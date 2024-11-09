Clean Sweep: Your Guide to the Best Stick Vacuums

Our Top Picks

Finding the right vacuum can really make cleaning a lot easier, and stick vacuums are perfect if you’re looking for something lightweight and easy to use. Whether you need it for quick touch-ups or tackling daily messes, a good stick vacuum is super convenient. But with so many different models out there, picking the best one can feel like a hassle. No worries though. We’ve reviewed some of the top stick vacuums to help you find the one that fits your needs, space, and budget. Ready to simplify your cleaning routine? Let’s sweep right in!

1 Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Are you allergic to dust but also a clean freak? The Dyson V8 is your ultimate best partner. Its HEPA filtration system is an expert at capturing fine dust and allergens, making it ideal for households with allergy sufferers. The cordless stick vacuum cleaner has a 40-minute runtime, and you can choose from standard and max power depending on the type of mess. In addition to its other detangling features, the detangling technology on the Motorbar cleaner head prevents pet hair from clogging. This makes it a game-changer for pet owners. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ De-tangling Motorbar head ✙ HEPA filtration system ✙ Two power settings – The 40-minute runtime may not suit extended cleaning sessions

2 Shark Vertex Corded Stick Vacuum Shark Vertex Corded Stick Vacuum View on Amazon If you're after a stick vacuum that tackles both carpets and hard floors with ease, this model stands out. Its dual brush roll system is a game changer, that offers a deep clean on carpets while gently polishing hard floors. One of its most impressive features is the self-cleaning brush roll, which saves you from the hassle of untangling hair after every use. Plus, the lightweight design makes it easy to carry up and down stairs. It's a corded vacuum, so you never have to worry about battery life while powering through your cleaning routine. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Self-cleaning brushroll ✙ Lightweight & easy to maneuver ✙ No battery limitations – Cord length could be longer

3 Bwrethay Vacuum Cleaner Bwrethay Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're tired of being tethered to a power outlet while vacuuming, this vacuum cleaner with a cordless design offers the freedom you’ve been craving. Its 150° side-to-side and 90° up-and-down rotation make it easy to glide under furniture and reach tricky spots without having to wrestle with cords. The high-performance brushless motor provides a hefty 32,000Pa of suction, ensuring both carpets and hard floors are left spotless. With a 6x3500mAh battery, you get 40-60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time, enough to tackle your entire space in one go. Plus, the built-in LED light on the brush head helps spot hidden dust in darker areas. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cordless freedom ✙ LED light ✙ Long-lasting battery – Might be slightly heavier

4 Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum View on Amazon Looking for a cordless vacuum that doesn’t compromise on power? This stick vacuum stands out for its dual-speed settings that let you adjust suction based on your cleaning needs. Whether you're tackling carpets or hard floors, its lightweight design makes moving around a breeze, especially when cleaning up high. One of its key features is the extended battery life that offers up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning on a full charge. The sleek design allows it to stand on its own and makes storage hassle-free. It's a solid pick for anyone wanting both power and portability in one package. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual-speed suction settings ✙ Up to 40 minutes runtime ✙ Lightweight and easy to handle – Small dustbin capacity

5 Bissell Cordless Stick Vacuum Bissell Cordless Stick Vacuum View on Amazon If portability and ease of use are priorities, this stick vacuum is hard to beat. Its standout feature is its ultra-lightweight design which makes it perfect for quick cleanups around the house or even in the car. The cordless feature gives you complete freedom to move from room to room without dragging a cord behind. With up to 20 minutes of battery life, it’s ideal for smaller jobs like picking up crumbs or dust. The 3-in-1 design allows you to convert it into a handheld vacuum, adding even more flexibility to your cleaning routine. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-lightweight design ✙ Cordless for easy movement ✙ 3-in-1 versatility – Short battery life

6 Eureka Corded Stick Vacuum Eureka Corded Stick Vacuum View on Amazon For those looking to keep their budget in check while still getting a solid vacuum, this corded stick model stands out for its affordable price. It’s a great option for quick clean-ups around the house, particularly on hard floors and low-pile carpets. The lightweight build makes it easy to carry around, even up and down stairs. Its swivel steering adds flexibility, making it a breeze to get into tight corners or under furniture. Plus, you never have to worry about charging a battery, thanks to its corded design. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ Lightweight and easy to carry ✙ Swivel steering for flexibility – Limited performance on carpets

7 VACPURVANS Cordless Stick Vacuum VACPURVANS Cordless Stick Vacuum View on Amazon If you’re after a cordless vacuum that balances power and convenience, this model is worth a look. What sets it apart is its long battery life, providing up to 45 minutes of cleaning time. Ideal for those tackling larger spaces without needing to recharge. The vacuum’s powerful suction makes it great for picking up pet hair, crumbs, and dust from both carpets and hard floors. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, while the LED headlights ensure you don’t miss a spot. Plus, it converts into a handheld, adding versatility for car cleaning or tight spaces. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy mobility ✙ Strong suction for both hard floors and carpets ✙ Lightweight and portable – Requires frequent emptying

FAQ

Q: Are stick vacuums powerful enough to handle carpet and hardwood floors?

A: Yes, many stick vacuums are designed to work well on both carpet and hardwood floors. Look for models with adjustable suction settings or motorized brush heads that can switch between surfaces easily. For carpets, you’ll want a vacuum with enough suction to lift dirt from deep within the fibers. On hardwood floors, it’s best to use a vacuum with a soft brush roll or one that lets you turn off the brush altogether to avoid scratching. Stick vacuums are great for quick cleanups, but for thick or high-pile carpets, you might need a model with more power.

Q: How long do the batteries last on cordless stick vacuums?

A: The battery life on cordless stick vacuums typically lasts anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes, depending on the model and the suction setting you're using. High-power modes tend to drain the battery faster, while eco or standard modes offer longer runtimes. Some vacuums come with removable batteries, allowing you to swap in a fully charged one if needed. If you’re cleaning larger areas, make sure the battery runtime aligns with your cleaning habits. For smaller apartments or quick touch-ups, shorter battery life may not be a concern, but if you’re cleaning a whole house, a longer runtime is ideal.

Q: Do stick vacuums work well for picking up pet hair?

A: Yes, stick vacuums can be very effective for picking up pet hair, but you’ll want to choose a model with strong suction and a motorized brush head. Look for vacuums specifically designed for pet owners—these often come with special attachments like mini-motorized tools or crevice tools to reach areas where pet hair tends to collect, like furniture or stairs. Stick vacuums also tend to be lighter and easier to maneuver, making it simpler to clean up after pets. Just be sure to regularly empty the dustbin, as pet hair can quickly fill it up.

Q: Are stick vacuums easy to store in small spaces?

A: Yes, stick vacuums are generally designed to be compact and easy to store, making them ideal for small spaces. Many models have a slim profile and can stand upright, which saves floor space. Some are even foldable or come with wall mounts for easy hanging. Cordless models, in particular, are perfect for tight storage areas since they don’t have a bulky cord to deal with. If space is a big concern, look for a vacuum with a detachable handheld option, so you can tackle smaller messes without needing a lot of room for storage.

Q: How do I maintain a stick vacuum to ensure it lasts?

A: To keep your stick vacuum working well, regular maintenance is key. First, empty the dustbin after each use, as letting it fill up too much can reduce suction. Clean or replace the filters according to the manufacturer’s instructions—some are washable, while others need to be swapped out periodically. If your vacuum has a brush roll, check it frequently for tangled hair or debris and clear it out to keep it spinning properly. Make sure to charge cordless models correctly, and if it has a removable battery, consider storing the battery separately to preserve its lifespan when not in use.

