Dirt-Free on a Dime: Best Cheap Vacuum Picks

Our Top Picks

Buying a cheap vacuum cleaner can be a smart choice, especially if you’re on a budget or live in a smaller space. They get the job done without the extra frills, making them perfect for everyday cleaning tasks. And to be honest, we all deserve a clean house without having to empty our wallets. Moreover, nobody wants to carry bulky vacuums that'll ultimately cause you back pain and that is the reason we've found some very lightweight and cheap vacuum cleaners for you. Save your precious time by going through our guide to find the perfect cleaner for your needs.

1 Eureka Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Having expensive machinery for your home is not always recommended hence we've found this 3-in-1 cheap vacuum cleaner for your home cleanliness. Weighing just 2.75 lbs, it’s easy to carry around and ideal for everyday clean-ups. The vacuum cleaner offers strong suction power and, being corded, it doesn’t lose any momentum—no need to worry about recharging batteries. Plus, its 3-in-1 design means you can use it as a handheld or stick vacuum which makes it perfect for cleaning stairs, cars, or hard-to-reach areas. With low maintenance and an easy assembly, this vacuum keeps things hassle-free. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight design ✙ 3-in-1 functionality ✙ Powerful continuous suction – Cord might be short

2 Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're fed up with vacuum cleaners getting clogged with pet hair, it's time to upgrade to this stick vacuum cleaner. It has a tangle-free brush head, which is perfect for pet owners—it sucks pet hair without getting clogged. It has both Eco and Turbo power modes, which let you switch between quiet, everyday cleaning and stronger suction for tougher messes. Another big plus is the five-step filtration system, which traps particles as small as 0.3 microns to improve air quality while you clean. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tangle-free brush ✙ Five-step filtration system ✙ 50-minute runtime (on Eco mode) – May struggle with high-pile rugs

3 Bissell Vacuum Cleaner Bissell Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner offers a very budget-friendly convenient choice with full power but a very small size that's not a nuisance to handle. You'll love its great suction capacity which effectively cleans your space. What really stands out is the scatter-free technology that keeps dirt from flying everywhere on hard floors, so no more sweeping after vacuuming. Also, disposing off dirt is very easy with the push of a button that empties the dirt container. There's a good new too if you're an animal lover and care about their rights because every purchase you make will result in donations going to Bissel Pet Foundation that takes care of homeless pets. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick release wand ✙ Scatter-free technology ✙ Easy to empty – Might be a bit noisy

4 Dirt Devil Cheap Vacuum Cleaner Dirt Devil Cheap Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon When you're short on time but cannot be satisfied till every particle of dirt has been cleaned, the next product in our guide is made for you. This surprisingly strong vacuum cleaner weighs less than 9 pounds and can suction powerfully on hard surfaces and carpets. Its washable filter guarantees little maintenance, and its small size makes it ideal for cleaning under furniture and in other hard-to-reach places. With its longer reach for high surfaces and quick-release wand, this cleaning tool is perfect for any job. This budget-friendly vacuum effectively collects small debris and dust without exceeding your budget. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extended reach ✙ Consistent suction ✙ Washable filter – Bin can be small for some

5 Intercleaner Cheap Vacuum Cleaner Intercleaner Cheap Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon For people who have a lot of appliances to take care of, this vacuum cleaner works for multiple items and not just your carpet or the floor. With its 12-in-1 design, you can easily tackle everything from floors and stairs to those tricky spots in your car or on your sofa. The suction power is surprisingly strong, making quick work of dust and crumbs on hardwood floors and even short carpets. Plus, the 16.4ft cord is a lifesaver—no more constantly searching for a new outlet. Weighing just 3 pounds, it's light enough for anyone to use, even kids or grandparents. And switching to handheld mode for smaller tasks? Super convenient. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long cord ✙ Pro-Max Filtration System ✙ Handheld Vacuum Mode – Not great for thick carpets

6 Ljuren Vacuum Cleaner Ljuren Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner really shines with its adjustable handle which makes it easy for anyone, despite their height, to clean comfortably without bending or straining. If you’re tired of awkward angles, the LED rotatable brush head glides around tight spaces and corners like easily and makes sure every nook gets cleaned. It also comes with three detachable brush heads that are perfect for tackling sofas, car seats, stairs, and even windows. Plus, the 5-stage filtration system is a nice bonus that will keep your home air clean while it picks up dirt. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multi-layer filtration ✙ Multiple brush heads ✙ Adjustable handle – Brush heads may require frequent cleaning

7 Bwrethay Vacuum Cleaner Bwrethay Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're tired of being tethered to a power outlet while vacuuming, this vacuum cleaner with a cordless design offers the freedom you’ve been craving. Its 150° side-to-side and 90° up-and-down rotation make it easy to glide under furniture and reach tricky spots without having to wrestle with cords. The high-performance brushless motor provides a hefty 32,000Pa of suction, ensuring both carpets and hard floors are left spotless. With a 6x3500mAh battery, you get 40-60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time, enough to tackle your entire space in one go. Plus, the built-in LED light on the brush head helps spot hidden dust in darker areas. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cordless freedom ✙ LED light ✙ Long-lasting battery – Might be slightly heavier

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when buying a cheap vacuum cleaner?

A: When buying a cheap vacuum cleaner, focus on essential features like suction power and filtration. Suction is critical for effective dirt removal, especially on carpets, while a good filtration system (like HEPA filters) helps with air quality, particularly if you have allergies. Also, check the vacuum's weight and ease of use—lightweight models are easier to handle and store. While cheaper vacuums may not come with many attachments, look for basic tools such as a crevice tool or upholstery brush for versatile cleaning. Be prepared for more frequent maintenance or part replacements due to lower durability.

Q: Can a cheap vacuum cleaner handle carpet cleaning effectively?

A: Yes, cheap vacuums can clean carpets, but they may not perform as well as higher-end models, especially on thick or shag carpets. Look for a vacuum with adjustable height settings or a motorized brush roll for better performance on carpets. However, you might need to make more passes to achieve a thorough clean compared to vacuums with stronger suction power. Cheaper vacuums tend to be better suited for low-pile carpets and area rugs.

Q: How long do cheap vacuum cleaners typically last?

A: On average, cheap vacuums last around one to three years, depending on how often you use them and how well they are maintained. Regularly cleaning or replacing filters, emptying the dust bin, and checking for blockages can help prolong their life. Be mindful that components like belts or hoses might wear out faster on budget models, requiring periodic replacements.

Q: Are cheap vacuums worth buying, or should I invest in a more expensive one?

A: Cheap vacuums are worth it if you have basic cleaning needs, like mostly hard floors or a smaller living space. They provide good value for money and get the job done in less demanding environments. However, if you have a larger home, carpets, or pets, an investment in a more expensive vacuum with stronger suction, better filtration, and enhanced durability may be more cost-effective in the long run.

Q: What are the common drawbacks of cheap vacuum cleaners?

A: Common drawbacks of cheap vacuums include weaker suction, smaller dust bin capacity, and lower durability. They may require more frequent maintenance and replacement parts like filters or belts. Additionally, they often lack useful attachments like an upholstery tool or a crevice tool, and may not perform as well on thick carpets or with pet hair. However, they can still provide sufficient cleaning power for lighter tasks and hard floors.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.