Finding the Best Pillow for Side Sleepers: 7 Top Picks

Our Top Picks

Are you a side sleeper and having trouble finding the right pillow? With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the one that truly works for you. Well, now you can relax, because we have picked one of the best pillows for side sleepers. Whether you’re looking for plush comfort, firm support, or something in between, this guide will help you discover the perfect pillow to enhance your sleep experience.

1 Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow View on Amazon Looking for a pillow that actually feels awesome to sleep on? Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are super comfy, relaxing, and they also come with a soft cover. You can toss them in the washer when they need a clean, no sweat. If you tend to sleep on your side, these pillows are just what you need to stay comfortable and supported throughout the night. If you’re tired of waking up with a stiff neck or feeling too hot, it’s time to have some seriously good sleep. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good for neck pain relief ✙ Keep their heads cool throughout the night ✙ The pillows are machine washable – Difficult to fit into standard pillowcases

2 Coop Home Goods Pillow Coop Home Goods Pillow View on Amazon The Coop Home Goods Pillow is designed to provide comfort. The memory foam fill can be adjusted in the pillow according to your specific needs. Perfect for side sleepers, it also provides excellent support for back and stomach sleepers, ensuring a restful night’s sleep in any position. This pillow is designed to be your clean sleep companion, with hypoallergenic materials and dust mite resistance, perfect for keeping your nights allergy-free and fresh, and the pillow comes ready to use without any unwanted odors. If you're looking for a pillow that adapts to your preferences, this is a great choice. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ The pillow comes with extra stuffing ✙ The pillow is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites ✙ The pillow is machine washable – The pillow is heavier than typical pillows

3 DreamyBlue Pillow DreamyBlue Pillow View on Amazon Say goodbye to restless nights with the DreamyBlue Pillow, the solution for all your sleep troubles! Made with a soft and cool bamboo cover, this pillow offers comfort no matter how you sleep. It’s designed to let you adjust the fill to your liking, so whether you like your pillow firm or soft, it’s up to you. Plus, with its CertiPUR-US certification, you can rest easy knowing it’s made with safe materials. And don’t worry, you get a free extra bag of fill to adjust as you like. Improve your sleep with DreamyBlue, and wake up refreshed every morning! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable loft for comfort ✙ Washable bamboo-derived cover ✙ CertiPUR-US certified – Only available in queen

4 Osteo Pillow Osteo Pillow View on Amazon Starting your day with neck pain can be tough, but the Cervical Pillow is designed to change that. With its unique hollow center, it gently supports your head and neck, helping to maintain proper spine alignment and ease pressure as you sleep. The cooling cover adds a comfortable touch, and the odor-free memory foam, which is CertiPUR-US certified, ensures a safe and peaceful sleep. This pillow is designed to help you wake up refreshed, so you can feel energetic and ready to tackle whatever comes your way. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Effective neck support ✙ Good for people with health issues ✙ The pillow is light and compact enough – Firmness might not suit everyone

5 Cozyplayer Pillow Cozyplayer Pillow View on Amazon The Cozyplayer Pillow is made to improve your sleep comfort. Its distinct hollow center gives gentle support for your head and neck, helping keep your spine aligned and reducing pressure points, so you can wake up free from those typical morning aches. The cooling cover keeps you comfortable all night, while the memory foam adapts to your shape for personalized support. Designed for side, back, or stomach sleepers, this pillow offers the comfort and support you need. With its adjustable height, you can set it just the way you like, helping you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provies neck pain relief ✙ Has supportive design ✙ The pillow is easy to travel with – No Pillowcase Included

6 Utopia Bedding Store Pillows Utopia Bedding Store Pillows View on Amazon The Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows are designed to bring you both comfort and style. Filled with premium poly fiber, these pillows provide the support you need for a restful night’s sleep, whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper. The queen-size pillows are perfectly sized for your bed, while the white gusset with piping adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom décor. It's also easy to maintain, you can just spot clean, or hand wash the fabric. These pillows are made to enhance your sleep experience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Snoring reduction ✙ The pillow maintains its fluffiness over time ✙ The pillow holds up well with regular use and washing – Takes time to get used to the fluffiness and height of the pillows

7 Elviros Pillows Elviros Pillows View on Amazon The Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Contour Pillow is your go-to for a better night’s sleep. With its cool butterfly design, it’s all about giving your neck and shoulders the support they need, so you wake up without those annoying aches. The memory foam molds perfectly to your shape, whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper. The breathable cover keeps things cool, making sure you stay comfy all night long. Plus, it’s got an adjustable height feature, so you can customize it to fit just right. If you're tired of waking up sore, this pillow might be the game-changer you’ve been looking for. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Effective for chronic pain sufferers ✙ Prevents overheating ✙ The pillow helps improve posture during sleep – Limited Color Options

FAQ

1. What makes a pillow suitable for side sleepers? A pillow suitable for side sleepers should provide ample support to keep the head, neck, and spine aligned. It should be thick enough to fill the gap between the shoulder and head but not so high that it causes strain.

2. How firm should a pillow be for side sleeping? Side sleepers typically benefit from a medium to firm pillow. This firmness level ensures the pillow maintains its shape throughout the night, providing consistent support to the neck and head.

3. What is the best material for a side sleeper pillow? The best materials for side sleeper pillows include memory foam, latex, and buckwheat. These materials conform to the shape of your head and neck, providing personalized support and reducing pressure points.

4. Are memory foam pillows good for side sleepers? Yes, memory foam pillows are excellent for side sleepers because they contour to the shape of your head and neck, offering customized support and helping to maintain proper alignment throughout the night.

5. How high should a pillow be for side sleepers? A pillow for side sleepers should be about 4 to 6 inches high to adequately support the head and neck. The height helps to maintain the natural curve of the spine and prevent discomfort.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.