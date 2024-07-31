Grow Taller, Better: Your Guide to Tall Planters

Our Top Picks

As is usually the case with gardening-related equipment, there's a whole market for tall planters. These pots create a dramatic focal point by adding height and dimension to a space. They're also great for super small spaces as they allow you to grow tall plants without taking up much floor area. To help you navigate the large market for these plants, we've put together a guide for some of our personal favorites. Check them out by reading below.

1 Sunnydaze Tall Planter Set Sunnydaze Tall Planter Set View on Amazon Who doesn't love a good rattan piece for their garden? Except this tall planter is made from poly rattan that mimics the look of real rattan but offers greater durability, resistance to chipping, and long-lasting smooth texture. Its lightweight design makes it easy to move, and the included plastic liner allows for simple planting and maintenance. Plus, it comes in a set of 2 different sized planters that can accommodate different types of plants. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Tall and square design ✙ Durable polyrattan material – A little wobbly when empty

2 Kante Tall Planter Kante Tall Planter View on Amazon If you enjoy the modern and minimalistic aesthetic, we think this tall planter will go perfectly with it. The square planter is made from weathered concrete that gives it a modern and sophisticated appearance while being lightweight enough for easy handling. Weathered concrete is basically concrete without the excessive weight. But despite its lightweight nature, the planter is durable, sturdy, and able to withstand harsh outdoor conditions. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Modern design ✙ Weathered concrete ✙ Durable – Not immune to chipping

3 Mueller Tall Planter Mueller Tall Planter View on Amazon This tall planter is made from M-Resin, which combines the lightweight nature of plastic with the strength and durability of more durable materials. The material is superior to both poly rattan and ceramic, being highly resistant to weather-related damage, including fading, cracking, and chipping. It also includes a built-in drainage system, a significant feature that helps prevent overwatering and root rot by allowing excess water to escape easily. Plus, the modern, matte finish and wavy texture provide a stylish, ceramic-like appearance that can complement a wide range of decor styles. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy-duty ✙ Built-in drainage ✙ Ceramic-like appearance – Inner pot could be more durable

4 QCQHDU Tall Planters QCQHDU Tall Planters View on Amazon If extreme climate conditions are not a problem where you live, this is the tall planter to get. It's made from high-quality plastic and is resistant to fading, UV rays, frost, and cracking. The planter's glossy finish and range of color options are perfect for just about any interior you can think of. Additionally, its built-in drainage hole and raised bottom improve the air circulation and prevent waterlogging for healthier plant growth. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Glossy finish ✙ Durable and weather-resistant ✙ UV and frost resistant – Color may differ slightly from photos

5 Algreen Tall Planter Algreen Tall Planter View on Amazon For our eco-conscious readers, this tall planter features a unique composite material blend of stone, recycled resin, and wood that is both sustainable and lightweight. Aside from being eco-friendly, this design also provides durability and resistance to weather and UV rays. The planter includes a drainage hole with a removable plug for excellent water management. It also has a nice boho design with hand-finished textures to go with a range of chich or artistic interiors. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Boho style ✙ Sustainable and eco-friendly ✙ – A little top-heavy

6 Deco 79 Tall Planters Deco 79 Tall Planters View on Amazon Let's face it, gold planters are incredibly hard to pull off without being tacky. However, these tall planters do it perfectly. They come in a gorgeous dome-shaped design that screams old money. They also include a removable stand for some extra flexibility in display height and positioning. The planters are made from durable metal that stands the test of time. Plus, the set of 2 different-sized planters is great for versatile use. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Elegant gold design ✙ Removable stand feature ✙ Durable metal construction – Not immune to scratches

7 LA JOLIE MUSE Tall Planters LA JOLIE MUSE Tall Planters View on Amazon White planters are nice, but they quickly start to seem old and dusty due to their color. Luckily, this tall planter has a unique pattern of speckles integrated into the planter's surface that effectively masks minor dirt or imperfections and maintains the planter's elegant look over time. The planter itself is made from durable, lightweight resin that makes it easy to move while being robust enough for both indoor and outdoor use. Plus, the removable shelf makes it good for both flower plants and small trees. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Speckled pattern ✙ Lightweight resin ✙ Removable shelf – Raised drainage holes can accumulate water

FAQ

Q: How can I prevent tall planters from toppling over?

A: To prevent tall planters from toppling over, you can start by adding weight to the base. Place heavy materials like gravel, rocks, or sand at the bottom before adding soil. This lowers the center of gravity and stabilizes the planter. Also, choose planters with a wider base for added stability. If the planter is still wobbly, consider securing it with brackets or placing it in a sheltered area to protect it from strong winds.

Q: Can tall planters be used for growing vegetables?

A: Yes, tall planters can be used for growing vegetables, and they offer several benefits. The extra height can make gardening easier on your back, as you won't need to bend over as much. They also provide good drainage, which is essential for many vegetables. However, it's important to choose the right vegetables and soil. Root vegetables like carrots or potatoes may need deeper planters, while leafy greens, herbs, and bushy plants like tomatoes or peppers can thrive in shallower containers.

Q: How do I repot plants in a tall planter?

A: Repotting plants in a tall planter is straightforward but requires some care. Start by gently loosening the soil around the plant in its current pot to free the roots. If the plant is root-bound, you can carefully tease apart the roots to encourage new growth. Add a layer of fresh potting mix to the bottom of the tall planter to ensure proper drainage. Place the plant in the new planter such that the top of the root ball is below the rim of the pot. Fill in around the plant with more potting mix, gently pressing it down to eliminate air pockets. Water thoroughly to settle the soil.

Q: How can I decorate my tall planters for seasonal changes?

A: Decorating tall planters for seasonal changes is a fun and creative way to keep your space fresh and festive. For spring, consider planting bright flowers like tulips or daffodils and adding a layer of moss for a fresh, green base. In summer, switch to vibrant blooms like petunias or marigolds, and consider adding decorative elements like small lanterns or fairy lights. For fall, use mums, ornamental cabbages, or pumpkins, and add some hay or corn stalks for a harvest feel. In winter, consider evergreen plants, pinecones, and twinkling lights to create a cozy, festive look. Mix and match decorations and plants to suit each season's mood and your personal style.

Q: How do I prevent soil erosion in tall planters?

A: One simple way to reduce soil loss is by placing a layer of gravel, stones, or small pebbles at the bottom of the planter. This helps to stabilize the soil and improve drainage. You can also use landscape fabric or mesh on top of the gravel to act as a barrier between the soil and drainage material. Another effective method is to top the soil with mulch, which not only helps retain moisture but also prevents the soil from being washed away during watering.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.