Best Glass Tea Kettles of 2024

Ready to elevate your tea game? Discover the magic of glass tea kettles—the ultimate brew buddies for tea lovers like you!

MAY 10, 2024
Jerusalem Post
JPost Shopping
Home and Garden
Our Top Picks

Willow & Everett Clear Glass Tea Kettle Pot with Strainer
Kiss Me Organics Glass Tea Kettle with Infuser
Zpose Glass Tea Kettle with Infuser and Scale Line
JoyJolt Fluted Glass Tea Kettle
Ehugos Glass Tea Kettle with Removable Infuser

Are you tired of your old, rusty tea kettle leaving a metallic taste in your morning brew? Or perhaps you're fed up with constantly replacing flimsy plastic kettles that never seem to last? I'm here to shake up your tea game with the ultimate solution: glass tea kettles! As someone who's spent hours experimenting in the kitchen, I understand the frustration of subpar tea-making equipment. That's why I'm excited to share with you the wonders of the glass tea kettle – sleek, durable, and designed to deliver the perfect cuppa every time. Elevate your tea experience to new heights with these must-have kitchen essentials!

1

Willow & Everett Clear Glass Tea Kettle Pot with Strainer

Brewing up a perfect cuppa has never been easier with this glass tea kettle. Crafted for both style and function, this 40-ounce teapot is an essential addition to any kitchen. Its spill-free design ensures no messy accidents, while the rust-proof stainless steel infuser lets you steep your favorite loose tea leaves with ease. Plus, it's microwave-friendly, allowing you to boil water directly in the pot. With its ergonomic handle and removable parts, cleaning up is a breeze.

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Heat-resistant handle
Large capacity
Clear glass 
Thin glass so it doesn't retain the heat

2

Kiss Me Organics Glass Tea Kettle with Infuser

This clear glass tea kettle is perfect for use on the stovetop, allowing you to monitor the steeping process of your tea. With a strainer to sift out leaves and sediments, it guarantees a delightful cup of tea. Equally ideal for blooming tea, loose-leaf varieties, and herbal infusions, this kettle includes an infuser that can be easily removed for cleaning. The efficient handle ensures a grip, while the spout prevents any spills or drips when pouring. A must-have kitchen for tea enthusiasts who appreciate a blend of practicality and elegance.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Heat safe glass
Removable strainer for easy cleaning
Blooming tea included
Handle gets hot

3

Zpose Glass Tea Kettle with Infuser and Scale Line

Boasting a generous 40-ounce capacity and crafted from premium heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this glass tea kettle is as versatile as it is stunning. Its crystal-clear design features precise measurements, a spill-proof spout, and a convenient removable 304 stainless steel infuser. Cleaning is a breeze with its easy-to-remove lid and filter, and it's dishwasher-safe for added convenience. Treat yourself or a loved one to this elegant and functional tea kettle, complete with a handy tea maker guide.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Removable tea infuser
Large capacity
Stovetop safe
Lacks insulation

4

JoyJolt Fluted Glass Tea Kettle

Elevate your tea game with this versatile glass tea kettle, suitable for both stove top and electric stove use. Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, it ensures safe and joyful tea-making experiences. The large capacity of the teapot lets you brew multiple cups of tea. The removable glass infuser allows effortless loose-leaf brewing while easy cleaning ensures freshness after every use.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Double wall glasses
Stovetop safe
Removable glass infuser
Lid may be challenging to clean

5

Ehugos Glass Tea Kettle with Removable Infuser

Crafted from durable glass, this glass tea kettle withstands extreme temperatures, ensuring safety and longevity. BPA-free and toxin-free, it safeguards your health with each sip. Designed with a sleek, narrow pitcher style, it seamlessly blends into your kitchen decor while saving valuable counter space. Versatile and practical, it's suitable for stovetop, microwave, and dishwasher use, making tea preparation a breeze. The removable stainless steel strainer allows for customizable loose-leaf brewing, ensuring a smooth and sediment-free cup every time. With a capacity for six standard cups, it's perfect for sharing with friends or savoring throughout your day.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Large capacity for brewing
Removeable steel strainer
Dishwasher safe
The infuser doesn't reach all the way to the bottom

6

Paracity Glass Tea Kettle with Bamboo Lid

Withstanding temperatures from -68°F to 302°F, this lead-free glass tea kettle is safe for stovetop, electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher use. The tight-sealing bamboo lid guarantees a leak-proof experience, while the removable stainless steel filter spout allows for customizable brewing of loose-leaf tea or tea bags. With a generous 34-oz capacity, it's perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a cozy tea time with loved ones. Plus, its wide-mouth design makes cleaning a breeze, ensuring convenience with every sip.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Stovetop safe
Removable filter spout
Tight sealing bamboo lid
Washing it in the dishwasher is not advised

7

Teabloom One-Touch Glass Tea Kettle

This versatile glass tea kettle doubles as a stovetop kettle and tea steeper, offering convenience and versatility in one vessel. With its high water-to-tea surface ratio, it ensures tea leaves fully expand, unlocking rich flavors with every brew. Crafted from premium borosilicate glass, it guarantees a pure taste without any off-flavors or toxins. The stainless steel filter lid simplifies brewing and cleaning, while the silicone ring ensures a secure lid for mess-free pouring.

Rated 8.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros & Cons
Easy to use
Versatile 2-in-1 design
Large capacity
Glass may be fragile

FAQ

Q: Can a glass tea kettle be used on any stove type?

A: Most are safe to use on gas, electric, and ceramic stovetops. However, it's important to check the manufacturer's instructions before use to ensure compatibility with your stove type.

Q: Is a glass tea kettle durable enough for everyday use?

A: Yes, they are durable and can withstand frequent use. However, they should be handled with care to avoid scratches or cracks. It's also important to avoid subjecting them to extreme temperature changes.

Q: Can a glass tea kettle be used to boil water for other purposes besides tea?

A: Yes, it can be used to boil water for various purposes, such as making coffee or cooking. However, it's essential to clean the kettle thoroughly between uses to avoid any flavor transfer.

Q: Can a glass tea kettle be used in the microwave?

A: No, They are generally not designed for use in the microwave. It's important to only use them on stovetops and follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe use.

Q: Is it safe to pour boiling water from a glass tea kettle?

A: Yes, however, it's important to use caution and hold the handle securely to avoid any accidents. It's also recommended to pour slowly and steadily to prevent spills or splatters.

Article Contributors

Jessica Schoeman

From dance floors to mountain trails, Jessica finds inspiration in life's adventures. When not whipping up culinary delights, she's tending to her garden, sewing fashion-forward creations, or exploring the great outdoors with her pets.



