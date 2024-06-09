2024’s Top Soft Close Drawer Slides on Amazon for a Smoother, Quieter Home

Our Top Picks

If you've ever experienced the jarring slam of a drawer closing too fast, you know it’s not just annoying—it can also cause wear and tear over time. That’s where soft-close drawer slides come in. These soft close drawer slides not only prevent that loud, harsh bang but also add a touch of luxury to your home. They close drawers smoothly and quietly, protecting your furniture and giving you a more peaceful environment. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the best soft-close drawer slides available on Amazon, so you can find the perfect solution for your space. Check out our top recommendations.

1 Gobrico Soft Close Drawer Slides Gobrico Soft Close Drawer Slides View on Amazon We highly recommend these soft close drawer slides if you are searching for a product that combines strength, ease, and silent operation. These stand out as the perfect solution as heavy-duty yet smooth-functioning drawer slides. We chose this as our top pick because of its hydraulic soft-close mechanism, which ensures your drawers glide gently shut without any slamming. These also feature a 3-fold extension design, which means you can fully access the entire drawer space without them falling off. Plus, they’re built from work-hardened cold-rolled steel ensuring durability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-fold extension ✙ Features 78lb load capacity ✙ Solid steel ball bearings for silent operation – Mounting brackets are not included

2 BLUM Soft Close Drawer Slides BLUM Soft Close Drawer Slides View on Amazon This one’s an all-in-one solution that guarantees smooth operation and utmost durability. What makes this kit exceptional is that it includes everything you need for both face frame and frameless applications, saving you the hassle of additional purchases. It also boasts a four-dimensional adjustment feature that allows for precise installation. What makes it even better is its 100 lbs load-bearing capacity. Plus, the full extension ensures complete access to your drawer's contents, while the soft close mechanism guarantees quiet, gentle closure. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with everything needed for installation ✙ Provides flexible adjustment ✙ Fully extends for drawer contents – Four-dimensional assembly may be a little tricky

3 LONTAN Soft Close Drawer Slides, 10 Pairs LONTAN Soft Close Drawer Slides, 10 Pairs View on Amazon We love these soft close drawer slides for their heavy-duty strength combined with ease of installation. What makes them special is that they are made from high-grade cold-rolled steel, making them incredibly durable and capable of holding up to 100 lbs of weight. Each slide has a soft-close feature, so your drawers will glide smoothly and close quietly without slamming. It also features full extension, ensuring you can easily access every inch of your drawer space. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for heavier drawers ✙ Easy installation ✙ Offers full access to the entire drawer space – Slightly bulkier in width

4 LONTAN Soft Close Drawer Slides, Heavy Duty LONTAN Soft Close Drawer Slides, Heavy Duty View on Amazon Exceptionally functional? Check! Heavy-duty? Double check! These soft close drawer slides are perfect for those looking for strength and reliability in their drawer systems. Our favorite feature is their double anti-drop function, ensuring your drawers remain securely in place, even under heavy loads. These slides, made from high-grade cold-rolled steel, can handle up to 100 lbs, and are ideal for kitchen drawers, cabinets, and toolboxes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft close feature with hydraulic dampers ✙ Equipped with double anti-drop system ✙ Supports up to 100 lbs – Drawer slides may be a little tricky to align

5 Ravinte Soft Close Drawer Slides Ravinte Soft Close Drawer Slides View on Amazon Enjoy smooth operating drawers that are strong, silent, and built to last. These soft close drawer slides feature independent ball bearings, a double spring, and a piston damper, making sure every drawer opens and closes quietly and effortlessly. But what really caught our eye is the unique black zinc plating, which not only adds to the overall durability of the product but also looks great with dark-colored drawers. Installation is also made easy with flexible install tabs and a release lever for simple adjustments. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-corrosive finish ✙ Appar seamless with black or dark drawers ✙ Easy to install – Installation requires precise measurements

