Best 6 Outdoor Rugs Of 2024

It's easy to forget that our patios and porches need some love too. And what's a better way to give them that than with a great rug? We think the best outdoor rugs should be durable enough to handle the weather but stylish enough to enhance your outdoor decor. So, we've done the digging and explored the world of outdoor rugs. We focused on weather resistance, design variety, and easy maintenance. Whether you're into minimalist looks or boho vibes, we've found some awesome options that can turn your outdoor space into a cozy alfresco haven. Check out our top picks below!

1 Nourison Essentials Outdoor Rug Nourison Essentials Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Not everyone wants to think too hard about their outdoor rug. This one is pretty much a fool-proof option since the color would complement most porches without taking away from any of your outdoor furniture. Made from durable polypropylene, it’s non-shedding and easy to clean—just vacuum or hose it down. The soft surface feels comfortable underfoot and is perfectly safe for pets too. Since it's on the thinner side, you can also pair it with other rugs for texture and depth. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-shedding ✙ Perfect for layering ✙ OKEO-TEX certified – On the thinner side

2 Gertmenian Palm Tree Border Outdoor Rug Gertmenian Palm Tree Border Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Outdoor rugs are supposed to hold up against the elements. They need to last for years on end whether they're excessively exposed to the sun, rain, or heavy foot traffic. Keeping these factors in mind, this rug features a UV-resistant polypropylene blend that can handle all of the above. Rest easy knowing that the cute palm leaves on its borders that you love won't just fade away easily. The low-pile allows it to dry quickly and you can lay it flat under your furniture. Basically, it won't wrinkle up or snag against your vacuum hose while you're spring cleaning. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stain and UV-resistant ✙ Quick-drying ✙ Mediterranean-inspired design – Color might vary slightly

3 MontVoo Outdoor Rug With LED Strip Lights MontVoo Outdoor Rug With LED Strip Lights View on Amazon Camping picnics need the right vibe and the right rug to make everything cozy and comfortable. This outdoor rug delivers just that and even includes LED strip lights for those nighttime gatherings. Made from recycled plastic straw material, it's waterproof, stain-resistant, and UV-protected, so you can play a role in saving the planet while having memorable outdoor parties. This option is very lightweight and portable, and the company also includes a carrying bag and stakes to set it up on the go. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes LED lights ✙ Reversible and portable ✙ Eye-catching geometric pattern – Storage case could be better

4 Jonathan Y Zinnia Cream/Green Outdoor Rug Jonathan Y Zinnia Cream/Green Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Anything with a floral print is a no-brainer for most people, and it's a great idea for an outdoor rug since it will complement the flowers in your garden. Unlike other rugs that come apart easily, this one is tightly woven to last for a long time. It's not just easy to clean but won't get too dirty in the first place because it's low-pile. Plus, it won't fade even after long hours under the sun and retain its vibrant eye-catching design for the long haul. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Resists fading ✙ UV-protected ✙ Modern floral design – Takes time to flatten out

5 NuLOOM Striped Border Outdoor Rug NuLOOM Striped Border Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Many outdoor rugs are usually low-pile, which is great if you get a lot of rainy weather but they're also thinner. This one is thicker so it's easier on your feet and provides more cushioning and comfort. Another feature that adds to its comfort and durability is the 90% polypropylene and 10% polyester blend. Although just polypropylene is great for outdoor rugs, adding polyester can significantly improve an outdoor rug's weave strength, color retention, and texture. It even looks great—the minimal border adds a nice touch instead of just one solid color. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip backing ✙ Medium-pile thickness ✙ Minimal modern design – Longer drying time

6 Gruhum Handmade Outdoor Rug Gruhum Handmade Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Some people want a carpet that matches their personality. Minimalism is great, but it's not the end all be all when it comes to home decor. This outdoor rug would be any maximalist's dream with colors that actually pop out! The circular shape is great for highlighting your favorite outdoor table or creating a focal point anywhere in your home. What adds even more personality to this rug is that it's completely handmade with 100% natural cotton, which also makes it eco-friendly and super soft to the touch. Despite how comfortable and stylish it is, it can easily handle anything you throw at it and potentially last you for years to come. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hand-woven ✙ 100% natural cotton ✙ Bold and vibrant colours ✙ – No non-slip backing

Q: How big should an outdoor rug be?

A: The ideal size of an outdoor rug depends on the area you’re working with and the look you want. For a seating area, you generally want a rug large enough for all the furniture legs to sit comfortably on it, so the space feels connected and cohesive. A common size is 5x7 feet for small patios or 8x10 feet for larger setups. For dining areas, choose a rug that extends 24 inches beyond the table on all sides, so chairs stay on the rug even when pulled out. The right size will help anchor your outdoor space and create a welcoming look.

Q: What's the right material for an outdoor rug?

A: The best material for an outdoor rug is one that can handle the elements, like polypropylene, polyester, or recycled plastic. Polypropylene is popular because it’s water-resistant, durable, and resistant to fading from sunlight. Polyester is another good choice, as it resists moisture and stains well. Both materials are easy to clean and designed to withstand rain, sun, and frequent use, making them ideal for patios, decks, or outdoor living spaces.

Q: How do I clean an outdoor rug?

A: Cleaning an outdoor rug is pretty straightforward! For regular upkeep, you can shake it out or vacuum it to remove dirt and debris. If it needs a deeper clean, use a hose to rinse it off, then scrub with a soft brush and mild soap for any stubborn spots. Afterward, rinse thoroughly to remove any soap residue and let it dry completely in the sun to prevent mildew. It’s best to clean it occasionally to keep it looking fresh and extend its lifespan.

Q: What does pile height mean for an outdoor rug, and does it matter?

A: Pile height, refers to how tall the fibers of the rug are. For outdoor rugs, a lower pile (flat or short fibers) is often more practical because it’s easier to clean and dries faster after rain. A thicker pile can add softness and a cozier feel underfoot, but it may trap more dirt and take longer to dry. For high-traffic areas or spots exposed to the elements, a low-pile rug is usually the way to go, while a thicker pile may work better in a covered area where comfort is a priority.

Q: How can I ensure my outdoor rug retains its color over time?

A: First, choose a rug made from UV-resistant materials like polypropylene or polyester, as these handle sunlight better and fade less over time. Positioning your rug in a shaded area or under partial cover also limits direct sun exposure, which is one of the biggest culprits for color fading. Rotate your rug every few weeks so no single area is always facing the sun. For an added layer of protection, you can use a fabric protectant spray and store your rug indoors when it's not in use.

