8 Best Allen Wrenches on the Market

There's no better way to tighten or loosen hexagonal bolts and screws than with the right Allen wrench. These unassuming tools are a must-have in every toolbox, offering the perfect solution to your mechanical woes. The search for the perfect Allen is difficult, especially when sifting through so many similar-looking tools. To complicate matters, each wrench boasts unique features, dimensions, and materials, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach is far from ideal. However, this guide has been designed to make it incredibly easy. So, without further ado, let's go through our selections below.

1 Teng Tools 27MM Allen Wrench Teng Tools 27MM Allen Wrench View on Amazon This Allen wrench from Teng Tools is brilliant for many reasons. Built to last with chrome vanadium steel, it's arguably the best in durability and longevity. The wrench boasts a regular hex end design, ensuring a secure grip and minimizing the risk of stripping or damaging hardware. The silver finish adds a touch of sleekness and enhances its resistance to rust and corrosion. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Constructed from chrome vanadium steel ✙ Rust resistant ✙ Easy to use – Heavy to work with

2 Tommars Hex Key Allen Wrench Set Tommars Hex Key Allen Wrench Set View on Amazon We love that, unlike most allen wrench sets, this one features a unique T-handle design that provides an excellent grip for easy operation. Available in both SAE (1/16\"-3/8\") and Metric (1.5mm-10mm) sizes, it delivers excellent results for various applications. Notably, it also includes TORX(T10-T50) sizes, catering to many different types of jobs. The set comes with a professional toolbox for convenient storage and transportation. The color-coded design is a consumer and editor favorite, as it allows for quick identification of the right tool, saving you time on the job. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Magnetic ball end ✙ With T-handle for grip ✙ L-shaped design – May lack some sizes

3 EFFICERE Hex Key Allen Wrench Set EFFICERE Hex Key Allen Wrench Set View on Amazon This premium set comes with 30 pieces in both SAE and Metric assortments, making it versatile for any project. The L-shaped design allows for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, while the chrome vanadium steel construction ensures durability and long-lasting use. The precise and chamfered tips provide an excellent grip, preventing stripped screws and rounded edges. The set comes in a convenient storage case, making it easy to keep your tools organized and within reach. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ SAE and metric ✙ Chrome vanadium steel ✙ Precise and chamfered tips – Storage case may be huge for some

4 Amazon Basics Hex Key Allen Wrench Set Amazon Basics Hex Key Allen Wrench Set View on Amazon Equipped with a versatile range of 26 distinct sizes, this hex key set delivers the right fit for all your tightening and loosening tasks. The long-arm design and chrome-vanadium steel construction provides strength and leverage, which is a huge plus for those tough-to-reach fasteners. Additionally, the black oxide finish offers protection against corrosion, making it infinitely more durable. Even more importantly, the wrenches feature a ball-end design that allows an impressive entry angle of up to 25 degrees for easily getting to obstructed screws. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Black oxide finish ✙ Long arm and ball design ✙ Comes in a 2 hinged storage cases – Not suitable for vehicle repairs

5 MULWARK Folding Allen Wrench Set MULWARK Folding Allen Wrench Set View on Amazon This Allen wrench set is a must-have for anyone who wants to easily tackle basic home repairs and general applications. This set includes both metric and standard SAE sizes, making it a versatile tool for any project. The 2 pack's portable hex design allows for easy storage and transportation, making it perfect for on-the-go repairs. With its durable and high-quality construction, this wrench set is a reliable addition to any tool collection. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Folding design ✙ Clear and visible marking on sizes ✙ Chamfered edge – A little stiff to unfold

Q: How to properly use an allen wrench?

A: To use an allen wrench, simply insert it into the hexagonal hole of the bolt or screw you want to tighten or loosen. Turn the wrench in the appropriate direction (clockwise to tighten, counterclockwise to loosen).

Q: What sizes do allen wrenches come in?

A: Allen wrenches come in a variety of sizes, both in metric and standard measurements. They usually range from 1.5mm to 10mm in metric, and 0.028 inches to 3/8 inch in standard sizes.

Q: Why is my allen wrench stripping bolts?

A: If your allen wrench is stripping bolts, it could be due to using the wrong size. Ensure that the wrench fits snugly into the bolt before applying force. Sometimes, the allen wrench or the bolt might be worn out and need replacement.

Q: Can I use an allen wrench for all types of screws and bolts?

A: No, an allen wrench is specifically designed for use with screws and bolts that have a hexagonal recess. They won't work with other types, such as flathead or Phillips screws.

Q: What are the advantages of using an allen wrench compared to other tools?

A: The main advantage of using an allen wrench is its ability to handle hexagonal bolts and screws that other tools can't. Its L-shape design allows for better torque and maneuverability, especially in tight spaces.

