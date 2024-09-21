Clean Pools, Zero Effort: Best Automatic Pool Skimmers of 2024 on Amazon

Our Top Picks

Instead of becoming your pool's personal leaf-catcher, ditch the net and upgrade to an automatic pool skimmer. With this smart gadget in possession, you can enjoy sipping cocktails by your pool while a trusty robot does all the heavy lifting. No more scooping, no more scrubbing, just pure relaxation. In this guide, we bring you some of the best options from solar-powered superstars to high-tech navigation wizards. We've scoured Amazon to find the best of the best, so you can kick back, relax, and let your new aquatic assistant take care of the dirty work. Check out our top recommendations.

1 Betta Automatic Pool Skimmer, SE Solar-Powered Robot Betta Automatic Pool Skimmer, SE Solar-Powered Robot View on Amazon This automatic pool skimmer is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to keep their pool debris-free without all the hassle. This amazing pool skimmer is fully solar-powered so that you can enjoy automatic cleaning for up to 30 hours on a single charge - even on cloudy days! Its twin Salt Chlorine Tolerant motors ensure high efficiency whether you're using it in freshwater or saltwater pools. Plus, the large fine-mesh debris basket makes cleaning hassle-free - no more fishing out leaves or dead insects manually. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Runs entirely on solar energy ✙ Operates for up to 30 hours on a single charge ✙ Salt and chlorine tolerant – Not compatible with infinity pools

2 Betta Automatic Pool Skimmer, Shallow Water Safeguard Betta Automatic Pool Skimmer, Shallow Water Safeguard View on Amazon This model takes pool cleaning to a whole new level. Not only does it offer the same solar-powered convenience, but it also has a dual charging system for those cloudy days. So, even when the sun isn't shining, your pool can stay sparkling clean – thanks to this amazing automatic pool skimmer. Plus, the shallow water safeguard means no more worrying about it getting stuck in those pool stairs. It's designed to navigate tricky areas with ease, making it perfect for pools of all shapes and sizes. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar power and wall charging for continuous use ✙ Doesn't get stuck in low water levels ✙ Comes with wireless remote control – Adapter charging needed during cloudy days

3 Polaris Automatic Pool Skimmer Polaris Automatic Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Imagine a pool cleaner that does all the work while you relax. This little powerhouse climbs walls, scrubs tiles, and even tackles tough debris with its Cyclonic Vacuum Technology. Plus, the transparent canister lets you know exactly when it's time to empty it. No more messy filters or clogged vacuums. Just push, shake, and spray the Push'N'Go filter canister for effortless cleaning. With a 50ft cable and a premium caddy, this automatic pool skimmer is easy to store and use. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Keeps strong suction without losing performance ✙ Wall-climbing ability ✙ Push'N'Go canister for mess-free debris disposal – Only suitable for in-ground pools

4 AIPER Automatic Pool Skimmer AIPER Automatic Pool Skimmer View on Amazon This automatic pool skimmer will take away the hassle of manually cleaning your pool and is here to make your life easier. The best part? It's powered by the sun, so you can enjoy a clean pool without worrying about cords or batteries. But what if it's cloudy? No problem! It also has a dual charging system, so you can use the DC adapter for a quick recharge. And with the Aiper App, you can monitor its status, control its movements, and even check the water temperature from your phone. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual charging options ✙ App support for monitoring and controlling ✙ Quick and easy filter cleaning – Not ideal for submerged cleaning

5 Skimrover Automatic Pool Skimmer Skimrover Automatic Pool Skimmer View on Amazon If there’s one automatic pool skimmer you can count on as your ultimate solution for a clean and clear pool all year round, this is the one. This hardworking skimmer runs continuously for over 24 hours thanks to its solar charging and power adapter backup. No more worrying about cloudy days or unexpected power outages. Its powerful motors efficiently remove leaves, dust, pet hair, and other debris from both saltwater and freshwater pools. Plus, with smart sensors and anti-stranding bars, it navigates your pool like a pro, avoiding obstacles and tight spots. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar-powered with a fast adapter backup ✙ Smart radar sensors ✙ Suitable for saltwater and freshwater pools – May need occasional manual adjustments in complex pool designs

6 BEAUGATHER Automatic Pool Skimmer BEAUGATHER Automatic Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Here’s another amazing automatic pool skimmer that won’t disappoint you even on the cloudiest days. With its dual charging mode, it can run for up to 12 hours on solar power or switch to rechargeable mode when the sun hides away. If you have a small or mid-sized pool, this robot will perfectly keep your pool surface free of debris. Its Auto Exit and Auto Turn technology ensures it never gets stuck, and with radar detection and smart navigation, it can navigate any pool shape with ease. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar and rechargeable options ✙ Features smart navigation ✙ Cordless convenience – Best suited for smaller pools

7 AIPER Automatic Pool Skimmer, Cordless AIPER Automatic Pool Skimmer, Cordless View on Amazon Sick of dealing with tangled cords and heavy pool cleaners? This automatic pool skimmer will tackle these problems in style. This lightweight wonder is perfect for flat, above-ground pools. Its sleek design glides effortlessly through the water, cleaning efficiently while saving energy. With no cords to worry about, you can enjoy hassle-free pool maintenance. Plus, when the battery gets low, it automatically parks itself at the pool's edge for easy retrieval. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cordless operation for hands-free convenience ✙ Auto-docking feature ✙ Easy to store and move around – Best suited for above-ground flat pools

Q: Can an automatic pool skimmer reduce the need for manual vacuuming of the pool?

A: Yes, automatic pool skimmers can significantly reduce the need for manual vacuuming by constantly removing surface debris before it sinks to the bottom. However, while these devices keep the pool's surface clean, they don't typically clean the pool floor or walls. For a comprehensive cleaning routine, pairing a skimmer with an automatic pool vacuum or manual vacuuming for deeper areas of the pool is recommended.

Q: Are automatic pool skimmers safe to use in pools with pets or children?

A: Yes, most automatic pool skimmers are designed with safety in mind. Since they operate on the surface of the water, there is minimal risk of injury to pets or children who may be in or around the pool. Many models are also cordless, reducing the risk of tripping or getting tangled. However, it’s always advisable to supervise children and pets when using any robotic device in a pool to ensure their safety.

Q: Do automatic pool skimmers need to be regularly emptied of debris?

A: Yes, like traditional skimmers, automatic pool skimmers have debris baskets that need to be emptied periodically. Most skimmers have a large debris basket or fine-mesh filter that captures leaves, pollen, insects, and other floating debris. Depending on the amount of debris in your pool, this could mean emptying it once every few days to once a week. Many skimmers have easy-access designs, making this task quick and simple.

Q: Can automatic pool skimmers handle large debris like twigs or acorns?

A: Most automatic pool skimmers are designed to handle common pool debris such as leaves, bugs, and pollen. However, their ability to capture larger debris, like twigs or acorns, depends on the model. Some skimmers have large debris baskets or fine-mesh filters that can handle bigger objects, while others may struggle with anything larger than small leaves or petals. If your pool is frequently exposed to larger debris, consider a skimmer with a high-capacity filter basket.

Q: How do automatic pool skimmers avoid getting stuck in pool corners or steps?

A: Many advanced automatic pool skimmers come equipped with smart navigation features like ultrasonic sensors or anti-stranding bars that prevent them from getting stuck in tight spaces or near steps. These sensors allow the skimmer to detect obstacles and either reverse direction or navigate around them. Some models even have an \"auto-turn\" function that redirects the skimmer when it encounters walls, ensuring it continues cleaning the pool effectively.

