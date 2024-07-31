Best Wood Hot Tub of 2024

Our Top Picks

There's nothing quite like the luxury of a wood hot tub, with its alluring aroma and the gentle whisper of water lapping against the grain. Imagine yourself nestled in a warm, inviting haven after a long day, the world outside forgotten. It’s a dream, right? But the market's flooded with options, making it hard to know which one will truly deliver that sweet serenity you're craving. That's where we step in. We've immersed ourselves in the world of wood hot tubs, sifting through countless models, scrutinizing every detail, from the quality of timber to the heating efficiency. We've weighed up factors like durability, ease of installation, and eco-friendliness. So, whether you're yearning for a rustic retreat or a sleek oasis, our top picks, carefully selected to cater to a spectrum of needs, are ready to plunge you into the idyllic soak you've been daydreaming about. Trust us, we've got your back - and your bath.

1 SaunaLife Model S4N Thermo-Spruce Wood-Burning Hot Tub for 6 Persons SaunaLife Model S4N Thermo-Spruce Wood-Burning Hot Tub for 6 Persons View on Amazon Indulge in an exceptional, rejuvenating experience with the S4N Soak-Series wood hot tub. Handcrafted from thermo-spruce, this natural masterpiece blends seamlessly into your garden setting while offering a luxurious soaking space for up to six persons. The wood-burning design provides a traditional touch, ensuring an authentic, eco-friendly operation that's free from electricity and noisy pumps. Its high heat retention ensures a warm soak for extended periods, making it a perfect escape from the chilly winter evenings. The S4N wood hot tub also features a protective wooden fence around the heater, adding an extra layer of safety for your peace of mind. Its convenient side shelves keep your towels and drinks within reach, amplifying your relaxation experience. With the S4N Soak-Series, you're not just buying a hot tub, you're investing in a stress-free sanctuary nestled in the comfort of your own backyard.\" Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wood-fired for authentic experience ✙ Made from durable Thermo-Spruce ✙ Accommodates up to 6 people – Installation may require professional help

2 WOODBRIDGE 54 Inch Cold Plunge Tub with Cooling and Heating Chiller WOODBRIDGE 54 Inch Cold Plunge Tub with Cooling and Heating Chiller View on Amazon Imagine sinking into the uniquely designed Woodbridge Cold Plunge Tub after a long day, your body immediately soothed by the 1.3 HP high-performance cooling and heating chiller. This wood hot tub is more than a simple relaxation tool; it's a state-of-the-art system with an ozone sanitation and filter circulation system that ensures a clean and hygienic soak every time. It's like having a personal spa in your backyard. The white chiller complements the aesthetic of the tub, creating an inviting atmosphere that you'll find hard to resist. The insulated lid retains the water temperature, so your tub is ready whenever you are. But the luxury doesn't stop there. With a matching wood stool and seat, you're set for a comfortable and rejuvenating experience. The 54-inch rubber tub is the cherry on top, providing ample space for a tranquil retreat. It's like taking a mini vacation without leaving your home.\" Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-performance cooling and heating ✙ Ozone sanitation system ✙ Insulated tub lid – Requires professional installation

3 Essential Hot Tubs Edgewater 28 Jet with Lounger Essential Hot Tubs Edgewater 28 Jet with Lounger View on Amazon Sink into the embrace of a warm, bubbling oasis with the 28-jet Edgewater, an essential addition for any backyard retreat. Thoughtfully crafted, this wood hot tub offers room for 5-6 people, making it perfect for socializing or solo relaxation. The standout feature undoubtedly is the lounger, providing a dedicated space for stretching out and unwinding after a long day. The seating is not just about comfort, it's about therapy too; the passive therapy system kneads away stress and muscle tension, melting your worries away. Meanwhile, the soothing massage features add an extra layer of relaxation, working in harmony with the jets to create a full-body spa experience. The driftwood finish adds a touch of rustic charm, blending seamlessly with any outdoor aesthetic. The Edgewater is not just a hot tub; it's an invitation to tranquility, a personal wellness retreat nestled right in your backyard. You'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 28-jet for soothing massage ✙ Comfortably seats 5-6 people ✙ Features a relaxing lounger – Requires professional installation

4 Essential Hot Tubs Select Series 60-Jet 7-Person 2023 Non-Lounger Grey Sterling Silver Essential Hot Tubs Select Series 60-Jet 7-Person 2023 Non-Lounger Grey Sterling Silver View on Amazon Immerse yourself in the height of relaxation and luxury with the Essential Hot Tubs Select Series, a wood hot tub designed for seven people. Curated in a stunning Sterling Silver Gray finish, this non-lounger model boasts 60 powerful jets, strategically positioned to target key body areas, ensuring a rejuvenating massage experience like no other. It's like having a personal masseuse at your beck and call. Adjust the massage features to your liking, creating a truly personalized spa experience. The 240V performance ensures optimal functionality, offering you a bubbling oasis in your backyard. Its digital backlit display ensures easy operation, even in low-light conditions. Experience the epitome of unwinding and bonding as the spacious design comfortably accommodates seven people, making it perfect for social gatherings or family relaxation sessions. The insulated tapered cover with locking clips adds an extra layer of safety while maintaining the tub’s temperature, ensuring your spa is always ready for use. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 60-jet adjustable massage features ✙ Accommodates 7 persons ✙ Sterling silver gray finish – Requires 240V power source

