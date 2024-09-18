Dustbusters: A Review of Vacuum Cleaners for Home

Our Top Picks

Choosing the right vacuum cleaner for your home can feel like a bit of a hassle, right? With so many models out there, it's tough to know which one will really get the job done. Whether you’ve got carpets, hardwood, or a mix of both, finding a vacuum that fits your cleaning routine is key. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. We’ve sifted through the top vacuums to help you figure out which one is perfect for your space and lifestyle. Ready to make cleaning easier and maybe even a little less annoying? Let’s dive into our top picks!

1 Eureka PowerSpeed Good Vacuum Cleaner Eureka PowerSpeed Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This good vacuum cleaner combines strong suction with a lightweight, user-friendly design, making it a solid choice for those looking for an all-around household cleaner. One of its standout features is its powerful motor, which allows it to pick up dirt, debris, and even stubborn pet hair from both carpets and hard floors with ease. Despite being an upright vacuum, it's surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to push around and carry upstairs. The extra-large dust cup holds more dirt, reducing the need for frequent emptying during longer cleaning sessions. It also comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool and upholstery brush, adding versatility for cleaning furniture, tight spaces, and above-floor areas. The washable filter keeps maintenance costs low, and the bagless design makes it convenient to use. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ Lightweight design for easy maneuvering ✙ Extra-large dust cup – Cord length could be bigger

2 Eureka Airspeed Vacuum Cleaner for Home Eureka Airspeed Vacuum Cleaner for Home View on Amazon If you need something simple and efficient for quick cleanups, this vacuum cleaner stands out for its no-frills functionality. The unique feature here is its minimalistic design paired with powerful suction—perfect for those who want a straightforward cleaning experience. Despite being lightweight, it handles both carpets and hard floors with ease. Its compact design makes storage hassle-free, fitting into tight spaces without crowding your home. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and compact ✙ Powerful suction for its size ✙ Easy to store – Shorter cord length

3 Eureka WhirlWind Good Vacuum Cleaner Eureka WhirlWind Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner offers a great blend of power and convenience, making it perfect for homes with hard floors and carpets. One of its standout features is the cyclonic filtration system, which provides powerful suction while keeping the air cleaner by trapping dust and debris. Being bagless, it eliminates the hassle of buying replacement bags, and the easy-to-empty dust cup with a one-button release is a user-friendly touch. Its lightweight design—under 8 lbs—makes it a breeze to carry up and down stairs, and its compact build allows for easy storage. The integrated 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush are built right into the handle, so there’s no need to worry about losing attachments. Plus, the washable filter helps keep maintenance costs low. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable option ✙ Washable filter ✙ Bagless design – Not ideal for thick – high-pile carpets

4 Shark Navigator Good Vacuum Shark Navigator Good Vacuum View on Amazon If you’re dealing with tight spaces and different floor types, this good vacuum stands out with its lift-away functionality. You can detach the pod to reach under furniture or clean stairs and upholstery with ease. The powerful suction digs deep into carpets while also switching smoothly to bare floors with the brushroll shutoff feature. It’s also great for allergy sufferers thanks to the HEPA filter and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology, keeping dust and allergens locked inside. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lift-away design for versatile cleaning ✙ HEPA filter seals allergens and dust ✙ Swivel steering improves maneuverability – Vacuum is not cordless

5 Bissell CleanView Good Vacuum Cleaner Bissell CleanView Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum isn’t just about powerful cleaning—it’s also about making a difference. With every purchase, you’re helping support homeless pets while buying a super-effective machine. The Triple Action Brush Roll is a game-changer for picking up pet hair, and the swivel steering makes navigating around furniture a breeze. For pet owners, this tool is perfect for removing pet hair and debris from upholstery and stairs. Plus, the scatter-free technology ensures no mess gets left behind on hard floors. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Triple brush for deeper clean ✙ Large capacity dust cup ✙ Speacialized for pet cleanup – Does not include light

