7 Best BBQ Grill Covers of 2024

Our Top Picks

Your grill may feel the chill as dusk falls on your latest backyard barbecue. It's not just about the darkness; it's about protecting your grill from the elements. Enter the BBQ Grill Cover: durable, weather-resistant, and snug. We've examined countless options, assessing material quality, fit precision, and weatherproofing. Discover our top picks for every griller, from casual to pitmaster!

1 Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Crafted from resilient, rip-proof material, this 60-inch BBQ grill cover is engineered to endure harsh weather conditions. Its heavy-duty, waterproof fabric shields your grill from rust and corrosion, ensuring prolonged longevity. Tailored for a snug fit, adjustable straps secure it firmly, even during windy spells. The sleek black hue seamlessly integrates with any outdoor setting. It is sized at 60"L x 28"W x 44"H and accommodates most large grills. Effortless to clean and maintain, this cover guarantees both durability and convenience. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rip-proof material ✙ Waterproof design ✙ Heavy-duty construction – A bit pricey

2 ZOBER BBQ Grill Cover ZOBER BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Constructed with a double-layered design, this 44-inch waterproof BBQ grill cover is tailor-made for Weber gas grills, Charbroil grills, and smokers. Fashioned from robust 600D Oxford fabric in a chic cream hue, it withstands wear and tear effortlessly. Integrated air vents facilitate optimal ventilation, preventing condensation and mold. Equipped with dual handles, it offers effortless maneuverability and removal. Its superior material and solid construction ensure lasting protection for your grill. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof double layered ✙ Air vents and dual handles ✙ Heavy-duty cover – Slightly too long for some grills

3 Simple Houseware Gas BBQ Grill Cover Simple Houseware Gas BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Crafted from durable, weather-resistant polyester, this heavy-duty BBQ grill cover offers thorough protection against rain, sun, wind, and snow. It is sized at 72 inches and comfortably accommodates most standard grills, shielding them from the elements. The fabric's easy-to-clean nature ensures your grill maintains its pristine appearance for years. Equipped with adjustable straps, the cover provides a secure fit, remaining in place even during windy conditions. Its hassle-free design allows for effortless application and removal, ensuring quick coverage when weather conditions change. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rip-proof ✙ Heavy-duty ✙ Weather-resistant – May be thin for some

4 -VIBOOS BBQ Grill Cover - 58-inch -VIBOOS BBQ Grill Cover - 58-inch View on Amazon Elevate your grilling game with this waterproof, weather-resistant, and rip-proof BBQ grill cover, a must-have for grill owners. It's compatible with Weber, Char Broil, or Nexgrill models and tailored to fit all 58-inch grills. Its anti-UV and fade-resistant material guarantees longevity, proving a wise investment for BBQ enthusiasts. The hook-and-loop and strap design ensures a snug, wind-resistant fit, preventing mishaps during windy weather. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Water-resistant ✙ Rip-proof ✙ Fade resistant – May loosen in strong winds

5 Aoretic BBQ Grill Cover Aoretic BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Crafted from durable 420D polyester, the 44-inch BBQ Grill Cover protects against rain, snow, wind, and intense sunlight. Its waterproof and anti-UV features ensure year-round grill preservation. Equipped with hook-and-loop straps and a hem rope, it fits snugly, resisting windy conditions while remaining easy to remove and reapply. Compatible with popular grill brands like Weber, Char-Broil, Monument, Dyna-glo Nexgrill, this cover is effortless to clean and maintain, ensuring prolonged durability. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof material ✙ UV-resistant ✙ Easy to secure – A little thin for some

6 Unicook Gas BBQ Grill Cover Unicook Gas BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Crafted from fade and UV-resistant material, this durable BBQ grill cover has maintained your grill's pristine appearance for years. Measuring 65 inches, it fits a wide range of grill models like Weber, Char-Broil, Nexgrill, Brinkmann, and more. Convenient side straps ensure a snug fit, while air vents prevent moisture buildup and mold. Double-stitched seams and reinforced stitching enhance strength and durability, offering reliable protection in harsh weather. The drawstring closure simplifies securing the cover, while a handle facilitates easy transport when not in use. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy-duty and durable ✙ Fade and UV-resistant ✙ Air vents – A bit pricey

7 Amazon Basics Gas BBQ Grill Cover Amazon Basics Gas BBQ Grill Cover View on Amazon Keep your grill protected with this durable and weather-resistant BBQ grill cover. Sized at 60 inches, it fits medium-sized grills and complements outdoor decor with its beige hue. Crafted from sturdy material, it resists fading and cracking. Adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, even in windy conditions. Air vents prevent moisture buildup, reducing mold and mildew risks. Easy to clean, just hose it down and let it dry. Lightweight design allows for effortless application and removal. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable material ✙ Water-resistant ✙ Easy to clean – May disintegrate over time

FAQ

Q: What size BBQ Grill Cover do I need?

A: Determining the right size BBQ grill cover relies on precise measurements. First, gauge the grill's length, width, and height, factoring in extended features like handles or shelves. Opt for a cover slightly larger than your grill to ensure comprehensive protection. This accommodates potential size discrepancies and guarantees a snug fit, safeguarding your grill against the elements year-round.

Q: Can I use a BBQ Grill Cover for any type of grill?

A: The compatibility of BBQ grill covers varies depending on the grill type. While some covers offer versatility across grill styles, matching the cover's dimensions with your specific grill's measurements is essential. Gas, charcoal, pellet, and electric grills may differ in shape and size, necessitating a tailored cover for optimal protection against environmental elements and prolonged durability.

Q: What material is best for a BBQ Grill Cover?

A: Determining the ideal material for a BBQ grill cover depends on your specific needs. Polyester blends offer durability and weather resistance, while vinyl provides excellent waterproofing. Consider covers made from heavy-duty PVC or canvas for maximum protection against UV rays and extreme weather conditions. Select a material that suits your climate and usage requirements to ensure long-lasting performance and grill preservation.

Q: How do I clean my BBQ Grill Cover?

A: Maintaining your BBQ grill cover's cleanliness prolongs its lifespan. Start by brushing off any loose debris with a soft brush or cloth. For light stains, a solution of mild detergent and water works wonders. Rinse thoroughly and air dry. For tougher stains, opt for specialized grill cover cleaners. Always consult the manufacturer's instructions for best results and to preserve the cover's integrity.

Q: How long will my BBQ Grill Cover last?

A: The lifespan of your BBQ grill cover depends on factors like material quality, usage frequency, and environmental conditions. A well-maintained cover made from durable materials such as heavy-duty polyester or PVC can last 2 to 5 years. Regular cleaning, proper storage, and shielding from harsh weather elements can significantly extend its longevity, ensuring reliable protection for your grill over time.

Article Contributors

Caden Lindblom

Caden Lindblom is a freelance editor and writer specializing in the travel and outdoor recreation industries. When he’s not exploring the world around him, you can find him at home relaxing with his pets and researching new ways to deliver insightful content to clients across the globe.