6 HLC Soft Close Drawer Slides HLC Soft Close Drawer Slides View on Amazon Experience maximum access to your drawer without the fear of making noise or breaking it entirely. Its standout feature is its 3-fold full extension, which allows you to make the most of your drawer space with complete access. These soft close drawer slides are made from high-grade cold-rolled steel and electro zinc-plated for rust resistance, so they can handle loads of up to 100 lbs. The ultra-smooth soft-close feature ensures a quiet environment, perfect for kitchens, bedrooms, or offices. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features 3-fold full extension ✙ Detachable design for easy maintenance ✙ High capacity design – Require precise measurement for easy installation

7 Betesy Soft Close Drawer Slides Betesy Soft Close Drawer Slides View on Amazon Ideal for those who prefer a sleek, concealed look for their drawers, these soft close drawer slides won’t disappoint you. These slides come with a full extension feature, allowing you to access every inch of your drawer easily. With a soft-close function, your drawers will close quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. And you don’t have to worry about the installation either – it’s a breeze, thanks to the included rear brackets, 3D locking devices, and mounting screws. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for noise-sensitive environment ✙ Suitable for most standard household drawers ✙ Simple setup – May not be compatible with 3/4 inch drawer box

FAQ

Q: What’s the difference between soft-close and self-close drawer slides?

A: Soft-close and self-close drawer slides may sound similar, but they function differently. Soft-close slides use a hydraulic damper system that gently pulls the drawer closed in the last couple of inches, preventing it from slamming shut. This creates a smooth, quiet close and minimizes wear and tear on the drawer and frame. Self-close slides, on the other hand, use a spring-loaded mechanism that pulls the drawer closed with more force. While this can be convenient, self-close slides don’t have the gentle damping effect of soft-close slides and can still cause noise or even slight slamming.

Q: Are soft-close drawer slides compatible with all types of drawers?

A: Soft-close drawer slides can be installed in most drawers, but compatibility depends on the drawer type and the slide model. Side-mount and undermount slides are the most common types. Side-mount slides are easier to install and generally more affordable, but they may take up space on the sides of the drawer. Undermount slides are hidden beneath the drawer, offering a cleaner look, but they typically require specific drawer dimensions and precise installation. Additionally, soft-close slides are designed to work best with lighter to medium-weight drawers. If you're dealing with extremely heavy drawers, you may need specialized slides with higher weight capacities.

Q: Do soft-close drawer slides require special maintenance?

A: Soft-close drawer slides don’t require much maintenance, but taking care of them will ensure smooth operation over time. To maintain them, occasionally clean the tracks to remove any dust, dirt, or debris that could impede the sliding mechanism. You should also check the screws and mounting brackets to ensure they’re still secure, as loose hardware can affect the drawer’s smooth operation. In rare cases, you may need to apply a small amount of lubricant to keep the slides operating quietly, but this should be done sparingly, as too much grease can attract more dirt and cause the slides to stick.

Q: Can I retrofit existing drawers with soft-close drawer slides?

A: Yes, it’s possible to retrofit existing drawers with soft-close slides, but it depends on the drawer's dimensions and structure. Side-mount soft-close slides are easier to install as a retrofit because they typically fit most standard drawer spaces. However, if you're switching from a different type of slide, like bottom-mount or center-mount, you may need to modify the drawer or cabinet. Undermount soft-close slides, on the other hand, often require more precise measurements and adjustments, especially if the drawer wasn't originally designed for that type of slide.

Q: What should I consider when choosing the weight capacity of soft-close drawer slides?

A: When choosing soft-close drawer slides, it’s crucial to consider the weight capacity to ensure they’ll function correctly with your drawers. Most standard soft-close drawer slides can support between 75 to 100 lbs, which is suitable for most kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom drawers. However, for drawers holding heavy items like tools, large pots, or electronics, you may need slides with higher weight limits. Exceeding the slide’s load capacity can cause them to wear out faster or affect their ability to close smoothly. Always check the manufacturer’s specifications to make sure the slides match your drawer’s intended use.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.