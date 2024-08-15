Best Pool Slides Amazon 2024: Reviews and Buying Guide

Our Top Picks

There's nothing quite like the exhilarating rush of a pool slide. It’s a splash of adrenaline, a moment of pure joy, and a centerpiece for unforgettable summer memories. Imagine soaring through the air, feeling the refreshing water as you land with a playful splash. Whether you're a thrill-seeking kid or a young-at-heart adult, a pool slide adds an element of excitement to any backyard poolside. Let's explore the best pool slides Amazon has to offer and find the perfect one for your watery adventures.

1 Intex Pool Slide Intex Pool Slide View on Amazon Who doesn't love a good splash? And if you’ve been looking for a durable pool slide that would bring a full-on water park adventure right in your backyard, you must checkout our first pool slide on the list. We're talking about a sturdy, super-sized slide that's as much fun for adults as it is for kids. It's built tough with extra-strong vinyl and reinforced seams, so you know it can handle even the most enthusiastic sliders. Plus, it's got built-in sprinklers to keep things extra slippery and fun. Safety's a splash too, with sturdy handles to climb up and plenty of air chambers to keep everyone steady. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Exciting water slide experience for both kids and adults ✙ Built-in sprayers keep the slide wet ✙ Includes a landing pad for extra safety – Red version of the slide is smaller than the blue one

2 RAVE Sports Pool Slide RAVE Sports Pool Slide View on Amazon Turn your pontoon into a water park with our next top recommendation. This pool slide is built like a champ, perfect for families who love to live it up on the water. It’s like having a mini water park right at your fingertips. However, the most interesting feature is that it’s a breeze to set up. It only takes a couple of minutes to inflate this entire thing, thanks to the supercharged pump that comes with it. When the fun is over, it packs down small, so it won't hog space on your boat. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes a high-pressure pump for easy inflation ✙ Deflates and rolls up like a sleeping bag ✙ Designed to fit most pools – Requires an open spot without seats for the steps

3 S.R. Smith Rogue2 Blue Left Curve Pool Slide S.R. Smith Rogue2 Blue Left Curve Pool Slide View on Amazon Who says pool slides have to be all about bright colors and plastic? Our next pool slide is a total throwback with a modern twist. This sleek, retro-style slide is as tough as it looks. We’re talking sturdy, rotomolded construction that can handle even the biggest splashdown. Besides the looks, it's packed with features you cannot miss out on. Plus, you can customize it to fit your pool perfectly with its versatile mounting options. Now, putting this slide together might require a little elbow grease, but trust us, the end result is totally worth it. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retro design with modern features ✙ Can be connected to your water hose for continuous water flow ✙ Versatile mounting options – May require some adjustments during assembly

4 S.R. Smith Pool Slide, Cyclone Right Curve S.R. Smith Pool Slide, Cyclone Right Curve View on Amazon Short on space but big on fun? Our next pool slide won’t disappoint you. This little guy packs a big punch, perfect for those who want to make a splash without sacrificing precious deck real estate. Don't let its size fool you. This slide is built tough with the same quality you'd expect from S.R. Smith. It's perfect for kids, but even adults can join in on the fun. Installing it might be a bit of a puzzle, especially if you've got a tricky pool deck, but once it's in place, you'll forget all about the hassle. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent compact design ✙ Right curve design to suit different swimming pools ✙ Suitable for kid – Higher price point

5 WOW Sports Pool Slide WOW Sports Pool Slide View on Amazon Turn up the water fun and set up epic pool parties right in your backyard with our next pool slide. This two-lane water wonderland is simply relaxing as you glide down this giant, smiley waterpark. Built tough with heavy-duty PVC, this slide can handle anything you throw at it. And the best part? You can connect it to other WOW Sports toys to create your own floating kingdom. It's like building your own water playground! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features two lanes for double the fun ✙ Easy connection system ✙ Ensures safe water fun – The large size might require significant space for use and storage.

Q: What’s the secret to choosing the right material for a pool slide that’ll last?

A: The longevity of a pool slide largely depends on the material. Rotomolded polyethylene is popular for its durability and resistance to UV rays and harsh weather, making it great for long-term use. Fiberglass offers a smooth, luxurious ride but requires more careful maintenance. PVC, often used in inflatables, is flexible and easy to store but might wear out faster. Each material has its strengths, so choose based on your pool environment and usage needs.

Q: How can I make sure my pool slide isn’t too big—or too small—for my pool?

A: Getting the size right is key. Measure your deck space and consider the height and length of the slide. Taller slides offer more thrill but need deeper water to ensure safe landings. For residential pools, a slide height between 4 to 7 feet with a corresponding water depth of 3 to 5 feet is common. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for the safest fit.

Q: What are the must-have safety features on a pool slide to keep everyone safe?

A: Safety features like high side rails, non-slip steps, and a gentle curve are essential. These elements help prevent accidents by providing stability and control. A secure anchoring system ensures the slide stays in place. For inflatables, multiple air chambers and durable seams minimize the risk of leaks. Prioritize slides that come with safety certifications or warranties for added peace of mind.

Q: Does the slide’s angle of descent really make a difference?

A: Absolutely. A steeper angle means a faster, more thrilling ride, but it requires deeper water for safe landings. A gentler angle offers a slower, controlled slide, ideal for younger children. The slide’s angle should match the user’s comfort level and the pool’s depth to ensure a safe experience.

Q: What’s the difference between installing a permanent pool slide and an inflatable one?

A: Permanent slides require a more involved installation process, including anchoring and possibly connecting to a water supply. Inflatable slides, on the other hand, are easy to set up and portable. They can be inflated quickly and deflated for storage, making them ideal for seasonal use or for those who prefer flexibility.

