Best 5 Landscape Lighting Picks Of 2024

Some people put their heart and soul into their gardens—every flower bed and carefully chosen shrub placed just right. But all that hard work can disappear into the dark once the sun sets, plus there’s the issue of safety besides just missing out on beauty. Tripping over unseen steps, stray hoses, or that one garden gnome you always forget about isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. Whether it’s guiding friends through a garden tour or just avoiding that accidental tango with the sprinkler head, landscape lighting lets you enjoy your garden around the clock without the risk of stumbles. In this guide, we've rounded up some of the best landscape lighting picks for homes of every size. So, let's get right into the options that deserve your consideration.

1 Sunthin Landscape Lighting Set Sunthin Landscape Lighting Set View on Amazon Some landscape lighting can feel like a full-on installation project, but this setup keeps things simple. With plug-and-play functionality, these lights are ready to go right out of the box—just stake them into the ground or mount them with the included screws. They’re equipped with bright, integrated LED chips for energy efficiency and longevity, plus an IP65 waterproof rating to handle any weather. The durable 4-sided stake and adjustable head make it easy to light up paths, flower beds, or trees precisely where you need it. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bright integrated LED chips ✙ IP65 waterproof ✙ Durable 4-sided stake – Concave lens collects some water

2 LeonLite Landscape Lighting 12-Pack LeonLite Landscape Lighting 12-Pack View on Amazon One of the most frustrating things about landscape lighting is when it dulls the look of your garden and everything just blends together at night. These lights fix that with a high CRI rating of 90+, meaning colors stay true and your flowers, trees, and pathways look as vibrant as they do during the day. Built with durable aluminum, they’re designed to withstand the weather without rusting or fading, so they’ll keep your space looking sharp for years. Plus, with low-voltage safety and easy installation, you can enjoy brighter, safer pathways without worrying about kids or pets. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High CRI for true colors ✙ Durable aluminum housing ✙ ETL listed for safety – Finish can fade over time

3 GreenClick Extendable Landscape Lighting GreenClick Extendable Landscape Lighting View on Amazon For those with a larger yard, it can be tough to find landscape lighting that can cover every area without missing spots. This setup offers a smart solution with its connectable, extendable design that lets you link up to 24 lights on one transformer. You can add extra lights as needed to brighten up wider pathways or garden areas. These fixtures provide strong illumination with 570 lumens brightness per light, while their unique crystal design adds a touch of elegance so your garden stands out even at night. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Connectable and extendable ✙ High brightness with 570 lumens ✙ Unique and slim design – Does not turn off automatically

4 Sunvie LED Landscape Lighting Kit Sunvie LED Landscape Lighting Kit View on Amazon The most annoying part of setting up landscape lighting is having to hunt down extra wires and connectors just to get things running. That's why this all-in-one kit comes with everything you need: a 60W transformer, 65 feet of UL-listed low-voltage wire, eight aluminum spotlights, and patented fastlock connectors. Not only does this save time, but the flexible wire lets you place each light exactly where you want it along your yard, paths, or garden. Plus, the dusk-to-dawn sensor and countdown timer add convenience, so your lights come on just when they’re needed without any extra effort from you. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ All-in-one set ✙ Dusk/dawn and countdown function ✙ Includes UL-listed low voltage wire – Connectors might be tricky for some

5 Linkind Solar Landscape Lighting Linkind Solar Landscape Lighting View on Amazon Nothing sets the vibe for a party like great lighting, and this solar-powered landscape lighting is built for that exact purpose. You can create a lively backdrop for any outdoor gathering with app control that lets you change colors, choose from preset options, adjust brightness, and even sync the lights to your music. It's not all about fun and games though—features like motion detection and light detection make them practical for everyday use. These weatherproof lights adjust vertically and horizontally to shine exactly where you need them, adding color and style to your landscape with just a tap. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Can be controlled through app ✙ Motion detection feature ✙ Dynamic light show options – Requires full sun exposure to charge

Q: Does landscape lighting use a lot of power?

A: Modern landscape lighting is actually quite energy-efficient, especially with LED options. LED lights use a fraction of the power that traditional bulbs require and can last for many years. If you choose solar-powered lights, you’ll use no electricity at all, as they charge up during the day and use that power at night. Low-voltage landscape lighting, which typically operates at 12 volts, is also designed to be efficient and safe. You can enjoy a well-lit yard without worrying about a major impact on your power bill.

Q: What is the dusk-to-dawn feature on landscape lighting and how does it work?

A: The dusk-to-dawn feature automatically turns your landscape lights on at sunset and off at sunrise. This feature uses a built-in light sensor to detect the level of natural light. When it gets dark, the lights turn on, and as daylight returns, they switch off. It’s a hands-free way to keep your yard safely lit without manually adjusting the lights every day. This is especially helpful for saving energy, as it ensures your lights only run when it’s dark out.

Q: What maintenance is required for outdoor landscape lighting?

A: Maintenance for outdoor lighting is pretty straightforward. Periodically check for any burned-out bulbs or damaged fixtures and replace or repair as needed. Clean the lenses of your lights to remove any dirt, dust, or plant debris that could dim the light. For solar lights, ensure the solar panels are free from leaves or dust so they can fully charge. Additionally, inspect any wiring for wear and tear, especially after winter, and adjust the placement of lights if plants or landscaping have grown around them.

Q: Can I install landscape lighting if I have no wiring experience?

A: Absolutely! Many landscape lighting kits are designed with ease of use in mind, so you don’t need to be an electrician to set them up. Low-voltage lighting is especially beginner-friendly, as it typically involves plug-and-play connectors that you simply stake into the ground and connect to a transformer. Solar lights are even easier—just place them in a sunny spot, and you’re good to go. If you’re dealing with more complex wiring though, consult a professional to ensure safe installation.

Q: What are some good design tips for landscape lighting placement?

A: Start by lighting pathways to ensure safe navigation, spacing the lights about 4-6 feet apart to avoid harsh lighting. For garden beds and trees, consider uplighting—placing spotlights at the base of plants or trees adds dramatic height and dimension. Use subtle downlighting from above to cast a natural, moonlit effect over patios or seating areas. Remember to layer lighting by mixing various light intensities and types (spotlights, path lights, and floodlights) for a balanced look. Try not to overdo it; a few strategically placed lights can be more effective and visually appealing than overwhelming brightness.

