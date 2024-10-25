Best 5 Rug Cleaners of 2024

Our Top Picks

There’s nothing more frustrating than staring at that stubborn carpet stain that just won’t quit. You’ve scrubbed, sprayed, and even thrown a little prayer its way, but somehow it’s still there, taunting you with its presence. And don’t even get me started on the smells—because let’s face it, no one wants their living room to smell like a mix of mystery spills and pet accidents. That’s where rug cleaners come in handy. Whether it’s muddy paw prints, spilled wine, or that what-even-is-that spot you’ve been pretending not to notice, the right rug cleaner can make everything fresh and smell good once again. We’ve rounded up the top picks to help you tackle the toughest stains (without losing your mind in the process).

1 Eureka Portable Rug Cleaner Eureka Portable Rug Cleaner View on Amazon When you're cleaning stairs or area rugs, finding a power outlet nearby isn’t always an option. That’s where having an extra-long cord really comes in handy, but this rug cleaner takes things a step further. With a 16-foot power cord and also a 5.5-foot hose, this compact option makes it easy to tackle those hard-to-reach spots without constantly unplugging and re-plugging. Despite its slim design, it packs powerful suction and spray, leaving your carpets and upholstery fresh and clean. Plus, you’ll spend less time running to the sink for refills with its high water return rate. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High water return rate ✙ Extra-long reach ✙ Slim and compact – Does not include cord storage

2 Bissell Little Green Rug Cleaner Bissell Little Green Rug Cleaner View on Amazon The great thing about portable rug cleaners is that they can also tackle upholstery. But then, you run into the classic problem: crumbs and stains hiding in all those tiny crevices. Luckily, this portable cleaner comes with a spraying crevice tool that's designed specifically for getting into those narrow areas, whether it’s between your couch cushions or car seats. Combine that with powerful suction and a self-cleaning hose tool, and you have a rug cleaner that can effectively tackle spot cleaning anywhere and is easy to clean. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful suction ✙ Ideal for spot cleaning ✙ Crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas – Hose is on the shorter side

3 Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Rug Cleaner Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Rug Cleaner View on Amazon Picture this: guests are on their way and you spill something on the rug. The last thing you want is for them to see a soaking wet stain. That’s why this rug cleaner has HeatForce technology that speeds up drying time. This really comes in handy when you're in a pinch or just don't like the feel of a wet carpet. Plus, it comes with three different tools so you can clean your furniture as well as the stairs and other awkward spots. Add in rotating brushes for deep scrubbing, and you'll have your carpet looking fresh before your guests even leave the house. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast drying with heated cleaning ✙ Includes three versatile tools ✙ Deep-cleaning rotating brushes – Might be slightly heavy when full

4 Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Rug Cleaner Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Rug Cleaner View on Amazon If you’ve got a busy home with many kids, pets, or even a home office, you probably need something a bit more heavy-duty to keep up with the daily messes. This commercial-grade carpet cleaner is built to handle it all from pet stains to dirt tracked in from the backyard. Equipped with triple action vibrating brushes, it scrubs every side of the carpet fibers to loosen up the deep grime that most cleaners miss. The large wheels and handle make it easy to maneuver around the house, and with high-capacity water tanks, you can tackle big jobs without constantly needing to refill. Plus, when a rug cleaner is gold-rated by the Carpet & Rug Institute, you know it will be gentle on your carpets while still delivering professional-level results. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large wheels and handle for easy maneuverability ✙ Triple Action vibrating brushes ✙ High-capacity water tanks – On the heavier side

5 Shark StainStriker Compact Rug Cleaner Shark StainStriker Compact Rug Cleaner View on Amazon Ever had one of those moments where you scrub your rug like your life depends on it, but somehow, the smell just won't go away? Yeah, we’ve all been there. Sometimes it feels like no matter how hard you try, that funky odor from pet accidents or spilled coffee is here to stay. That's the reason this rug cleaner has a built-in odor-removal system that doesn’t just cover up smells—it permanently eliminates them. The magic lies in the included dual-activated OXY formula, which mixes automatically, and powerful suction that pulls out particles embedded deep within the fabric. Whether it’s pet stains, smoke, or mystery smells, this rug cleaner can tackle everything. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Permanently removes odors ✙ Cleaning solution included ✙ Effective stain removal – Cleaning solution has a strong scent

FAQ

Q: How do I clean a rug cleaner to make it last longer?

A: To keep your rug cleaner in top shape, you’ll want to do a quick clean-up after each use. Start by emptying and rinsing both the clean and dirty water tanks. Wipe down the exterior, paying special attention to the nozzle and brushes where debris or hair can get stuck. If your cleaner has a removable brush roll, take it out and wash it thoroughly. Let everything dry completely before storing to prevent mold and mildew. Routine maintenance like this will definitely help extend the life of your rug cleaner.

Q: How many passes does it take for a rug cleaner to remove a stain completely?

A: It depends on the severity of the stain, but generally, a good rug cleaner should handle most light stains in one or two passes. For tougher, deep-set stains (think wine spills or pet accidents), you may need three or more passes, along with a little extra elbow grease. A powerful cleaner with strong suction and rotating brushes will reduce the number of passes needed. Just remember to give the solution some time to work its magic before going over it again.

Q: What is a good water capacity for a rug cleaner?

A: For most home rug cleaners, a water tank capacity of around 40-50 ounces is a good size. This should give you enough water to clean a medium-sized room without constantly having to refill the tank. If you have a larger home or plan on cleaning multiple rugs in one go, look for a model with a larger tank—some commercial-grade cleaners can hold over a gallon. Keep in mind, a bigger tank means more weight, so you’ll have to balance capacity with how easy it is to move around.

Q: Are crevice tools that come with a rug cleaner useful?

A: Absolutely! Crevice tools are fantastic for getting into those tricky, hard-to-reach spots like the corners of your couch, around furniture legs, and even between cushions. They make it much easier to clean edges or tight spaces that the main cleaner might miss. If you have pets or kids (or both), you’ll especially appreciate the ability to deep-clean crumbs, pet hair, and dirt hiding in small spaces.

Q: How long does a rug take to dry after cleaning it with a rug cleaner?

A: Drying times can vary depending on how much water was used, the type of rug, and the airflow in the room, but generally, most rugs take anywhere from 4 to 6 hours to fully dry. Some cleaners come with heated drying features that can speed up the process. You can also help the rug dry faster by turning on fans, opening windows, or placing the rug in a well-ventilated area. Just make sure it’s completely dry before walking on it or putting furniture back to avoid damp spots or mildew.

