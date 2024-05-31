5 Sizzling Griddle Recipes for Your Next Cookout

Fire up your outdoor griddle and get ready to impress with these 5 flavorful and precise recipes:

1. Sizzling Steak Fajitas (Serves 4):

Marinade: In a bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust for spice preference), and 1 teaspoon salt. Add 1 pound skirt steak or flank steak, tossing to coat. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight in the refrigerator.

Fajitas: Preheat your griddle to medium-high heat (around 400°F). Remove steak from marinade and let excess drip off. Grill the steak for 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare doneness, or until desired temperature is reached. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.

Veggies: While the steak rests, saute 1 sliced red onion and 1 sliced green bell pepper on the griddle until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Assemble: Warm corn tortillas according to package instructions. Serve the sliced steak, sauteed veggies, and your favorite fajita toppings like salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

2. Breakfast on the Griddle (Serves 2):

Pancakes or Waffles: Prepare your favorite pancake or waffle batter according to package instructions. For pancakes, use about 1/3 cup of batter per pancake.

Griddle Cooking: Preheat your griddle to medium heat (around 350°F). Lightly grease the griddle with cooking spray or oil. Pour pancake batter or waffle batter onto the griddle according to package instructions. Cook pancakes for 2-3 minutes per side, or waffles for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through.

Eggs: In a separate bowl, whisk 2 eggs with a splash of milk and a pinch of salt and pepper. Scramble the eggs in a pan over medium heat with a pat of butter until cooked through. Alternatively, scramble the eggs directly on the griddle after removing the pancakes or waffles.

Bacon or Sausage: Cook 4 slices of bacon or sausage links on the griddle over medium heat until browned and crispy, about 5-7 minutes per side.

Serve: Plate your pancakes or waffles with scrambled eggs, cooked bacon or sausage, and fresh fruit like berries or sliced bananas.

3. Gourmet Grilled Cheese Gone Wild (Serves 1):

Ingredients: 2 slices sourdough bread, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 2 ounces brie cheese, 1 tablespoon pesto, 1/4 cup thinly sliced granny smith apple.

Griddle Prep: Preheat your griddle to medium-low heat (around 300°F). Spread 1 tablespoon of butter on each bread slice.

Assemble Sandwich: Place one slice of bread, buttered side down, on the griddle. Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto on the unbuttered side. Top with half the brie cheese and half the sliced apples. Add the other slice of bread, buttered side facing out.

Griddle Cooking: Grill the sandwich for 2-3 minutes per side, pressing down gently with a spatula, until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Serve: Slice the sandwich in half and enjoy the warm, gooey goodness!

4. Griddle-Fried Chicken with a Kick (Serves 4):

Marinade: In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup buttermilk, 1 tablespoon hot sauce (adjust for spice preference), 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces. Toss to coat and marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight in the refrigerator.

Breading: In a shallow dish, whisk together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper. In another shallow dish, whisk 2 large eggs with a splash of water.

Griddle Prep: Preheat your griddle to medium-high heat (around 400°F).Coating and Cooking: Remove chicken pieces from the marinade and let excess drip off. Dredge each piece in the flour mixture, then dip in the egg mixture, and finally coat again in the flour mixture. Place the breaded chicken on the preheated griddle. Cook for 4-5 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through, ensuring the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Serve: Drain on paper towels for a minute before serving with your favorite dipping sauces like honey mustard or hot sauce.

5. Light and Refreshing Veggie Burgers (Serves 2):

Ingredients: 1 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained, 1/2 cup cooked quinoa, 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed, 1/4 cup chopped red onion, 1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, salt and pepper to taste, 2 hamburger buns, lettuce, tomato, avocado (optional), light vinaigrette dressing (optional).

Patty Prep: In a large bowl, mash the black beans with a fork. Add the cooked quinoa, corn, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, olive oil, spices, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well to combine. Form the mixture into two equal patties.

Griddle Cooking: Preheat your griddle to medium heat (around 350°F). Lightly grease the griddle with cooking spray or oil. Cook the veggie burgers for 4-5 minutes per side, or until heated through and firmed up.Assemble and Serve: Toast your hamburger buns if desired. Place the veggie burger on the bottom bun, top with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado (optional), and drizzle with vinaigrette dressing (optional). Enjoy your delicious and healthy veggie burger!