Best Lunch Box Cooler of 2024

Packing a lunch shouldn’t be a daily game of “Will it stay cold?” If you're tired of lukewarm drinks and soggy sandwiches, it's time to upgrade to a lunch box cooler that keeps your food fresh and your drinks chilled. Whether you’re heading to the office, planning a picnic, or just need something reliable for your outdoor adventures, a good lunch box cooler is your lunchtime MVP. But one web search and you have thousands of options to choose from with features you've never heard of. So, to narrow your search for your new lunchtime partner, we did the work for you. Keep reading to discover the best lunch box coolers that are truly cool under pressure.

1 Carhartt Lunch Box Cooler Bag Carhartt Lunch Box Cooler Bag View on Amazon The Carhartt Lunch Box Cooler is built for those who need a reliable and rugged lunch cooler bag that can withstand the demands of a tough worksite. Made from heavy-duty fabric and equipped with Rain Defender water-repellent technology, this lunch box ensures your food stays dry even in wet conditions. It features two insulated compartments with durable YKK zippers—one large enough to keep a 6-pack cool and a separate top compartment for food. The sturdy construction is enhanced with metal hardware and triple-needle stitching for long-term use. Plus, the built-in ID tag adds a personal touch and a layer of safety in case you lose your bag. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy-duty fabric ✙ Rain Defender water-repellant technology ✙ Includes an ID tag – The strap is not adjustable or removable

2 Sparter Lunch Box Cooler Backpack Sparter Lunch Box Cooler Backpack View on Amazon The Sparter Lunch Box Cooler Backpack is designed for those who need a durable and water-resistant option. With a wear-resistant nylon surface and a waterproof PU coating, this cooler can handle outdoor adventures while keeping your items dry. The 8mm foam insulation and advanced PEVA lid seal work together to retain cool temperatures, perfect for days at the beach and camping trips. It features two insulated compartments, so you can keep your drinks cold and your snacks dry. Plus, it's also lightweight and easy to carry with padded shoulder straps and a top handle. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof PU coating ✙ Has a top handle ✙ PEVA lid seal reflects heat – Tipping over causes some leakage

3 Coleman Chiller Series Lunch Box Cooler Coleman Chiller Series Lunch Box Cooler View on Amazon The Coleman Lunch Box Cooler is a compact and reliable choice for keeping your drinks and food cold on the go. Thanks to its TempLock insulation, it retains ice well to keep your items chilled for hours. The large-grip bail handle makes it easy to carry with one hand, adding to its portability for picnics, camping, or tailgating. The cooler’s smooth, quick-clean top surface makes wiping it down a breeze. Holding up to 4 cans with 4 lbs. of ice, it's perfectly sized for a day out while being sturdy and versatile enough for any adventure. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great insulation for ice retention ✙ Sturdy large-grip handle ✙ Easy to clean – Lid might require extra force

4 Matein Backpack Lunch Box Cooler Matein Backpack Lunch Box Cooler View on Amazon The Matein Backpack Lunch Box Cooler is a practical solution for those who need a versatile cooler with plenty of storage. Its dual-compartment design offers a leakproof main section that can hold up to 28 cans, perfect for keeping drinks and perishables cool, while the upper compartment accommodates up to 12 cans or other dry items like snacks or personal belongings. Made from high-quality fabric, this lightweight backpack is durable and easy to carry, even for extended periods. With two small front zipper pockets for essentials and a handy bottle opener on the strap, it’s perfect for any outdoor adventure. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leakproof double layer ✙ Two small front zipper pockets ✙ Includes bottle opener – Outer material is not waterproof

5 RTIC Everyday Lunch Box Cooler RTIC Everyday Lunch Box Cooler View on Amazon The RTIC Everyday Cooler is a versatile companion for the outdoors, whether you're heading to the beach, a picnic, or just to work. This cooler's collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use, and the waterproof bottom ensures that it can handle any environment without leaks or spills. The roomy, insulated main compartment keeps your food and drinks cool and fresh all day, while multiple storage pockets help you stay organized. It also features a padded handle for comfortable carrying and comes with a stainless steel bottle opener. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Collapsible for easy storage ✙ Floats on water ✙ Includes padded handle – Zipper might be hard to work

6 Pelican Lunch Box Cooler Pelican Lunch Box Cooler View on Amazon The Pelican Personal Lunch Box Cooler is designed to keep your meals or drinks chilled for an extended time, making it a reliable choice for work or outdoor activities. It includes a removable ice pack and an inner tray, which help you organize your food and keep everything at the right temperature. A dry storage compartment in the lid is great for keeping snacks or utensils separate. The durable press-and-pull latch ensures a secure close, while the collapsible handle and tie-down points make it easy to carry and store. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Integrated ice pack ✙ Secure latch mechanism ✙ Removable inner tray – Less storage for non-food items

Q: What materials should I look for in a lunch box cooler to keep my drinks colder for longer?

A: High-density foam insulation is a key feature, as it helps maintain cold temperatures by trapping cool air inside. The outer material is also important—nylon or polyester with a waterproof coating works well to prevent external heat from seeping in. Inside, a leak-proof, food-grade PEVA or aluminum lining is ideal because it reflects heat and keeps the cold in. These materials, combined with a sturdy zipper or closure system, will help ensure your drinks stay cold for hours.

Q: How much can a typical lunch box cooler hold?

A: A typical lunch box cooler can hold anywhere from 6 to 30 cans, depending on its size. Smaller coolers are great for a simple lunch or a few drinks, usually fitting about 6 to 12 cans with some room for ice packs or snacks. Larger lunch box coolers can accommodate up to 30 cans, making them perfect for a full day out, a small picnic, or even a beach trip. Always check the product’s capacity in quarts or liters to ensure it meets your needs.

Q: What additional features should I look for in a lunch box cooler?

A: Look for multiple compartments to separate your food, drinks, and utensils. Some coolers come with extra pockets for napkins, silverware, or even your phone and keys. A leak-proof design is crucial to prevent spills, while adjustable shoulder straps or padded handles make carrying easier. Built-in bottle openers or attached ice packs can also be handy. If you’re planning to use it outdoors, a cooler with a durable, waterproof exterior will be a better choice.

Q: Are lunch box coolers leak-proof, and how can I ensure mine doesn’t leak?

A: Many coolers come with a sealed liner or use waterproof materials to prevent leaks. To ensure yours doesn’t leak, check that the seams and zippers are well-made and tightly sealed. Also, avoid overfilling the cooler, as this can stress the seams and cause leaks. When using ice, it’s better to use ice packs or frozen gel packs instead of loose ice, which can melt and increase the chance of leaks.

Q: Can lunch box coolers be used for hot items?

A: Yes, lunch box coolers can be used for hot items, but they’re primarily designed to keep things cold. Most coolers have insulation that helps maintain the temperature of whatever you put inside, whether it’s hot or cold. If you’re packing hot food, it’s best to use a thermos or an insulated container within the cooler to keep the food warm for longer. Keep in mind that the cooler won’t actively heat the food—it just slows down the cooling process.

