Best 6 Toilet Paper of 2024

Did you know the average American spends around $11,000 in their lifetime on toilet paper? That's a hefty investment for something that literally goes down the drain! But hey, when nature calls, you want the best seat...and the best roll. Whether you're tired of lint, worried about clogging your toilet, or just want a little more luxury in the loo, we've found the best options to keep your bathroom routine smooth and stress-free. Because, let's face it—when it comes to toilet paper, the little details really do matter.

1 Reel Premium Tree-Free 3-Ply Toilet Paper Reel Premium Tree-Free 3-Ply Toilet Paper View on Amazon Sustainability matters more than ever now, and little changes can make a big impact—even in the bathroom. Choosing eco-friendly toilet paper, like this 100% bamboo option, helps support a greener lifestyle without compromising on quality. Bamboo grows quickly and regenerates easily, so it's an ideal alternative to traditional tree-based products. Plus, this ultra-strong and absorbent toilet paper is packaged completely plastic-free, so you’re not just being kind to your skin but also the environment. Each roll is also individually wrapped with biodegradable materials. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Eco-friendly 100% bamboo material ✙ Ultra-strong and absorbent ✙ Zero plastic packaging – Might be slightly textured

2 Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper View on Amazon It’s frustrating when you have to use twice as much toilet paper just to feel clean because it smears rather than wipes away. That’s where the CleaningRipples on this toilet paper come in that grab more and leave less behind. Each sheet is designed to lift away residue effectively, making cleanup quicker and reducing odor. And since it’s 3 times thicker and stronger than many leading brands, one wipe often does the trick. This FSC-certified, 100% plant-based toilet paper is also free from perfumes and dyes so it’s gentle on sensitive skin. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ CleaningRipples collect without smearing ✙ Reduces odor ✙ Safe for sensitive skin – Might be too large for some roll holders

3 Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper View on Amazon Nothing is more annoying than trying to tear off toilet paper and it comes off in messy chunks. That's why this one has a wavy end design that tears in an even and smooth way even when you're in a hurry. It isn't just about convenience though—it’s cushiony soft to the touch and offers comfort while still holding up during messy wipes. Plus, it’s 2X more absorbent than many leading 1-ply brands, so you can get the job done with fewer sheets. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cushiony soft touch ✙ Wavy end for smooth tear ✙ Wipes more with less – Could be slightly thicker

4 Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper View on Amazon Clogged toilets and blocked pipes are a nightmare—and they can be expensive to fix. That's why this toilet paper is designed with clog-free technology that dissolves 10 times faster than other brands. It still does a great job of wiping away messes without breaking down even though it dissolves super quickly. With each mega roll packing 425 sheets, you'll enjoy a clean that lasts while knowing you're protecting your plumbing. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting mega roll ✙ Made with clog-free technology ✙ Maintains strength during wipes – Less sheets than regular Scott rolls

5 Angel Soft Mega Rolls Toilet Paper Angel Soft Mega Rolls Toilet Paper View on Amazon Scratchy toilet paper that falls apart is frustrating, and this one aims to solve that problem with its perfect balance of softness and durability. The 2-ply thickness ensures each sheet is gentle yet sturdy enough for everyday use. The mega rolls last longer, so you won't have to change the roll as often. And because it’s septic-safe and sourced from SFI-certified sustainable forests, you can feel good about choosing a product that's both practical and eco-friendly. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-ply thickness ✙ Septic-safe ✙ Sourced from SFI sustainable forests – Might be thin for some

6 Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper View on Amazon Nobody likes feeling or seeing lint left behind after using toilet paper—it’s just unpleasant. Fortunately, this option leaves minimal residue for a cleaner and fresher feel. Its silky smooth texture feels luxurious, and the 3-ply thickness ensures you have all the softness and absorbency needed. The best part is you won't be running to the store every week since just one mega roll is equal to four regular rolls. Plus, it’s free from added dyes or fragrances so it won't cause any irritation. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leaves minimal lint ✙ Silky smooth texture ✙ No added dyes or fragrances – Might not dissolve as easily

Q: How long can I store toilet paper for?

A: Toilet paper can be stored for many years, as long as it’s kept in a cool, dry place. The key is to keep it away from moisture, which can damage the paper and cause it to degrade. As long as it's kept in a sealed package or a storage area with low humidity, it should last indefinitely without losing its strength or softness. Just avoid storing it in places like basements or bathrooms with excessive humidity.

Q: How much can toilet paper absorb?

A: The absorbency of toilet paper varies depending on the brand and ply. Generally, thicker toilet paper with more layers (like 2-ply or 3-ply) absorbs more liquid than thinner, single-ply versions. It's generally better to choose toilet paper that is known for being highly absorbent because it limits your contact with germs. For more absorbency, fold the sheets over and use more if needed.

Q: Is it better to wet toilet paper before using it?

A: You should not wet your toilet paper before using it, as wet paper can tear easily and may leave residue behind. If you prefer a wet wipe, consider using flushable wipes specifically designed for that purpose. These are stronger than toilet paper and less likely to fall apart. Alternatively, some people opt for bidet attachments or toilet paper sprays to moisten the paper for a similar effect while avoiding the mess.

Q: Does the ply factor make a big difference when it comes to toilet paper?

A: Yes, ply matters! Ply refers to the number of layers in each sheet, and it affects both strength and softness. Single-ply is usually thinner and less absorbent but can be more cost-effective. Two-ply and three-ply options offer extra layers, which makes them softer, thicker, and more durable. If you prefer a cushioned feel or don’t want to use as many sheets, opting for higher ply can make a noticeable difference.

Q: How long does toilet paper take to dissolve completely?

A: Most toilet paper is designed to break down quickly to avoid clogging pipes and septic systems, typically dissolving within 1-4 minutes when submerged in water. However, factors like thickness, ply, and the type of paper used can influence how fast it dissolves. Septic-safe toilet paper tends to dissolve more quickly while thicker, cushioned varieties might take a bit longer, but 24 hours is usually enough even for those. It's always best to use toilet paper that is known for its dissolvability if you have sensitive plumbing.