5 OGOLOUG Wooden Freestanding Soaking Bathtub with Handrail and Lid OGOLOUG Wooden Freestanding Soaking Bathtub with Handrail and Lid View on Amazon Immerse yourself in the indulgent comfort of a wood hot tub, an exquisite blend of style and functionality that elevates the bathing experience to a whole new level. Its freestanding design allows for flexible placement, while the non-slip feature ensures safety for both adults and children. The thickened handrail style not only adds an aesthetically pleasing touch but also provides support and stability, enhancing your peace of mind. Crafted from robust wood, this deluxe tub is built to withstand the test of time, offering you years of therapeutic soaking sessions. The lid allows for fumigation, turning your bathroom into a personal spa that harnesses the medicinal benefits of steam. This is not just a bathtub, but a wellness oasis for the entire family, promoting relaxation and rejuvenity. Its unique configuration is a testament to thoughtful design and superior craftsmanship, making it a worthy addition to your bathroom decor. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip design ✙ Suitable for all ages ✙ Includes lid fumigation – Assembly may be required

6 Essential Hot Tubs Shoreline Lounger 24 Jet 6-Person Seating Essential Hot Tubs Shoreline Lounger 24 Jet 6-Person Seating View on Amazon Indulge in luxurious relaxation with a wood hot tub that speaks sophistication and style. The Shoreline Lounger from Essential Hot Tubs comfortably accommodates up to six people, making it perfect for intimate gatherings or simply unwinding after a long day. Its 24 stainless steel jets offer an invigorating massage experience that can be fully customized to suit your preferences. Measuring 74.5 x 74.5 x 32 inches, this elegant cobblestone tub with espresso wrap fits seamlessly in any outdoor setting, enhancing your patio or backyard with a touch of class. It operates on a standard 120V connection, ensuring energy efficiency without compromising performance. The lounge seating arrangement ensures that everyone can enjoy the rejuvenating water therapy. This tub is more than just a relaxing corner, it's a therapeutic retreat right in your backyard. From its luxurious design to its powerful hydrotherapy features, the Shoreline Lounger is a blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 6-person capacity ✙ 24 massage jets ✙ Stylish cobblestone design – Requires professional installation

7 SummerCove Outdoor Cedar Frame BBQ and Hot Tub Gazebo SummerCove Outdoor Cedar Frame BBQ and Hot Tub Gazebo View on Amazon Experience an outdoor oasis with the Sunjoy Wooden Grill Gazebo. Designed to turn your backyard into an entertainment hub, its robust cedar frame offers exceptional durability and a rustic charm that effortlessly complements a wood hot tub. The gazebo's large bar shelves provide ample space for your grilling accessories or beverages, making it an integral part of your BBQ gatherings. Its 10ft x 11ft size ensures ample space for your outdoor activities, while the privacy screen offers a secluded sanctuary for you to unwind. The gazebo is also designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, thanks to its rust-resistant and fire-resistant features. With its easy assembly, setting up this outdoor centerpiece is a breeze! It's more than just a gazebo; it's an investment in creating memorable moments with family and friends in the heart of your backyard.\" Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large bar shelves ✙ Privacy screen included ✙ Durable cedar frame – Assembly might be challenging

8 Intex PureSpa Greystone Deluxe Spa Set with Energy Efficient Cover Intex PureSpa Greystone Deluxe Spa Set with Energy Efficient Cover View on Amazon Experience the luxury of a private oasis with the INTEX PureSpa Greystone Deluxe Spa Set. This wood hot tub is a perfect blend of style and functionality, offering a spacious 4-person capacity within its 69\" x 28\" frame. The set includes an energy-efficient spa cover to keep the warmth in, and a wireless control panel that allows for easy operation. But what really sets this spa apart is its interactive Spa Control App, giving you control right at your fingertips. The built-in FastFill inflation system ensures quick setup, so you can start enjoying your spa experience in no time. The spa's sleek and sophisticated greystone design adds a touch of elegance to any space, transforming your backyard or patio into a relaxing retreat. Its durability and efficiency make it an excellent addition for those seeking a high-quality, convenient, and stylish hot tub experience. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy efficient spa cover ✙ Wireless control panel ✙ FastFill inflation system – Limited 4-person capacity

FAQ

Q: How long does a wood hot tub last?

A: The lifespan of a wood hot tub can range from 10 to 30 years depending on how well it's maintained and the type of wood used. Regular maintenance and care can extend the life of your wood hot tub significantly.

Q: How much does a wood hot tub cost?

A: The cost of a wood hot tub can vary greatly depending on the size, type of wood, and additional features. The average range is between $3,000 and $10,000. It's important to remember that while the initial cost may be higher, the durability and longevity of a wood hot tub can make it a worthwhile investment.

Q: Are wood hot tubs energy-efficient?

A: Yes, wood hot tubs can be energy-efficient. The natural insulating properties of wood can help to retain heat, reducing the need for constant heating. Additionally, many wood hot tubs use wood-burning heaters or other eco-friendly heating options.

Q: What type of wood is best for a wood hot tub?

A: The best type of wood for a hot tub is typically cedar or redwood. These types of wood are naturally resistant to rot and insects, and they also have excellent insulating properties. However, the choice of wood can also depend on personal aesthetic preferences and budget.

Q: How long does it take to heat up a wood hot tub?

A: This can vary depending on the size of the tub, the temperature of the water being added, and the type of heater being used. Generally, a wood-fired hot tub can take anywhere from 2 to 6 hours to heat up. For electric or gas heaters, it can be quicker, usually taking 1 to 2 hours.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.