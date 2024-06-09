Best TV Stands for 65-Inch TVs on Amazon in 2024: Perfect for Style & Storage

Our Top Picks

We’ve always found a TV stand to be much more than just a place to put your TV. It's indeed one of the most versatile pieces of furniture that can transform your living space into a sleek, organized entertainment hub. It provides a sturdy base for your screen and offers ample storage for your cable box, gaming consoles, and more. Plus, a well-designed TV stand can help you keep your wires and cords neatly tucked away, creating a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing look. And if those sound like the benefits you want to achieve by investing in a TV stand for 65-inch TV, we’ve got your back. Let's explore some of the best TV stands available on Amazon to help you find the perfect fit for your space.

1 VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV with Open Storage Shelves VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV with Open Storage Shelves View on Amazon This TV stand for 65 inch TV is as stylish as it is functional. Apart from being super sturdy and durable, what really impressed us is that it's got plenty of shelves for your cable box, gaming console, or whatever else you need to keep organized. Moreover, we love the modern industrial look, featuring rustic brown with sleek black accents. These basic colors perfectly blend into any room in your house. Plus, the open design keeps your electronics from overheating, and it makes cable management a cinch. No more tangled messes! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multifunctional TV stand with storage ✙ Open design prevents electronics from overheating ✙ Illustrated instructions for easy assembly – Open design means no hidden compartments

2 VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV, Industrial Entertainment Center VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV, Industrial Entertainment Center View on Amazon Our next favorite product is perfect for anyone who needs a little customization flexibility with storage space. This TV stand for 65-inch TV will not only cater to your large TV but is ideal for a comprehensive entertainment setup. It’s got its roomy dimensions and will cater to all your gaming consoles, speakers, and more. The most interesting feature is its adjustable shelves that lets you customize the space according to your needs, making it easy to store items of different heights or remove the shelves altogether for larger equipment. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Roomy design for entertainment devices ✙ Adjustable and removable shelves ✙ Feature adjustable plastic feet – Open design wouldn't keep wires out of sight

3 VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV, Rustic Brown VASAGLE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV, Rustic Brown View on Amazon This TV stand for 65-inch TV is the perfect example of durability, style, and functionality. But what’s even more interesting is that all of these features are packed in one sleek package. This one is a great pick for those who appreciate industrial simplicity. Its simple, two-tone design of rustic brown and black adds a touch of modern chic to any room. Additionally, it is built with a durable steel frame, this stand supports TVs up to 65 inches while providing ample storage with its adjustable shelves. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Boasts a minimalistic look ✙ Adjustable shelves for flexible storage options ✙ Built-in cable hole for cord management – Lacks closed compartments for hidden storage

4 YITAHOME TV Stand for 65 Inch TV YITAHOME TV Stand for 65 Inch TV View on Amazon If open compartments are not your thing, this TV stand for 65-inch TV is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a farmhouse touch to their home decor. This one comes with ample storage – both open and closed – that gives you room to display or hide your belongings just the way you prefer. Moreover, it also instantly adds a charming touch to any space with its rustic barn doors and the elegant combination of grey white and espresso. It’s not just a TV stand but a versatile storage cabinet that can blend seamlessly into modern or industrial-inspired settings. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Farmhouse style finish for a rustic look ✙ Accommodate electronics of different heights ✙ Includes both open and closed compartments – Might be challenging to move around due to heavy weight

5 JUMMICO TV Stand for 65 Inch TV JUMMICO TV Stand for 65 Inch TV View on Amazon Experience a unique combination of mid-century modern charm with practical storage solutions with this TV stand. Designed to support TVs up to 65 inches, this stand features stylish sliding barn doors, allowing for smooth access to storage cabinets while adding a farmhouse touch to your living space. Durability and sturdiness are two additional features that make it such a special option. It ensures that your entertainment is supported securely and there’s enough room to organize your devices without any trouble. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Boasts charming ✙ mid-century modern look ✙ Ample storage space ✙ Assembly instructions are detailed – Assembly may require two or more people

