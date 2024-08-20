Beat the Summer Heat With The Best Evaporative Cooler of 2024

Our Top Picks

Let's face it - summer heat can be a buzz kill. Sometimes, the fan just isn't enough, especially when its reusing hot air already present in the room. This is where evaporative coolers come in! With a fresh and moist breeze that feels like the ocean winds, these coolers are perfect to keep you cool all summer long. You can adjust how cool the wind is by incorporating ice packs into the water and even choose from a variety of fan speeds to adjust it to your liking. Whether you're looking to cool a cool or just have one near your bed, these coolers come in all shapes and sizes so you can have the convenience you're looking for. We tested the best evaporative coolers for fan speed, design, cooling, and portability. Check out our comparison guide to learn more!

1 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Hessaire Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon When the heat is on, let the Hessaire Evaporative Cooler bring the chill! This isn’t just any cooler—it’s your secret weapon against scorching summer days. With its high-density XeL50 media, this powerhouse expands the air intake area, providing a cooling experience that’s both effective and energy-efficient. The patented axial prop throws cool air farther, making it ideal for large outdoor spaces. Crafted from lightweight ABS resin, it’s easy to move and built to last. And with its simple, user-friendly design, you’ll be relaxing in a cool breeze in no time. Say goodbye to sweat and hello to comfort wherever you need it! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Two-speed fan settings ✙ Easy to move ✙ Energy-efficient design – Not effective for large spaces

2 Evapolar Evaporative Cooler Evapolar Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Stay cool and comfortable wherever you go with the Evapolar Evaporative Cooler, the perfect personal-sized solution for beating the heat! This mini 3-in-1 cooler not only cools but also humidifies your immediate surroundings using innovative evaporative technology, making it ideal for hot, dry climates. With its compact design and a 34 oz water tank, it’s perfect for creating a refreshing breeze within 3 to 5 feet. Energy-efficient and eco-friendly, it consumes only 10W, saving you money while keeping you cool. The whisper-quiet operation and USB compatibility mean you can enjoy a cool breeze anywhere—from your desk to your car. Say goodbye to dry air and hello to personalized comfort with the Evapolar Evaporative Cooler! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Perfect for one person use ✙ Can be taken camping ✙ Portable and lightweight – Cooling isn't effective

3 ACHAZEL Evaporative Cooler ACHAZEL Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Say goodbye to sweltering heat with the ACHA-ZEL Evaporative Cooler, the perfect blend of power and convenience! With an impressive 4,129 CFM rating, this cooler is ready to tackle rooms up to 1,076 sq. ft., ensuring every corner gets its share of refreshing cool air. Whether you need a breeze, a humidifier, or intense cooling, this 3-in-1 unit has got you covered. Its 120° oscillation and adjustable wind direction make sure no spot is left untouched. Plus, the 13.21-gallon tank means you can enjoy up to 12 hours of uninterrupted cooling. Portable and easy to use, it’s ideal for any space, indoors or out. With ACHA-ZEL, staying cool has never been so effortless! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with ice bottles ✙ Large water tank ✙ 120-degree oscillation range – Difficult to clean

4 VAGKRI Evaporative Cooler VAGKRI Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Take control of your comfort with the VAGKRI Evaporative Cooler, where cooling is just a click away! This remote-controlled powerhouse lets you adjust the settings from the comfort of your couch, making it easier than ever to beat the heat. With 3-in-1 functionality, this cooler not only blows cool air but also adds humidity, creating a perfectly balanced indoor environment. Its 120° oscillation and 3-sided cooling pads ensure that every inch of up to 700 square feet gets covered in a refreshing breeze. The large 8-gallon tank keeps the cooling going for hours, and with both manual and continuous fill options, you’re all set for long, uninterrupted comfort. Stay cool, calm, and in control with VAGKRI. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Remote control feature ✙ 3 fan speeds ✙ Powerful 2100CFM air flow – Can increase humidity