6 Bissell Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home Bissell Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner for home combines the convenience of vacuuming carpets with top-notch pet hair removal. Its standout feature, the Lift-Off detachable pod, allows for simple cleaning in hard-to-reach spots. A HEPA-sealed allergen system traps 99.97% of allergens, ensuring cleaner air as you vacuum. The Tangle-Free Brush Roll actively prevents hair wrap, making it perfect for homes with pets. The LED headlights illuminate hidden debris, allowing for thorough cleaning. This vacuum is ideal for pet owners because it is lightweight and powerful enough to clean carpets and concrete floors equally well. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple emptying process ✙ LED headlights reveal hidden dirt easily ✙ Swivel steering offers effortless cornering – Lacks height adjustment for different carpets

7 Shark Rocket Deluxe Vacuum Cleaner for Home Shark Rocket Deluxe Vacuum Cleaner for Home View on Amazon Don't know how to clean the heavy rugs lying around in your home? This vacuum cleaner for home excels in tackling pet hair and deep-cleaning carpets easily. The vacuum’s Pet Multi-Tool and Hard Floor Hero attachments make it ideal for homes with pets and various floor types. Another highlight is the extra-large dust cup that allows longer cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Plus, its LED headlights help illuminate every tiny speck of dust in hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ LED headlights. Extra-large dust cup – Can't stand straight when not in use

FAQ

Q: How often should I clean or replace the filter in my vacuum cleaner?

A: This depends on the type of filter your vacuum uses and how frequently you vacuum. HEPA filters, which are common in vacuums today, usually need to be cleaned or replaced every 3 to 6 months for optimal performance. Some vacuums come with washable filters, which just need a rinse with water every few weeks. If you’re vacuuming frequently, especially in homes with pets or allergies, cleaning or replacing the filter more often is a good idea. A clogged filter reduces suction power, so keeping it clean helps maintain your vacuum’s efficiency.

Q: Are bagless vacuums better than bagged vacuums?

A: Both bagged and bagless vacuums have their advantages. Bagless vacuums are convenient because you don’t need to purchase replacement bags, and it’s easy to see when the dustbin is full. However, emptying the bin can release dust back into the air, which isn’t ideal for allergy sufferers. Bagged vacuums, on the other hand, contain the dust and debris in a sealed bag, making disposal cleaner. They’re a bit more hygienic but require buying replacement bags. The choice comes down to personal preference—bagged vacuums are better for those with allergies, while bagless models are often more cost-effective and convenient.

Q: Can a vacuum cleaner effectively remove pet hair from furniture and carpets?

A: Yes, many vacuums are specifically designed to tackle pet hair. Look for vacuums with strong suction and motorized brush attachments that are designed to lift hair from both carpets and furniture. Some models also include HEPA filters, which trap pet dander and allergens. If pet hair is a major concern, cordless stick vacuums with pet-specific tools or upright vacuums with specialized pet brushes can be really effective. Keep in mind that pet hair can quickly fill up the dustbin, so choose a vacuum with a larger capacity or be prepared to empty it often.

Q: What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner if I have allergies?

A: If you have allergies, it’s essential to choose a vacuum with a HEPA filter, which traps 99.97% of particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. Bagged vacuums are generally a better option for allergy sufferers because they seal in the dust, preventing it from being released back into the air when emptying the bin. Additionally, look for vacuums with sealed systems, which ensure that air only passes through the filter and doesn’t leak out unfiltered. Regularly cleaning or replacing the filters is also important to keep allergens under control and ensure your vacuum performs efficiently.

Q: How can I maintain my vacuum cleaner to make it last longer?

A: Regular maintenance helps extend the life of your vacuum cleaner. Start by emptying the dustbin or replacing the bag frequently to prevent loss of suction. Clean or replace the filters as needed, and check for clogs in the hose or brush roll. If your vacuum has a brush roll, regularly remove hair, string, and debris that might get tangled. For cordless models, make sure the battery is charged and avoid overcharging to preserve battery life. Lastly, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for parts replacement and store your vacuum in a dry, cool place to avoid unnecessary wear.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.