6 WLIVE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV WLIVE TV Stand for 65 Inch TV View on Amazon This TV stand for 65-inch TV standouts for its sleek, modern design, perfect for those who love to keep things stylish and organized. The unique feature is that this stand has adjustable tempered glass shelves, giving you the flexibility to store media essentials or decorative items while supporting large TVs. Another feature that makes this stand unique is its customizable LED lighting system, with 20 vibrant colors and 22 modes that let you set the perfect mood for movie nights or gaming sessions. The sturdy build and elegant silhouette make it a great addition to any living room. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy construction supporting up to 150 lbs ✙ Built-in LED lights ✙ Modern minimalist look enhances the aesthetic – All items are on display with no concealed storage

7 Yaheetech TV Stand for 65 Inch TV Yaheetech TV Stand for 65 Inch TV View on Amazon Here’s another excellent option that’s highly functional and very stylish. It’s unique design with an X-shaped structure on each side provides extra stability and adds a charming geometric element to your space. Moreover, it also comes with ample storage, including a 2-tier central shelf and side compartments, providing plenty of space for your entertainment essentials. Its chic vintage style complements various settings, whether in the living room, bedroom, or even an office. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ X-shaped design for improved stability ✙ Spacious storage shelves ✙ Stylish industrial design – Comes in separate pieces and requires assembly

Q: What should I consider beyond size when choosing a TV stand for my 65-inch TV?

A: In addition to size, you need to consider weight capacity, material quality, storage options, and style. Ensure the stand can support not only your TV but also any additional electronics like speakers or game consoles. Material durability is important, especially if you want a stand that lasts, so check if it’s made from strong materials like wood, steel, or reinforced particleboard. Storage is another factor—open shelving works for easy access and ventilation, while closed cabinets help hide clutter. Finally, the stand’s style should complement your room decor, whether modern, industrial, or farmhouse.

Q: How do open and closed storage options affect functionality in a TV stand?

A: Open and closed storage options offer different benefits based on your needs. Open shelving is ideal for devices like cable boxes or gaming consoles that need constant access and proper ventilation to avoid overheating. It also allows for easy cable management and air circulation around your electronics. On the other hand, closed storage offers a cleaner look by hiding clutter such as remotes, DVDs, and wires. If you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or want to keep certain items out of sight, closed compartments are a better choice.

Q: Why is cable management important in a TV stand?

A: Cable management is crucial for keeping your entertainment area organized and visually appealing. Without proper cable management, cords from TVs, gaming consoles, and speakers can become tangled, making it harder to access and maintain devices. Stands with built-in cable management systems, like cutouts or hidden compartments, help keep cords neatly arranged, making it easier to swap out electronics or troubleshoot issues. Proper cable management also reduces the risk of tripping over loose wires and enhances the overall safety and aesthetics of your living space.

Q: Can I use a TV stand designed for a smaller TV with my 65-inch TV?

A: While it’s technically possible to use a smaller TV stand for a 65-inch TV, it’s not recommended. Stands designed for smaller TVs often don’t have the necessary width or weight capacity to safely support larger screens. This could result in stability issues or, in the worst case, cause the TV to tip over. Ideally, the stand should match the width of the TV or exceed it slightly for better balance and safety. It’s also essential to ensure that the stand’s weight capacity can handle the load of a 65-inch TV.

Q: Are TV stands with LED lights purely aesthetic, or do they have practical benefits?

A: TV stands with LED lights offer both aesthetic and practical benefits. On the aesthetic side, they create an ambiance that enhances the entertainment experience, especially during movie nights or gaming sessions. Many LED-equipped stands come with adjustable lighting settings, allowing you to customize the atmosphere of the room. On the practical side, the lighting can help you locate items on the shelves in low-light conditions, making it easier to manage remotes or media devices without additional room lighting.

