you’re looking for reliable comfort and lightning-fast setup. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick pop-up design ✙ Breathable mesh ✙ Comfortable mattress – A bit on the pricier side

3 Newton Baby Travel Crib Newton Baby Travel Crib View on Amazon If comfort and safety top your list, this travel crib is worth every penny. It features a hypoallergenic and breathable mattress that’s gentle on sensitive skin, and the quality materials mean this crib is built to last. While it’s slightly bulkier, it’s perfect for longer stays or car trips when you want your baby to have a bit of luxury. Think of it as a mini oasis for your little one to rest in, no matter where you are. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hypoallergenic and breathable mattress ✙ Durable construction ✙ Best for longer stays – Bulkier than some models

4 Graco Travel Crib Graco Travel Crib View on Amazon This travel crib offers a ton of value without stretching your budget. It doubles as a play yard, giving your baby plenty of space to stretch and play safely. But, you may find this to be a little on the heavier side, but for the price, it’s super sturdy and reliable. This is perfect for parents wanting a dual-purpose option. If you need a travel crib that covers the basics and gives a bit more room, this one is a great, wallet-friendly choice. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious and versatile ✙ Sturdy construction ✙ Budget-friendly – Heavier – so not the best for quick pack-ups

5 BabyBjörn Travel Crib BabyBjörn Travel Crib View on Amazon If you’re looking for a travel crib that combines sleek style with functionality, you will not regret getting your hands on this product. Lightweight, compact, and incredibly easy to set up, this crib is a breeze to take along on any trip. The supportive mattress and soft materials make it comfy for naps and overnight sleep, and the whole thing folds up in seconds when you’re ready to head out. It’s a bit of an investment, but one you won’t regret if you’re after quality and ease of use. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and stylish ✙ Easy to setup ✙ Supportive mattress offers great comfort – A bit on the pricier side

6 Pamo Babe Travel Crib Pamo Babe Travel Crib View on Amazon For those who want a solid, reliable travel crib without the hefty price tag, this one from Pamo Babe hits the mark. It’s straightforward to fold and doesn’t take up much space, so you can tuck it into a corner or the back of your car without a hassle. The mesh sides keep it breathable, and while it’s not as plush as some other models, it’s a great option for short trips or quick stays. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Compact ✙ Easy to store – Less cushioned

7 UPPAbaby Travel Crib UPPAbaby Travel Crib View on Amazon If you are looking for a travel crib where style meets functionality, this is the one you need to buy. With breathable mesh and a plush mattress, it’s as cozy as it is chic, making it perfect for families who appreciate both comfort and looks. It’s also durable and easy to clean—great for all those little spills and messes that come with travel. The good news is that this travel crib blends seamlessly with your decor while giving your baby a premium sleep space. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish design ✙ Premium materials ✙ Easy to clean – Higher price

FAQ

Q: Are travel cribs safe for newborns?

A: Absolutely! Most travel cribs are designed to be safe for newborns and meet all the necessary safety standards. Look for cribs with a firm, flat mattress and breathable mesh sides, which help prevent overheating and improve airflow. Just remember to avoid adding pillows or extra padding since these can pose safety risks. Always double-check the crib’s weight and age recommendations to ensure it’s suitable for your newborn.

Q: Can travel cribs be used as an everyday crib?

A: Yes, many parents use travel cribs as a secondary crib or even a main crib, especially in smaller spaces. While they’re not as robust as a traditional crib, travel cribs are often designed to offer a supportive, comfortable sleep space. If you’re considering one for everyday use, look for a model with a sturdy frame and a mattress that provides adequate support for daily sleep. Just make sure it’s one you find easy to clean and pack up.

Q: How do I clean a travel crib, especially if it has mesh sides?

A: Cleaning a travel crib is usually pretty easy. Most come with removable mattress covers you can throw in the washing machine. For the frame and mesh, just use mild soap and a soft cloth—gently wipe it down and let it air dry. For models with more removable parts, make sure everything is completely dry before storing it. And if you’re using it often, a quick wipe-down between uses can help keep it fresh.

Q: Are travel cribs easy to set up and take down?

A: Definitely! Travel cribs are made for convenience, with most models featuring a pop-up or easy-fold design that takes just minutes to set up or pack away. Many come with carrying bags, so they’re easy to transport and store, too. If it’s your first time, a little practice at home helps you get the hang of it. Once you do, you’ll be able to set it up in no time when you’re out and about.

Q: Do travel cribs come with mattresses, and are they comfortable?

A: Yes, most travel cribs include a mattress or sleep pad that’s designed to fit perfectly with the crib. These mattresses are often firm and supportive, which is ideal for safe baby sleep. While they’re generally thinner than a regular crib mattress, they’re made to be comfortable for little ones. Some brands even offer hypoallergenic or breathable options, which are great for babies with sensitive skin. Just pair it with a fitted sheet for a cozy night’s rest.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.