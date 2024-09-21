Compact Compost: A Guide to the Best Countertop Compost Bins

Our Top Picks

Looking to make composting easier without sacrificing style or space? A countertop compost bin might be just what you need. Perfect for storing food scraps until you’re ready to transfer them outside, these bins are designed to be compact, functional, and, let’s be real, look good on your kitchen counter. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one? No worries—we’ve reviewed the top countertop compost bins to help you find the one that works best for your home and lifestyle. Ready to make eco-friendly living a little more convenient? Let’s get into it!

1 AIRNEX Countertop Compost Bin AIRNEX Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon Tired of unpleasant odors while composting? This compact compost bin for your countertop might be the answer. What makes it stand out is the built-in activated charcoal filter that helps neutralize smells, keeping your kitchen fresh. It’s stylish enough to blend into your kitchen decor while being practical with its easy-to-use design. Unlike bulkier bins, this one is lightweight and easy to move around, which is perfect for smaller spaces or busy kitchens. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget friendly option ✙ Built-in charcoal filter ✙ Sleek modern design – May need frequent emptying

2 Cooler Black Countertop Compost Bin Cooler Black Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon Looking for a compost bin that’s both functional and stylish? This sleek black countertop compost bin might be exactly what you need. Its standout feature is its modern design, which seamlessly fits into any kitchen while keeping odors in check with an included charcoal filter. The lid is sturdy, easy to lift, and designed to lock in smells. Plus, its compact size makes it a great fit for smaller kitchens or those looking to compost without taking up too much counter space. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek and modern design ✙ Charcoal filter for odor control ✙ Compact size for small kitchens – Filter replacement required

3 simplehuman Countertop Compost Bin simplehuman Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon No more juggling food scraps, as this countertop compost bin's dual compartment design makes separating waste very easy, making it the ultimate kitchen companion for tidy and effortless composting. The detachable lid facilitates tension-free disposal with a sleek brushed stainless steel finish, making it both stylish and practical. It’s also got an invisible fingerprint-proof coating infused with an antibacterial substance that prevents the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria known as Agion. You also have the option to attach it securely to the side of your trash can with magnets that hold the lid open when needed. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish brushed stainless steel design ✙ Dual compartments ✙ Detachable lid for easy disposal – Dual compartment reduces overall space

4 OXO Countertop Compost Bin OXO Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon Every sensible person would want their kitchen to smell nice and tidy, and countertop compost bins help you achieve that in your kitchen. Its odor-controlling lid flips up for easy access and down-to-lock smells. The removable lid and the smooth inner walls of the bin make cleaning it a simple job, as no food sticks to the sides. With its easy-to-carry handle, moving it around is very easy, and the slim design fits perfectly on any counter without taking up too much space. Its 1.75-gallon capacity is also just right for busy kitchens at the same time. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and durable ✙ Flip-up lid for easy ✙ Smooth walls for easy and quick cleaning – Lid can get stuck

5 Full Circle Countertop Compost Bin Full Circle Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon This countertop compost bin brings style and function together with its minimalist design and thoughtful features. What really makes it stand out is its ventilated lid, which helps control odors without needing a filter. This feature allows the compost to breathe while keeping your kitchen fresh. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, and fits well in small spaces. The compost bin also has a sturdy bamboo handle for easy transport when it’s time to empty. It’s perfect for eco-conscious households looking for a simple, stylish way to manage food scraps. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and easy to clean ✙ Sturdy bamboo handle ✙ Compact and space-saving – Higher price point

6 Utopia Countertop Compost Bin Utopia Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon This countertop compost bin is a sleek and practical solution for keeping kitchen scraps out of the trash while adding a modern touch to your countertop. Its standout feature is the activated charcoal filter built into the lid, which effectively traps odors and keeps your kitchen smelling fresh. The sturdy stainless-steel construction resists rust and stains, making it durable and easy to clean. With a compact size that fits easily in any kitchen, this compost bin makes eco-friendly habits both stylish and convenient. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built-in charcoal filter ✙ Durable stainless steel ✙ Compact and space-saving – Lid can be tricky to open

7 RED FACTOR Countertop Compost Bin RED FACTOR Countertop Compost Bin View on Amazon This countertop compost bin will make it possible for you to say goodbye to dirty and smelly kitchens for good, as it's got everything you need to keep your kitchen fresh and stylish. The innovative dual-filter system with an active carbon that knocks out bad smells, even during hot summer days. With a capacity of 1.3 gallons, it fits perfectly on your countertop without taking up much space in your kitchen. The dome-shaped lid with holes adds a sleek touch while also providing proper ventilation to keep things fresh. Furthermore, the rust-resistant powder-coated stainless steel construction makes it an ideal bin. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact size ✙ Strong carbon filter ✙ Powder-coated for rust-resistant – Smaller size than expected

FAQ

Q: How do I prevent odor in a countertop compost bin?

A: Odor control is key with countertop compost bins, and many come with built-in charcoal filters to neutralize smells. Regularly changing or cleaning the filter is important to keep the bin odor-free. Emptying the bin every couple of days also helps, as food scraps can start to break down and produce smells if left for too long. You can also line the bin with compostable bags to prevent food from sticking to the sides, which helps with odor control. Lastly, cleaning the bin with warm, soapy water after each emptying ensures that no residue is left behind.

Q: How often should I empty my countertop compost bin?

A: It’s generally a good idea to empty your countertop compost bin every two to three days, depending on how quickly it fills up. Food scraps can start to break down and create unpleasant odors if left in the bin for too long. If you’re using a compostable liner, make sure to empty it before the liner begins to break down. If the bin is starting to smell or attract fruit flies, it’s definitely time to empty it. Frequent emptying also makes cleaning easier and ensures your compost remains as fresh and usable as possible.

Q: Can I compost all food scraps in a countertop compost bin?

A: Most countertop compost bins are designed for typical kitchen scraps like fruit and vegetable peels, coffee grounds, eggshells, and bread. However, avoid adding meat, dairy, or oily foods to your bin, as these can attract pests and cause odors. While some bins can handle small amounts of these items, they’re best suited for outdoor composting systems where they can break down properly. It’s always a good idea to check the specific composting guidelines for your bin and follow them to avoid potential issues. Sticking to plant-based scraps ensures a smoother composting process with fewer unpleasant side effects.

Q: Are countertop compost bins easy to clean?

A: Yes, most countertop compost bins are designed to be easy to clean. Many bins have removable lids and smooth interiors, making it simple to wipe them down or wash them with warm soapy water. Stainless steel and ceramic bins tend to be the easiest to clean, as they’re non-porous and don’t absorb odors or stains. Plastic bins may require a bit more scrubbing, especially if food scraps stick to the sides. Some models are even dishwasher-safe, though it's always a good idea to check the manufacturer's cleaning instructions before tossing any parts in the dishwasher.

Q: Do I need a filter in my countertop compost bin?

A: While a filter isn’t absolutely necessary, it can help control odors and prevent fruit flies, especially if you don’t empty the bin daily. Most countertop compost bins come with a charcoal filter in the lid, which absorbs odors and keeps your kitchen smelling fresh. Filters typically need to be replaced every few months, depending on use. Some bins also come with an extra set of filters. If you find that your bin is producing unpleasant smells, upgrading or adding a filter can make a big difference in keeping the composting process odor-free in your kitchen.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.