Best 7 Cable Clips of 2024

Find your charger in seconds instead of hours. Explore our top cable clips that keep everything organized.

By JPOST SHOPPING TEAM  OCTOBER 5, 2024 13:22
Ever been desperately trying to find your phone charger while your battery flashes 1% only to trip over a tangled mess of cables on your way? Yeah, we’ve all been there. Loose cables aren’t just annoying—they’re a hazard waiting to happen. Whether it's your gaming setup, TV area, or office desk, those pesky wires can turn into a real-life obstacle course. That's where a good set of cable clips comes in handy. They keep your space neat, your cables organized, and make it so much easier to grab what you need when you need it. In this guide, we’ve gathered the best cable clips out there to help tame your cord chaos and bring a sense of order back to your home. Let’s dive in.

1

These cable clips are made from high-quality silicone that is safe, durable, and flexible. With a range of designs from one to five holes, you can easily accommodate different cable setups to keep your desk or workspace neat and organized. You won't have to worry about them budging since the 3M adhesive provides a strong grip on most smooth surfaces. Not just for cables, these clips can also hold pens or even toothbrushes so they'll be suitable for any part of your home or office.

Pros & Cons
Comes as a set of five
Accommodates 5mm cables
High-quality silicone organizer
Cords might fall out occasionally

2

You'll never run out of cable clips because this set has 500 pieces—plenty to handle any cable organization project. With different diameters ranging from 4mm to 14mm, these clips fit a wide variety of cables from ethernet lines to power cords. The included steel nails make installation easy so you can secure cables along walls, baseboards, or even brick surfaces. It's a simple and effective way to keep your space tidy and free of tangled wires.

Pros & Cons
Comes in varying diameters
Includes nails
Set of 500 pieces
Smallest size might not fit any cords

3

Managing multiple cables has never been easier. This cable clip helps organize power cords, network cables, and more—all at once to reduce clutter. Made from eco-friendly Polyamide66 material, these clips are durable, anti-static, and safe for both your workspace and the environment. The strong adhesive sticks to almost any clean surface from desks to metal and wood for straightforward cable organization. Just stick, open, insert, and close—you don't need multiple slots for different cables.

Pros & Cons
Organizes multiple cables at once
Made from eco-friendly materials
Strong adhesive
Sticker does not include pull-out tab

4

Never deal with cable clutter again with these compact magnetic cable clips. The unique magnetic latch makes inserting and removing cables effortless—perfect for when you’re in a hurry. Each clip features a 7.5mm slot that can securely hold most cable types from phone chargers to HDMI cords without slipping. Plus, the no-residue acrylic adhesive ensures easy repositioning while leaving no marks behind.

Pros & Cons
Magnetic opening latch
Acrylic adhesive pad leaves no residue
Compact size
Adhesive might need reinforcement for some surfaces

5

The main problem with most cable clips is they end up pinching or damaging wires, but these ones use soft plastic to prevent that. The added ridges provide a nearly 360-degree grip, preventing any slipping or sliding which is especially useful for different cable sizes. The pre-installed zinc-plated screws are built to last and suitable for indoor or outdoor use. With compatibility for multiple screw types, installation is quick and easy whether you use a drill or a screwdriver.

Pros & Cons
Does not pinch cables
Durable zinc-plated screws
Prevents slipping and sliding
Might be difficult to screw into wood

6

Tired of dealing with a mess of tangled cables? These cable clips offer an elegant solution with three different clip designs, each serving a unique purpose. The Original Clip holds up to nine cables, perfect for those busy spots with multiple connections. The Diamond Clip prevents slipping and sliding by securely locking cables in place, while the Dentation Clip keeps cables separated neatly. Each clip is built to last and can also double as a hanging hook in various areas around the home.

Pros & Cons
Easy tear-off backing
Diamond clip holds cables securely
Can be used as a hook
Locking mechanism could be better

7

Struggling to figure out what size cable clip you need? This set of 150 nylon cable clamps comes in six different sizes for organizing everything from tiny computer cords to hefty electrical wires. What really helps is that they are neatly stored in a labeled box so it's easy to find the right size every time. Plus, the fire and corrosion-resistant PA66 nylon ensures your cables stay safe and secure even in challenging conditions.

Pros & Cons
Six different sizes
Comes clearly labelled
Fire and corrosion-resistant
Included screws come in one length

FAQ

Q: How does a non-slip or anti-scuff design make a difference for cable clips?

A: A non-slip or anti-scuff design not only prevents your cables from sliding out but also protects the surfaces they’re attached to. For example, EVA foam-covered clips prevent scratches on your desk, and anti-slip grooves keep cables neatly in place without shifting. This feature is especially helpful if you’re attaching clips to surfaces prone to scratches, like polished wood or glass, ensuring they stay in place without damage.

Q: Can I use cable clips on different surfaces?

A: Absolutely, many cable clips are made to stick on a variety of surfaces like glass, wood, metal, or plastic. The key is the adhesive—high-quality ones will work equally well on all of these surfaces. Just make sure you clean the surface before applying. Some clips also work as hooks so they're useful for more than just cable management—you could hang light items like keys or pens too.

Q: How do cable clips ensure that cables won’t slip or slide around?

A: The best cable clips are designed with added friction—like grooves, a diamond-shaped interior, or even anti-slip rubber coatings. These features help “lock” the cable in place, preventing it from slipping or sliding. This is especially important for cables on a vertical surface where gravity tends to pull them down. Plus, the secure grip minimizes wear and tear on the cable to extend its lifespan.

Q: Which material is better for cable clips, nylon or silicone?

A: Both silicone and nylon have their unique advantages. Silicone is a soft, flexible material, which means it won’t damage your cables and has a great grip without pinching. It’s ideal for delicate wires, like phone chargers. Nylon, on the other hand, is extremely durable and has higher heat and UV resistance, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. If you need clips for an area prone to heat or wear, nylon could be your best bet.

Q: How do you avoid residue when removing cable clips?

A: A good cable clip should come with an adhesive that’s both strong and easy to remove—usually something like 3M acrylic or a well-formulated silicone adhesive. To avoid residue, the key is to apply and remove it correctly. Make sure the surface is clean before installation and when it’s time to take it off, peel it slowly. Adhesive types like acrylic are specially designed to leave no sticky residue so your walls and furniture stay clean.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.



