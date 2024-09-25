A Guide to Top General Electric Microwaves

Our Top Picks

If you're in the market for a reliable microwave, General Electric has built a solid reputation over the years. But with so many models, features, and sizes, finding the right one for your kitchen can feel a little overwhelming. Whether you need something compact for quick meals or a more powerful unit for serious cooking, GE has plenty of options. We’ve reviewed the top GE microwaves to help you figure out which one fits your needs best. Ready to simplify meal prep with a new microwave? Let’s break down some of the best models and see what’s worth your time.

1 General Electric Microwave General Electric Microwave View on Amazon With a classic design and reliable performance, this General Electric microwave brings a touch of modern convenience to your kitchen. The standout feature is its easy-to-use dial timer, a rare find in newer models, which makes setting cooking times super simple. Its spacious interior also fits larger dishes without hogging too much counter space, making it ideal for those who need a versatile yet compact option. The sturdy build and clean aesthetic make it a reliable choice for anyone looking for long-lasting kitchen appliances. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious interior ✙ Easy-to-use dial timer ✙ Compact but powerful – Limited preset options

2 General Electric Microwave Oven White General Electric Microwave Oven White View on Amazon If you're looking for a microwave that blends classic style with modern efficiency, this white General Electric microwave oven stands out. Its standout feature is the precise sensor cooking, automatically adjusting time and power to ensure perfectly heated meals. The compact design fits easily in small spaces, but the interior still offers plenty of room for larger dishes. This microwave’s simple interface makes it an ideal choice for anyone who wants hassle-free cooking with reliable results. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sensor cooking technology ✙ Compact yet spacious design ✙ Simple user interface – No interior lighting

3 General Electric Countertop Microwave General Electric Countertop Microwave View on Amazon This General Electric countertop microwave balances sleek design with efficient cooking power, making it a standout for any modern kitchen. Its key feature is the express cooking function which allows for quick meal preparation at the touch of a button. The microwave is spacious inside without taking up too much counter space, and its intuitive control panel keeps things simple for those who prefer ease over complexity. It's perfect for fast and efficient cooking while maintaining a minimalistic look. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact design with large capacity ✙ Easy-to-use control panel ✙ Sleek modern design – No interior light

4 General Electric Smart Countertop Microwave General Electric Smart Countertop Microwave View on Amazon The General Electric Smart Countertop Microwave takes convenience to another level with its integration of voice control. The standout feature here is the Wi-Fi connectivity which allows you to control the microwave through Alexa. It's perfect for hands-free operation when you’re multitasking in the kitchen. Despite its advanced features, it keeps the interface user-friendly with simple buttons and intuitive cooking presets. The microwave combines modern technology with everyday practicality, giving you a seamless cooking experience. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wi-Fi connectivity with Alexa ✙ Hands-free voice control ✙ Simple button interface – Lacks convection function

5 General Electric Profile Countertop Microwave General Electric Profile Countertop Microwave View on Amazon The General Electric Profile Countertop Microwave brings a sleek, high-end feel to your kitchen with its stainless-steel finish and modern design. What really makes this microwave stand out is its sensor cooking technology which automatically adjusts cooking time and power for perfectly heated food every time. It blends functionality with a touch of luxury, offering 2.2 cubic feet of cooking space, perfect for families or those who love to entertain. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious 2.2 cu. ft. capacity ✙ Sleek stainless-steel design ✙ Quiet operation – Higher price point

6 General Electric Stainless Steel Microwave General Electric Stainless Steel Microwave View on Amazon This stainless steel microwave stands out because of its affordable price which makes it a budget-friendly option without sacrificing performance. It combines sleek design with practical features like one-touch controls and a spacious interior for easy meal prep. Even with its affordability, the microwave includes sensor cooking technology that automatically adjusts time and power for perfectly heated food. The stainless steel finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, blending functionality with style. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sensor cooking technology ✙ One-touch convenience ✙ Sleek stainless steel design – Slightly bulky for tight spaces

7 General Electric Over-the-Range Microwave General Electric Over-the-Range Microwave View on Amazon This over-the-range microwave stands out because of its powerful ventilation system which helps clear out smoke and odors while you cook. It combines microwave functionality with an efficient range hood making it ideal for multitasking in the kitchen. The large interior easily fits bigger dishes while the simple touch controls streamline your cooking process. This microwave also includes an integrated light to illuminate your stovetop as you cook. It's the perfect choice for those who need a space-saving solution that does double duty. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large cooking capacity ✙ Bright stovetop lighting ✙ Simple touch controls – Fan can be loud

FAQ

Q: Do GE microwaves come with a warranty?

A: Yes, most GE microwaves come with a one-year limited warranty, which covers parts and labor for any manufacturer defects. Some models may offer extended warranties for specific components, such as the magnetron (the device that generates the microwaves), which might be covered for up to five years. It’s important to read the warranty details provided with your specific model to understand what’s covered and for how long. GE also offers optional extended service plans that you can purchase if you want additional coverage beyond the standard warranty period.

Q: Are GE microwaves energy-efficient?

A: GE microwaves are generally energy-efficient, especially for quick tasks like reheating, defrosting, or cooking small portions. Most models use between 800 to 1,200 watts, with higher-wattage models cooking food faster but consuming slightly more energy. Some GE models also feature an \"Eco Mode,\" which reduces energy consumption by turning off the display when the microwave is not in use. While microwaves don’t consume large amounts of electricity compared to other household appliances, choosing an energy-efficient model helps reduce overall power usage, especially for frequent use.

Q: What safety features do GE microwaves include?

A: GE microwaves are equipped with several safety features to ensure secure operation. Most models include a child safety lock, which prevents accidental operation by children. Over-the-range models often feature built-in venting systems with fan and light controls to ensure proper ventilation when cooking on the stove beneath the microwave. Sensor cooking is another safety feature—it automatically stops cooking when it detects the food has reached the right temperature, preventing overcooking or burning. Additionally, GE microwaves are designed with cool-touch exteriors and clear user instructions to help prevent burns or mishandling.

Q: Can GE microwaves be installed over a stove?

A: Yes, GE offers a range of over-the-range (OTR) microwaves that are specifically designed to be installed above a stove. These models come with built-in ventilation systems, which can either recirculate air through filters or vent it outside, helping remove smoke, steam, and cooking odors from your kitchen. OTR microwaves from GE also have built-in lights to illuminate the stovetop below. Installation typically requires mounting the microwave to the wall and connecting it to the existing ventilation system. GE provides clear installation guides, and professional installation is often recommended to ensure safety and proper function.

Q: What are the key features of GE microwaves?

A: GE microwaves come packed with features designed to make cooking faster and more convenient. Most models include sensor cooking, which adjusts the time and power level automatically based on the food’s moisture levels. Other popular features include preset cooking options for common tasks like popcorn, beverages, and frozen dinners, as well as multi-stage cooking, allowing you to program different power levels in sequence. Some models also have convection options for baking or roasting. GE microwaves typically have spacious interiors, easy-to-clean surfaces, and intuitive touch controls to make meal prep easier and more efficient.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.