Best Cabinet Paints for Beginners: A Review of User-Friendly Options

Our Top Picks

Ever tried to give your kitchen or bathroom cabinets a new look, only to end up with a sticky mess that looks even worse? We totally get it. That's why we reviewed countless cans to find the best cabinet paints for beginners. These paints are super easy to use and help you achieve a professional finish, even if you're new to painting. Plus, many of them are also dry quickly and allow you to get your project done faster without compromising on quality. So, without further ado, let's check out our favorite options below.

1 Heirloom Traditions Cabinet Paint Heirloom Traditions Cabinet Paint View on Amazon New to painting but want to revamp your cabinets? This is the ultimate cabinet paint to get. This paint eliminates multiple steps by combining primer, paint, and topcoat in one. It also requires no sanding for previously painted cabinets in good condition. The paint's durable yet velvety finish makes it more suited for high-traffic areas like kitchens. But apart from cabinets, the paint also works on other surfaces, including walls, doors, furniture, and even some non-traditional surfaces like metal, glass, and leather. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ All-in-one paint ✙ No sanding needed ✙ Durable finish – Does not self level

2 Giani Nuvo Cabinet Paint Giani Nuvo Cabinet Paint View on Amazon You can never go wrong with pure white cabinets, and this cabinet paint is no exception. Its ultra-white color, AKA Titanium Infusion, provides a nice, modern feel in any space. In terms of application, the paint is quite beginner-friendly; it comes with a brush and roll application that is achievable without professional help. Its low-VOC, water-based formula means minimal fumes for safer painting. Plus, it comes with all of the necessary tools and covers 100 square feet, enough for a typical kitchen. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Complete paint kit ✙ Bright white finish ✙ Low-VOC formula – Initially fragile and easily scratched

3 Rust-Oleum Cabinet Paint Rust-Oleum Cabinet Paint View on Amazon If you're low on time and have lots of cabinets to paint, we've got just the thing for you. This cabinet paint's quick-drying formula promises a smooth application with good leveling for an even finish. It completely dries to the touch in 30 minutes and allows your DIY projects to be done in no time. Each quart of this paint can cover up to 50 square feet, which means you'll be able to cover a good portion of your cabinets in just one coat. Plus, the semi-gloss finish is durable in just one coat. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick-drying ✙ Covers more in one coat ✙ Semi-gloss finish – May require additional coats for corners

4 Country Chic Cabinet Paint Country Chic Cabinet Paint View on Amazon We're big fans of a nice, rustic look and this cabinet paint goes along perfectly with it. It offers a trendy matte look that can be distressed if desired, and self-levels for a smooth finish. It is also one of the safest paints available on the market, with low VOC content, minimal odor, and safety certifications, for those concerned about health and environmental impact. Lastly, the paint provides great coverage with fewer coats required, saving on paint and application time. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Can be distressed ✙ Low VOC content ✙ Minimal odor – Some shades are lighter than you'd expect

5 THE ONE Cabinet Paint THE ONE Cabinet Paint View on Amazon Love the goth aesthetic? We know we do. And that's exactly how this cabinet paint made it on our list; it offers the best black matte finish on the market. The paint comes in a highly pigmented formula and can cover a lot more space in fewer coats. It's also incredibly durable and can be used both outdoors and indoors. Plus, it works on a variety of different surfaces, including furniture, wood and laminate cabinets, metal, plastic, brick, stone, concrete, and more. All you have to do is clean the surface and get started. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek matte black ✙ All-in-one paint & primer ✙ Durable for furniture & walls – Requires touch-ups over time

6 INSL-X Cabinet Paint INSL-X Cabinet Paint View on Amazon Being the second most expensive cabinet paint on our list, this option is definitely more high-end and it has the results to show for it. The paint delivers a smooth and polished look comparable to professionally finished cabinets. It's also the perfect option for high-use areas like kitchen cabinets, offering resistance to chipping, scuffing, food stains, grease, and water. The paint's satin sheen finish is also worthy of mention; it perfectly combines the high shine of gloss and the flatness of matte Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Highly durable finish ✙ Minimal odor emission ✙ Easy to clean – Has a learning curve

FAQ

Q: What additional tools do I need for painting cabinets?

A: When painting cabinets, you'll need a few extra tools to get the job done right. First, you'll need sandpaper or a sanding block to smooth out the surfaces and help the paint stick better. A good primer is essential for prepping the cabinets. You'll also need paintbrushes of various sizes for detailed work and corners, and rollers for larger, flat surfaces. Don't forget painter’s tape to protect areas you don’t want to paint and drop cloths to keep your floors and countertops clean. Finally, a paint tray and liners will make it easier to access your paint while working.

Q: How long does it take to paint cabinets?

A: Painting cabinets is a bit of a time commitment. Typically, you should plan for a few days to complete the project. Prepping the cabinets, which includes cleaning, sanding, and priming, usually takes a day. Applying the paint itself can take another day or two since you’ll need to apply multiple coats for even coverage, allowing each coat to dry thoroughly. Most paints need 4-6 hours to dry between coats. After the final coat, it's best to let the cabinets cure for a day or two before reassembling and using them. So, all in all, set aside a long weekend for the job.

Q: What should I do if my painted cabinets start to chip or peel?

A: If your painted cabinets start to chip or peel, don’t worry—it's fixable! First, lightly sand the chipped or peeling area to remove any loose paint. Clean the area thoroughly to get rid of dust and debris. Next, apply a primer to the exposed surface to help the new paint stick. Once the primer is dry, repaint the area with thin, even coats, blending the edges with the surrounding paint. Allow each coat to dry completely before applying the next. For extra protection, consider applying a clear topcoat over the repaired area.

Q: How can I prevent brush marks when painting cabinets?

A: To avoid brush marks when painting cabinets, start by using high-quality, synthetic brushes that are designed for your type of paint. Apply the paint in thin, even coats and try to maintain a \"wet edge\"—this means painting in long, smooth strokes and avoiding letting the edges dry before you continue. Sand lightly between coats to smooth out any imperfections that do appear. Adding a paint conditioner can also help the paint level out and reduce brush marks. Finally, consider using a roller for larger, flat surfaces and a brush only for detailed areas.

Q: How do I choose a color for my cabinet paint?

A: Start by considering the overall color scheme of your kitchen or bathroom. If your space is small or lacks natural light, lighter colors can make it feel bigger and brighter. Darker colors can add a bold, modern touch but might make the space feel smaller. Think about how the color will look with your countertops, floors, and walls. It's a good idea to test a small area first to see how the color looks in different lighting throughout the day.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.