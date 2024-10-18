The Best Water Bottles for Kids of 2024

Our Top Picks

Kids are always on the go, and staying hydrated isn't exactly their top priority. Fortunately, the right water bottle can make a big difference. Designed specifically for little ones, a kid’s water bottle is lightweight, easy to grip, and comes in fun colors and shapes that make it feel like something special. Plus, with easy-open lids and straws, they don’t have to fumble around or ask for help when they’re thirsty. They can just grab, sip, and get back to whatever they’re doing. So, if you're looking for an excellent water bottle for kids, check out some of our personal favorites below.

1 IRON °FLASK Water Bottle for Kids IRON °FLASK Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon This kids' water bottle is built like a tank. Its stainless steel construction can survive all kinds of rough play without so much as a scratch. Aside from its sturdy construction, the bottle is also pretty easy to use. It offers plenty of flexibility with three leak-proof lid options, including a carabiner straw lid (perfect for kids), a flip lid, and a stainless steel lid. Plus, its double-wall insulation means that the bottle stay sweet-free with no condensation on the outside. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable stainless steel construction ✙ Three versatile straw lids ✙ Excellent insulation for drinks – Spout is a bit tricky to clean

2 Owala Water Bottle for Kids Owala Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon What really caught our eye about this kids' water bottle is its innovative spout. The patented design allows for two drinking options — kids can either sip upright through the built-in straw or tilt the bottle back to drink from the spout opening. In terms of ease of use, the bottle features a push-button lid that pops open the spout with a simple press, and it also has a locking mechanism to prevent accidental spills. There's also a carry loop that's designed to be easy for kids to handle and doubles as a lock. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented spout design ✙ Push button lid ✙ Carry loop – A bit heavy

3 YETI Rambler Water Bottle for Kids YETI Rambler Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon YETI's Rambler line is known for its durability, and this kids' water bottle is no exception. The bottle comes with an ultra-durable, leak-, and shatter-resistant straw cap designed to handle rough-and-tumble play. It’s ideal for recess, adventures, or impromptu rowdiness. It also features a tough Duracoat color finish that won’t crack, peel, or fade even through rough use. In addition, both the bottle and the cap can be thrown in the dishwasher, which might not seem like much, but takes a lot off a busy parent's plate. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-durable straw cap ✙ Duracoat color finish ✙ Dishwasher-safe – Color may differ slightly from photos

4 ZULU Torque Water Bottle for Kids ZULU Torque Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon Stainless steel flasks are all great, but they can be pretty heavy and difficult for younger kids to handle. In such cases, a kids' water bottle like this really comes through. Unlike the other bottles, which are made from stainless steel, the ZULU Torque is made from Eastman Tritan plastic, which is far more lightweight. This type of plastic is also extremely durable, crack-, stain-, and odor-resistant, which gives it an edge over other plastic bottles that might retain smells or get stained over time. Also, for kids who have a penchant for rough play, the bottle also features a silicone sleeve to provide extra grip and impact protection. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Silicone sleeve for grip ✙ Durable Tritan plastic – Locking cap is a bit confusing

5 Contigo Water Bottle for Kids Contigo Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon Young kids have a lot going on, and remembering to lock their water bottles is probably the last thing they’ll think about. That's why this kids' water bottle by Contigo uses AutoSeal technology, which automatically seals the bottle after each sip to prevent spills and leaks. Like our previous pick, this bottle is also made of BPA-free plastic to maintain a lighter feel for smaller hands. Additionally, its one-handed operation is quite simple to use. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ AutoSeal technology ✙ BPA-free plastic ✙ One-handed operation – A bit top heavy

6 Honeydak Water Bottle for Kids Honeydak Water Bottle for Kids View on Amazon These adorable kids' water bottles are bound to turn heads at school. They come in three creative shapes: watermelon, camera, and a third cute style that encourages kids to stay hydrated by making drinking more exciting. Each bottle is equipped with a colorful, adjustable shoulder strap that hooks easily onto the bottle and is especially useful for outdoor play, travel, or activities like cycling and walking. In terms of construction, they're made of sturdy plastic with rubber lining for leak resistance. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cute and creative design ✙ Adjustable strap for convenience ✙ Sturdy plastic construction – Not as rugged as other options

FAQ

Q: How do I know if a water bottle is age-appropriate for my child?

A: When choosing a water bottle for your child, check the recommended age range on the packaging or product description. For younger kids (around 3 to 5 years old), look for bottles that are smaller, lightweight, and easy for little hands to hold—usually around 12 to 14 ounces. They should also have simple lids or straws that are easy to open and close. For older kids, slightly larger bottles (up to 20 ounces) with more features like insulated designs or sports caps may be a better fit.

Q: What types of lids are best for preventing spills?

A: The best lids for preventing spills are ones with locking mechanisms or leak-proof seals. For younger kids, lids with push-button tops that automatically close after each sip are great because they seal tightly and are easy to use. Straw lids with flip tops also work well since they stay closed when not in use. Some lids come with a twist-lock feature, which is especially good for older kids or more active play.

Q: How do I know if a kids' water bottle is insulated?

A: You can tell if a kids' water bottle is insulated by checking the label or product description. Insulated bottles are usually described as double-wall or vacuum-sealed, which means they’re designed to keep drinks cold (or hot) for longer periods of time. Another sign is if the bottle claims to keep drinks cold for hours, sometimes up to 24 hours. Insulated bottles often feel thicker and heavier than regular bottles because of the extra layers.

Q: Are plastic water bottles safe for kids?

A: Yes, plastic water bottles are safe for kids as long as they are made from BPA-free materials. BPA is a chemical that was once common in plastics but has been removed from most kids’ products for safety reasons. When choosing a plastic water bottle, look for labels that say BPA-free or phthalate-free to ensure it’s non-toxic.

Q: Do kids' water bottles need to be insulated?

A: Kids' water bottles don't always need to be insulated, but it can be a nice feature depending on their activities. If your child spends a lot of time outdoors, at school, or playing sports, an insulated bottle will keep their drink cold for hours, which is great on hot days. However, for short trips, lunches, or indoor use, a regular non-insulated bottle works just fine.

