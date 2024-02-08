2024's Best Outdoor Sheds for Every Need

Our Top Picks

Are you tired of tripping over garden tools in your garage or searching for a dry place to store your bikes and outdoor gear? An outdoor shed might be the perfect solution for you. Not only do sheds provide a secure and weatherproof space for your belongings, but they also help declutter your home and optimize your living areas. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about choosing, installing, and maintaining the ideal outdoor shed for your needs.

1 Lifetime Outdoor Shed Lifetime Outdoor Shed View on Amazon This outdoor shed is a complete all-rounder for a number of reasons. First, it's UV-protected and stain-resistant to help prevent fading and cracking caused by prolonged sun exposure. Having been constructed with dual-wall high-density polyethylene and being steel-inforced, it's likely the most durable option on our list. Its roof is supported by heavy-duty steel trusses for additional strength and stability. The floor is slip-resistant and protects against oil, solvents, and stains. And its most standout feature? It has a dual-entry design for easier access. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable construction ✙ Spacious interior ✙ Dual entry convenience – Doors aren't heatproof

2 Rubbermaid Outdoor Shed Rubbermaid Outdoor Shed View on Amazon If you're looking for something that's easier to assemble, this outdoor shed might be it. It has 33% fewer parts compared to other models which makes the overall assembly process faster and easier. The shed also emphasizes a lot on things like ventilation and natural light with dormer windows that provide natural light inside the shed for better visibility. Additionally, for water management, the shed includes an integrated rain gutter that provides protection through all seasons and prevents damage. Moreover, the size of the shed provides ample room for storing large lawn care essentials such as riding and push mowers, patio and garden equipment, and large trash cans. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Maximum ventilation and natural light ✙ Integrated rain gutter ✙ Easier assembly – Roof is difficult to assemble alone

3 Patiowell Outdoor Shed Patiowell Outdoor Shed View on Amazon Personally, we love the dark, shadowy vibe that this outdoor shed brings to a garden. But that's not the only reason why we added it to our list. It's a great shed for those with limited garden space due to its compact size. However, despite its compact footprint, its tall wall design maximizes storage capacity for storing long-handled tools such as shovels and brooms, as well as outdoor furniture and children's outdoor toys. It also features a sloping roof to prevent water accumulation and a lockable door to improve the security of stored items. In terms of materials, the shed is made from thick galvanized steel that's rust-proof, UV-proof, and weather-resistant. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact design ✙ Lockable door ✙ Sloping roof – Difficult to remove plastic wrap on every piece

4 KETER Outdoor Shed KETER Outdoor Shed View on Amazon This shed has a stylish wood-like texture that complements any home and makes your outdoor space attractive. Like our previous pick, it's also pretty compact but can be used to store a variety of items such as push lawnmowers, bicycles, yard tools, garden tools, and patio furniture. The shed features a skylight and a window that allow natural light to enter and ensure proper air circulation inside the shed. It's made from polypropylene resin plastic reinforced with steel, so it will not peel, rot, or rust, and it never needs painting. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wood-like texture ✙ Features skylight and window ✙ Easy to maintain – Some parts could be better labeled

5 VEVOR Outdoor Shed VEVOR Outdoor Shed View on Amazon Not being able to commit to an outdoor shed doesn't mean you can't have one. This shed is highly portable with a three or four-way buckle connection method that makes it super easy to assemble and disassemble. So, you can easily take it down and move it to another location when need be. Despite being portable, it doesn't cut corners in terms of durability. The shed is made with galvanized steel pipes that are 38mm thick with a 0.8mm wall thickness. It can withstand various weather conditions and is designed to resist rust, corrosion, and peeling. The door can be closed or rolled up for convenience, and the viewable window allows for maximum air circulation and natural light. Finally, it's spacious enough to store motorcycles, bicycles, garden tools, lawn mowers, pool supplies, firewood, and more. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy duty ✙ Portable ✙ Roll-up zipper door – Tie-downs are pretty small

6 Suncast Outdoor Shed Suncast Outdoor Shed View on Amazon For readers with super small yard space or very specific storage needs, this is the most compact outdoor shed on our list. It's big enough for storing garbage cans, and lawn and garden tools. The included heavy-duty reinforced floor is designed to support heavy equipment, so you can also store equipment like snow blowers and bicycles. The shed makes the most of its available space with hinged lid technology that provides corner-to-corner access. It also comes equipped with a three-door locking system and padlock hasp to make sure all your belongings remain safe. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reinforced floor for stability ✙ Three-door locking system ✙ Hinged lid technology – Hardware difficult to figure out

Q: How should I prepare the ground for an outdoor shed?

A: Preparing the ground for an outdoor shed is pretty simple. First, choose a level spot that’s clear of rocks and debris. Measure and mark the shed’s footprint using stakes and string. Dig down a few inches within this area to remove the topsoil and create a flat base. Next, fill the area with gravel to improve drainage and prevent the shed from sinking. Compact the gravel to make it stable. Finally, place concrete blocks, pavers, or a treated wood frame on top of the gravel to serve as a foundation.

Q: How can I make my shed more secure?

A: You can make your shed more secure by installing a strong lock on the door, such as a padlock or deadbolt. If your shed has windows, cover them with a shatterproof film or install bars to prevent break-ins. Motion sensor lights around the shed can deter intruders by illuminating the area at night. For added security, consider an alarm system or a security camera.

Q: Can I customize my outdoor shed?

A: Absolutely, you can customize your outdoor shed to suit your needs and style. We recommend starting with the interior: add shelves, hooks, and pegboards to organize your tools and equipment. You can install a workbench if you plan to use the shed as a workspace. For better lighting, add windows or skylights. Exterior customization options include painting or staining the shed to match your home, adding decorative trim, or installing flower boxes.

Q: Do I need a permit to install an outdoor shed?

A: Whether you need a permit to install an outdoor shed depends on your local regulations. In many areas, small sheds (usually under 120 square feet) may not require a permit, while larger ones do. Your local building department or municipal office can provide information on size limits, placement guidelines, and any other requirements. Even if a permit isn't needed, there might be restrictions on how close the shed can be to property lines or other structures.

Q: Can I install electricity in my outdoor shed?

A: Yes, you can install electricity in your outdoor shed, but it's important to do it safely. Start by planning what you need: lighting, outlets, or both. You’ll need to run an underground electrical cable from your house to the shed, which involves digging a trench. Since working with electricity can be dangerous, it's often best to hire a licensed electrician to ensure everything is installed correctly and safely.