5 Riseon Evaporative Cooler Riseon Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Stay cool in style with the Riseon Evaporative Cooler, where cutting-edge technology meets user-friendly design. This 3-in-1 powerhouse not only cools the air but also doubles as a fan and humidifier, making it a versatile addition to any space. The intuitive touchscreen panel and remote control let you fine-tune your cooling experience from anywhere within 32.8 feet, while the 120° oscillation ensures even coverage across the room. With a substantial 7.6-gallon water tank, you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted cooling, and the four large ice packs add an extra chill on those scorching days. Lightweight and portable, the Riseon Evaporative Cooler is perfect for keeping things cool, whether indoors or out. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 air cooling ✙ 120-degree oscillation range ✙ Includes ice packs – Uses up water quickly

6 Grelife Evaporative Cooler Grelife Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Meet the Grelife Evaporative Cooler, your go-to solution for beating the heat with personalized comfort! This versatile 3-in-1 cooler functions as a fan, humidifier, and air cooler, offering three adjustable wind speeds and modes to match any cooling need. With its wide oscillation feature, cool air is effortlessly spread across the room, creating a refreshing breeze in every corner. The 1.58-gallon water tank and high-density ice packs ensure long-lasting, energy-efficient cooling without frequent refills. Designed with convenience in mind, it includes a remote control for easy adjustments and a child lock for safety. Whether in the bedroom, office, or garage, the Grelife Evaporative Cooler delivers a tailored cooling experience that makes summer days a breeze! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ice packs included ✙ Remote control feature ✙ Easy cooling – Uses up water quickly

7 Numiko Evaporative Cooler Numiko Evaporative Cooler View on Amazon Get ready to breeze through the hottest days with the Numiko Evaporative Cooler, your ultimate summer companion! This 3-in-1 powerhouse effortlessly combines the functions of a fan, air cooler, and humidifier, delivering versatile cooling wherever you need it. Featuring advanced evaporative cooling pads and robust fan motors, it provides an exceptionally cool airflow, enhanced by four big ice packs for those extra-hot days. With customizable settings, including three fan speeds and modes, you can tailor the cooling experience to your exact needs. Whether indoors or outdoors, the Numiko Evaporative Cooler is designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and in control all summer long! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High 3500 CFM airflow ✙ Large water tank ✙ Easy to use – Chord not very long

FAQ

Q: How do I dry out an evaporative cooler before storing it away?

A: To dry out an evaporative cooler, turn it off and disconnect the water supply. Run the fan only, without water, for about 30 minutes to ensure all moisture evaporates. This helps prevent mold and mildew during storage.

Q: Can evaporative coolers be used in high-humidity areas?

A: Evaporative coolers are less effective in high-humidity areas because they rely on the evaporation of water to cool the air. In regions with high humidity, the air already holds a significant amount of moisture, which reduces the cooling effect. It's best to use evaporative coolers in dry, arid climates for optimal performance.

Q: How often should I clean the cooling pads in an evaporative cooler?

A: Cooling pads should be cleaned every month during the cooling season, especially in areas with hard water. Regular cleaning removes mineral deposits and debris, ensuring efficient operation and prolonging the life of the pads. At the end of the season, thoroughly clean and inspect the pads before storing the cooler.

Q: Is it necessary to use ice in an evaporative cooler?

A: Using ice in an evaporative cooler is optional and can enhance the cooling effect, especially on particularly hot days. However, while it can lower the air temperature slightly, the overall impact is minimal. The cooler will function effectively with just water, so ice is not a necessity but a nice addition for an extra chill.

Q: How much water does an evaporative cooler typically consume?

A: The water consumption of an evaporative cooler varies depending on the model, fan speed, and environmental conditions. On average, a medium-sized evaporative cooler can use between 3 to 15 gallons of water per day. It’s important to regularly check the water level and refill as needed.

