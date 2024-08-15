Chill Out on the Go: The Best Cooler Backpacks

Our Top Picks

Heading out for a day hike, a beach outing, or even a casual picnic and need to keep your drinks cold and snacks fresh? That’s where a cooler backpack comes in handy. It’s the perfect combination of a cooler’s practicality with the hands-free ease of a backpack. Whether you’re packing for yourself or the whole crew, these bags make it easy to carry your essentials while keeping everything nice and cool. But with so many options out there, picking the right one can be tricky. That’s why we’ve done the homework for you, rounding up some of the best cooler backpacks to suit all kinds of adventures. Let’s find the one that’s just right for you!

1 Everlasting Cooler Backpack Everlasting Cooler Backpack View on Amazon This cooler backpack is a versatile and practical solution for outdoor enthusiasts. With a large capacity of up to 30 cans and high-quality insulation, it keeps your food and drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The leakproof, waterproof design ensures no mess, while multiple compartments make organizing your essentials easy. Comfort is key with its padded, adjustable shoulder straps and breathable back panel, making it ideal for long days out. Built with durable materials, this backpack is made to last, and its stylish design means you can use it for more than just cooling—it's perfect for hiking, travel, or everyday use. Plus, features like a built-in bottle opener add to its convenience. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity ✙ Keeps contents cold for up to 24 hours ✙ Leakproof and waterproof design – May be bulky when fully loaded

2 Hydro Flask Cooler Backpack Hydro Flask Cooler Backpack View on Amazon This cooler backpack is a top-tier choice for those who need reliable, long-lasting cold storage on the go. With advanced insulation that keeps your contents cold for up to 48 hours, it’s perfect for extended trips or multi-day events. The rugged, waterproof construction ensures durability and protection against the elements, while the leakproof liner prevents spills and messes. Comfort is a priority with padded, adjustable straps, an ergonomic back panel, and additional support from the chest strap and waist belt. Its spacious interior, combined with smart organization, makes it easy to pack and access your essentials. Plus, it’s lightweight and stylish, making it versatile enough for both outdoor adventures and everyday use. If you’re looking for a cooler backpack that offers top-notch performance and durability, this one is worth considering. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Superior insulation ✙ Durable ✙ waterproof construction ✙ Comfortable ✙ ergonomic design with padded strap – High price point

3 Maelstrom Cooler Backpack Maelstrom Cooler Backpack View on Amazon For those in need of a spacious and versatile cooler backpack, this model is a great choice. With a 35L capacity, it can hold up to 40 cans plus ice packs, making it ideal for group outings. The high-density insulation keeps your items cold or hot for up to 16 hours, and the leakproof, waterproof design ensures no mess, even with ice. Comfort is key with padded straps, a ventilated back panel, and an added chest strap for stability. The integrated bottle opener is a handy touch, and the multiple compartments help you stay organized. Durable, lightweight, and stylish, this backpack is perfect for a wide range of activities, from picnics to hiking. Plus, it’s available at an affordable price, offering excellent value for all it delivers. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large 35L capacity ✙ High-performance insulation ✙ Leakproof and waterproof design – Internal organization options could improve

4 SPARTER Cooler Backpack SPARTER Cooler Backpack View on Amazon This cooler backpack is a versatile and practical choice for anyone who needs a reliable way to keep food and drinks cold on the go. With a 30-can capacity and effective insulation, it keeps contents cold for up to 16 hours, perfect for day trips or outdoor adventures. The leakproof, waterproof design ensures no mess, while multiple pockets make organization easy. Comfort is a priority with padded, adjustable straps and a ventilated back panel, making it comfortable to carry even on longer outings. The durable construction means it’s built to last, and the stylish, compact design makes it easy to take anywhere. With features like an integrated bottle opener and affordable pricing, this cooler backpack is a great all-around option for those who want both convenience and value. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leakproof and waterproof construction ✙ Multiple pockets for organized storage ✙ Economic option – May be slightly less insulated compared to premium models

5 Hulongo Cooler Backpack Hulongo Cooler Backpack View on Amazon This cooler backpack is a smart choice for those who need to carry plenty of food and drinks for a day out. With a large capacity that fits up to 40 cans, plus extra pockets for snacks and personal items, it’s perfect for longer trips or bigger groups. The insulation keeps everything cold for up to 18 hours, and the leakproof design ensures no mess, even with ice inside. Comfort is key with padded straps and a breathable back panel, making it easy to carry, while the chest strap adds extra support. The backpack is durable, lightweight, and comes with a handy built-in bottle opener. Its sleek design and affordability make it a versatile and stylish option for both outdoor adventures and daily use. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra-large capacity ✙ Durable exterior ✙ Spacious design – Limited internal organization pockets

