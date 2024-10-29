Best 5 Bathroom Scales of 2024

Our Top Picks

It's 2024 and bathroom scales have come a long way from the days of a simple dial. You can now get a full picture of your health, with multiple metrics such as body fat percentage and bone mass. Some smart options can even link to fitness apps, which makes it much easier to keep track of your fitness journey. Whether you want a quick daily check-in or to make sure your pet is a healthy weight, today's bathroom scales offer all kinds of features. So, if you want to find an accurate bathroom scale that will fit in with your decor, check out our top options below.

1 Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale View on Amazon Health is so much more than weight. That's exactly why this bathroom scale goes beyond the number on the scale with 13 different health metrics ranging from metabolic age to muscle mass. This gives you a complete and well-rounded picture of your health journey that is always at your fingertips since it can even sync with Fitbit and Apple Health. The baby mode is a great plus—babies and pets have a hard time staying still, so this scale allows you to weigh them while holding them. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Syncs with popular fitness apps ✙ Tracks 13 health metrics ✙ Baby mode for convenience – Edges can be slippery

2 Eufy P2 Pro Bathroom Scale Eufy P2 Pro Bathroom Scale View on Amazon Picture this: tracking your fitness isn’t just numbers on a screen—it’s seeing real progress. With a 3D virtual model that mirrors your measurements, you can actually watch your body change from muscle tone to waistline with this bathroom scale. It tracks 16 health metrics such as bone mass and BMI, and even your standing heart rate. Instead of having to step on the scale in a specific way, the sensitive ITO-coating and precise manganese steel sensors ensure you get an accurate reading no matter where you step on the scale. You can even measure yourself right after stepping out of the shower because it's waterproof. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sensitive ITO-coating technology ✙ 3D virtual body mode ✙ IPX5 waterproof – Body fat metric might be inaccurate

3 Adamson Bathroom Scale With Hybrid Display Adamson Bathroom Scale With Hybrid Display View on Amazon Bathroom scales have come a long way and now have all these extra features that you might not even need unless you're a fitness enthusiast. If you want to keep it simple, this one offers exactly that. It includes both an old-school analog display as well as a digital display, so you can track your weight down to the smallest measure in kilograms or pounds. The wide platform is large enough to accommodate bigger feet, while the backlit display makes it easier to check the reading even in low-light conditions. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hybrid analog and digital display ✙ Suitable for large feet ✙ Easy-to-read backlit display – Runs on batteries

4 Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale View on Amazon Sometimes, you need to weigh more than yourself—like your pet's food, groceries, and maybe even luggage. That's where this bathroom scale comes in handy with multiple features suited for versatile use. The company has over 10 years of experience, so you can be sure that it will deliver an accurate reading, even for items that weigh 100 grams. Plus, the double-check technology means you can step on without tapping, and it verifies each reading for spot-on results every time. Since it has an extra-large display and thick anti-slip padding, seniors wouldn't have any trouble using this scale either. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precise upto 0.1 pounds ✙ Weight verification double check ✙ Extra large display – Batteries are not included

5 Taylor Digital Bathroom Scale Taylor Digital Bathroom Scale View on Amazon When a company has 170 years of experience making measurement devices, you know the bathroom scale they create will be good. Not only is this one a functional tool, but it would look great in any bathroom with its clear platform and sleek chrome finish. Unlike other bathroom scales where the platform is only 11 to 12 inches wide, this one is 13 inches across to accommodate wider feet. There are other practical features too, such as the automatic start and turn-off which saves power, and a low battery indicator so you'll know when new ones are needed. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek and minimal design ✙ Instant on and off ✙ Low battery indicator – Weight display is not backlit

Q: Does the type of flooring you have affect the accuracy of your bathroom scale?

A: Yes, the type of flooring can definitely impact the accuracy of your bathroom scale. Scales work best on hard, even surfaces like tile or hardwood; soft surfaces like carpets or rugs can throw off the measurements. The unevenness causes the scale’s sensors to distribute weight incorrectly, leading to inaccurate readings. If your bathroom has softer flooring, consider moving the scale to a hard, flat surface to get the most accurate results, or look for a scale designed for multi-surface use.

Q: How can I make sure my bathroom scale stays accurate over time?

A: To keep your scale accurate, start by placing it on a hard, level surface and avoid moving it around too often. Many scales have an auto-calibration feature, but if yours doesn’t, recalibrate it every few weeks or if you notice fluctuating readings. Also, make sure the batteries are fresh as low battery power can impact accuracy. Periodic cleaning of the scale’s surface to remove dust or moisture buildup can also help maintain clear, consistent readings.

Q: How long do the batteries last for a bathroom scale?

A: Battery life can vary depending on the scale and its features. For standard digital scales, batteries often last around six months to a year with regular use. However, smart scales with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as those with more advanced features, may use up battery power more quickly. To extend battery life, consider turning off the scale when not in use (if it has an off button) or choose a model with energy-saving features like auto-off.

Q: What is auto-calibration on a bathroom scale and how does it work?

A: Auto-calibration is a handy feature that keeps your scale accurate by resetting it to zero after each use. When you step off, the scale automatically calibrates itself so that it’s ready to go for the next weigh-in without manual recalibration. This feature helps improve consistency in readings over time. Just make sure your scale is on a flat surface when it calibrates and avoid moving it around as this can disrupt the auto-calibration process.

Q: What health metrics should I look for in a smart bathroom scale?

A: Smart bathroom scales can measure a range of health metrics beyond just weight. For a more complete picture, look for body fat percentage, muscle mass, and bone density measurements. Some scales also track water percentage which can help monitor hydration. If you’re interested in long-term health trends, consider a scale that syncs with health apps to record your data over time. This way, you can track progress toward your fitness or health goals more effectively.

