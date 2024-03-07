Baking for Two? A Guide to 2-Quart Dishes

Our Top Picks

Love baking up a storm, but short on space or cooking for a smaller crew? Don't write off casseroles, brownies, or even weeknight gratins just yet! The humble 2-quart baking dish can be a powerhouse in such cases. This guide aims to explore these versatile little dishes to help you find the perfect one for you. We'll explore the features, pros, and cons of different materials, and answer all your burning questions (like, can it really handle lasagna?). So, grab your whisk, preheat the oven, and get ready to bake deliciousness in miniature!

1 Pyrex Basics 2-Quart Baking Dish Pyrex Basics 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon To start our guide, let's talk about this sweet and simple 2-quart baking dish that comes from one of the pioneers in bakeware: Pyrex. The dish is made of tempered glass, which means it's not only durable but also safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and pre-heated oven. It can go straight from the freezer to the oven without any issues. The large handles also make it easy to transport from the kitchen to the table, and the non-toxic, BPA-free lid is an added bonus. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large handles for easy grip ✙ Versatile - can be used in freezer ✙ microwave and pre-heated oven ✙ Comes with non-toxic and BPA-free lid – Lid is difficult to attach

2 KitchenAid 2-Quart Baking Dish KitchenAid 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon Glass dishes are great, but we love the elegance that comes with stoneware like this 2-quart baking dish by KitchenAid. It has a vibrant pistachio color that adds a pop of personality to your kitchen. But the dish is more than just a pretty face; its sturdy vitrified stoneware ensures even heating, while the non-porous and non-reactive surface won't absorb flavors, odors, or moisture. Surprisingly easy to clean, this baker is also dishwasher, microwave, and oven-safe. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable stoneware ✙ Non-porous ✙ Vibrant pistachio clolor – Handles are not ergonomic

3 NUTRIUPS 2-Quart Baking Dish NUTRIUPS 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon If ergonomic handles are a priority for you, we've got just the dish. This 2-quart baking dish features large handles that are dotted and anti-slip for easy handling. The dish itself is made from high-quality tempered glass that can withstand extreme temperatures. Its 20% deeper design prevents spills and accommodates a large range of recipes. It’s stackable to save cabinet space and versatile for use in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tempered glass for durability ✙ 20 percent deeper ✙ Special ergonomic handles – Handles can get warm during baking

4 Duido 2-Quart Baking Dish Duido 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon If you like making delicious desserts in a ramekin, you'll particularly enjoy this 2-quart baking dish. It looks like a ramekin, except it has a generous 64-ounce capacity typical of larger bakers. This means you get to bake large soufflés, pot pies, casseroles, pasta dishes, roasted vegetables, and delectable desserts to your heart's content. The dish itself is made from ceramic but the set also includes a mini condiment spoon that's perfect for serving on the table. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ramekin design ✙ Oven-safe ceramic material ✙ Includes condiment spoon – Concave bottom

5 Rachael Ray 2-Quart Baking Dish Rachael Ray 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon While the stoneware material seems sturdy and cleans up easily, the real win for this 2-quart baking dish is the handles. These wide, ergonomic handles are a game-changer. No more oven mitt fumbling or awkward transfers from oven to table. They offer a secure, comfortable grip even when the dish is full and heavy. The shallow sides are great for even browning on casseroles and gratins, and it throws in dishwasher-safe convenience for easy cleanup. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable stoneware ✙ Vibrant orange color ✙ Large and ergonomic handles – A little shallow for casseroles and lasagnas

6 KOOV 2-Quart Baking Dish KOOV 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon To mix things up a bit, we decided to detract from our favorite orange bakers with this gorgeous blue one. This 2-quart baking dish ditches boring beige for a mesmerizing, marbled reactive glaze. The rounded interior works well for stirring dishes or batters before placing them in the oven. And while perfect for mac and cheese, its 3.5-inch depth might limit lasagna options. Despite seeming decently elegant, the dish is oven-safe up to 500°F for everyday baking and dishwasher-friendly for effortless cleanup. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ceramic ✙ Mesmerizing blue design ✙ Rounded interior – Slippery when hot (consider mitts)

7 ZONESUM 2-Quart Baking Dish ZONESUM 2-Quart Baking Dish View on Amazon In search of something more elegant than stoneware or glass? Porcelain is your friend. This 2-quart baking dish is made from porcelain, a material that offers both elegance and practicality. The dish has excellent heat retention, so it'll keep your food warm long after it's taken out from the oven. It's also non-porous and does not absorb any of the unwanted effects of the food placed in it. And, of course, the aesthetic appeal of porcelain cannot be denied; this dish comes in a gorgeous airy blue color that is sure to be the center of attraction at the table. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Porcelain-made ✙ Beautiful airy blue color ✙ Excellent heat retention – Not suitable for very high temperatures

FAQ

Q: Do non-stick coatings impact how a 2-quart dish browns food?

A: Absolutely! Non-stick coatings are designed to prevent food from sticking to the dish, which is great for easy cleanup. But the downside is that food doesn't make direct contact with the material itself. Browning happens when food caramelizes, which needs a bit of heat. So, a non-stick coating can act like a bit of a barrier, reducing the amount of browning you get. This means your casserole might be cooked through, but not as golden brown and crispy on top as you'd like.

Q: How do I know if a 2-quart ceramic dish is chip-resistant?

A: There's no guaranteed way to know for sure without testing, but there are clues to look for! Usually, chip resistance is mentioned in the product description. Look for words like \"chip-resistant,\" \"high-fired ceramic.\" Reviews can also be helpful. See if anyone mentions chipping easily or the dish holding up well over time. Here's a tip: thicker ceramic tends to be sturdier. You can often tell by the weight – a heavier dish might be a better bet. Ultimately, even chip-resistant dishes aren't indestructible. Be gentle with them, especially when taking them out of a hot oven.

Q: Can I use a 2-quart baking dish on a gas stovetop?

A: It depends on the material of the 2-quart dish. Generally, ceramic or stoneware baking dishes are not recommended for direct use on a gas stovetop. The open flame can cause the material to heat unevenly and potentially crack or break. However, some manufacturers might design their 2-quart dishes specifically for stovetop use. The best way to know for sure is to check the product description or look for labels that say \"stovetop safe.\" If you're unsure, it's always safer to err on the side of caution and use the dish only in the oven.

Q: Can I use a 2-quart baking dish for meal prepping?

A: A 2-quart baking dish can be a great option for meal prepping, but it depends on your needs! It holds roughly 8 cups of food, which is perfect for individual portions or small families. You could whip up a single-serving casserole, stir-fry, or roasted veggies for lunch or dinner. However, if you're meal-prepping for several days or feeding a bigger crowd, a 2-quart dish might be a bit small. You might need multiple 2-quart dishes or a larger baking dish to cook everything at once.

Q: How do I clean a stained 2-quart baking dish?

A: For most stains, a quick scrub with warm soapy water and a sponge will do the trick. For stubborn stains, baking soda makes a great gentle scrub. Avoid harsh sponges or metal utensils on non-stick coatings. If all else fails, a 30-minute soak in warm soapy water usually loosens tough messes. Check the product details if dishwasher-safe!