6 RTIC Cooler Backpack RTIC Cooler Backpack View on Amazon This cooler backpack offers a great blend of performance and portability, keeping your drinks and snacks cold for up to 24 hours. It's lightweight, making it easy to carry on hikes or long days out, and the leakproof design ensures that melted ice stays contained. With a durable, waterproof exterior, it’s built to withstand rough use and harsh conditions. The spacious interior can hold up to 28 cans, and the multiple pockets provide plenty of space for organizing small items. Comfort is a priority, with padded straps and a supportive back panel, making it easy to carry even when fully loaded. Its sleek, minimalist design makes it versatile for various activities, and it’s easy to clean after a long day of adventure. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Keeps items cold for up to 24 hours ✙ Lightweight and easy to carry ✙ Leakproof construction – Chest strap might not be adjustable

7 Maelstrom Cooler Backpack Maelstrom Cooler Backpack View on Amazon For those who need a spacious and reliable cooler, this backpack offers one of the largest capacities around, holding up to 50 cans plus ice. The high-density insulation keeps everything cold for up to 18 hours, making it perfect for all-day trips or large gatherings. Its leakproof, waterproof design ensures that melted ice stays contained and your items remain dry. Comfort is a priority with padded shoulder straps, a breathable back panel, and additional support from the chest strap and waist belt. The multiple compartments make organizing your essentials easy, and the built-in bottle opener adds a handy touch. Lightweight yet durable, this backpack is not only functional but also stylish and versatile for various activities. Plus, it’s priced affordably, making it a great value for its size and features. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable ✙ ergonomic design ✙ Multiple compartments for easy organization ✙ Lightweight – Chest and waist straps may not fit comfortably

FAQ

Q: What materials are best for a durable cooler backpack?

A: When choosing a cooler backpack, look for materials that are both durable and water-resistant. High-quality options often use heavy-duty polyester or nylon for the exterior, which can withstand wear and tear from outdoor use. The interior lining should be made of food-grade, leak-proof materials like PEVA or PVC to keep your items safe and prevent leaks. Many cooler backpacks also feature insulation foam between the layers, which helps maintain the temperature of your food and drinks. Reinforced stitching and strong zippers are also key features to ensure the backpack lasts through all your adventures.

Q: How long can a cooler backpack keep items cold?

A: The cooling time of a cooler backpack depends on several factors, including the quality of the insulation, the external temperature, and how much ice or ice packs you use. Generally, a well-insulated cooler backpack can keep items cold for up to 12-24 hours. To maximize cooling time, pre-chill the backpack before loading it, use enough ice packs, and minimize the number of times you open the bag. Keep in mind that the capacity of the backpack also plays a role—larger backpacks tend to retain cold longer because there’s more space for insulation and ice.

Q: Are cooler backpacks comfortable to carry for long periods?

A: Comfort largely depends on the design and features of the cooler backpack. Look for models with padded, adjustable shoulder straps and a breathable, cushioned back panel to distribute the weight evenly and reduce strain during extended use. Some cooler backpacks also have chest or waist straps, which help stabilize the load and take some pressure off your shoulders. The overall weight of the backpack, when packed, will also affect comfort—lighter materials and smart packing can make a big difference. If you plan to carry it for long hikes or trips, prioritizing comfort features is essential.

Q: Can a cooler backpack be used for activities other than keeping items cold?

A: Absolutely! Cooler backpacks are versatile and can be used for various activities. Besides keeping food and drinks cold, they’re great for carrying general gear on hikes, camping trips, or beach days. Many cooler backpacks have multiple compartments, allowing you to store personal items like keys, phones, and sunscreen in addition to snacks and drinks. Some models even feature external straps or loops for carrying extra gear like towels, umbrellas, or a portable speaker. This multifunctionality makes them a practical choice for a wide range of outdoor activities.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my cooler backpack?

A: Cleaning a cooler backpack is straightforward but important for maintaining its longevity. After each use, empty the backpack and wipe down the interior with a damp cloth and mild soap to remove any spills or residue. For more stubborn stains or odors, a mixture of water and baking soda can work wonders. Be sure to let it air dry completely before storing it to prevent mold or mildew. The exterior can be spot-cleaned as needed, and if the backpack is machine-washable (check the manufacturer’s instructions), a gentle cycle can help keep it looking new. Regular maintenance will ensure your cooler backpack stays in great shape for years to come.

