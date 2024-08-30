Heat Meals Without Compromising on Space With the Best Countertop Microwave of 2024

Our Top Picks

No one wants a crowded kitchen, and no matter how good a microwave is, if it takes up too much space - it's a no. That's where countertop microwaves come in. These compact appliances are perfect for kitchen countertops and shelves, giving you more room for other necessities. The smaller size by no way means less power and some of these have varying power settings and auto-sensors included. Finding the perfect microwave for your kitchen is easy if you know what to look for and which features to prioritize. If you don't have an oven, consider a microwave that makes pizzas too and if you're all about meal prep - you'd need one with multiple defrost settings. Check out our comparison guide to find the best countertop microwaves of 2024.

1 GE Countertop Microwave GE Countertop Microwave View on Amazon If you're looking for a microwave that fits conveniently in small spaces, this is the perfect fit. It offers simple, one-touch operation with express cooking controls, making meal prep a breeze. Despite its compact size, this microwave delivers 700 watts of power, ensuring your food is cooked efficiently. The 0.7 cu. ft. interior is spacious enough for most dishes while remaining unobtrusive on your countertop. Designed with clean lines and a sleek stainless steel finish, it complements any kitchen decor. The glass turntable ensures even cooking, while the easy defrost options, whether manual or automatic, add to its versatility and user-friendly design. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Perfect for apartments ✙ Easy to set up ✙ Child lock controls – Produces a lot of condensation

2 Magic Chef Countertop Microwave Magic Chef Countertop Microwave View on Amazon This compact microwave offers a blend of versatility and convenience, making it a great addition to any kitchen. With 10 power levels, it provides the flexibility needed to cook a wide range of dishes perfectly every time. The auto-cook menu simplifies meal prep with pre-programmed settings for popcorn, pizza, and more, making it easy to get things just right. Its stainless steel body not only looks sleek but is also durable, and the rotating glass turntable ensures even cooking. Plus, you can program three of your favorite settings, adding a personalized touch to your kitchen routine. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 10 power levels ✙ Stainless-steel design ✙ High capacity – Uneven heating

3 HADEN Countertop Microwave HADEN Countertop Microwave View on Amazon This countertop microwave offers a 0.7 cubic feet capacity, making it ideal for reheating leftovers, cooking meals, or preparing snacks. The 10.5-inch glass turntable rotates smoothly, ensuring even heat distribution for perfectly cooked food. With easy-to-use digital controls, it provides five power levels for customized cooking, as well as defrost, reheat, and cook functions for versatility. Measuring just 13.5 inches deep, 17.5 inches wide, and 10.25 inches tall, it’s compact enough to fit on any countertop or kitchen island. The sleek turquoise blue finish adds a touch of style, while the included rotating axis ensures consistent heating throughout every dish. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy digital controls ✙ Ergonomic handle ✙ Retro design – Not a lot power settings

4 Toshiba Countertop Microwave Toshiba Countertop Microwave View on Amazon Need a microwave that fits a 12-inch pizza? This model features a sleek black stainless steel design and a spacious interior for larger dishes. Its advanced inverter technology heats and defrosts evenly, cutting down cooking times while keeping the microwave light. You can easily heat popular foods like pizza, potatoes, and vegetables with the 6 smart sensor auto menus that automatically adjust the power. Start cooking instantly with the one-touch quick start button, and mute the buzzer when you need a quieter kitchen. Equipped with Eco mode and a child safety lock, this microwave offers both convenience and efficiency. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy-efficient technology ✙ Smart sensor timer ✙ Many defrost options – Takes up a lot of space

5 Panasonic Countertop Microwave Panasonic Countertop Microwave View on Amazon This powerful 1200-watt microwave combines high performance with a spacious 1.2 cubic foot capacity, ensuring even cooking and rich flavor in every dish. Its advanced Inverter Technology delivers consistent power for perfect results without overcooking, and the Turbo Defrost feature speeds up defrosting time. Despite its large turntable, this microwave's compact design takes up less space on your countertop while maximizing interior capacity. The built-in Genius Sensor automatically adjusts power and cooking time for various foods, making meal prep effortless. With 14 preset menu items, a quick minute timer, and a keep warm feature, this microwave offers versatility and convenience for any kitchen. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Inverter technology ✙ Self adjusting sensor ✙ Easy-to-use settings – Relatively noisy operation

6 BLACK+DECKER Countertop Microwave BLACK+DECKER Countertop Microwave View on Amazon With 700 watts of power and 10 adjustable settings, this microwave handles a variety of cooking tasks with ease. It comes with pre-programmed buttons for quick access to popular options like popcorn, pizza, and frozen vegetables. The large LED digital display and easy-to-read control panel ensure simple operation, while the child safety lock keeps your kitchen secure. Inside, a removable 10-inch glass turntable promotes even heating, and the push-button door release offers convenient access. Compact yet efficient, this microwave measures 17.3” x 13.0” x 10.2” and fits well on most countertops. Backed by a one-year limited warranty, it’s a dependable addition to any kitchen. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Handle-less design ✙ Easy-to-use push door ✙ Child safety lock included – Very heavy

7 Breville Countertop Microwave Breville Countertop Microwave View on Amazon Looking for a microwave that’s compact yet highly functional? This model delivers with a 25L capacity, making it ideal for kitchens where space is limited. You can quickly reheat, defrost, and cook meals using the easy one-touch buttons for common tasks like popcorn and beverages. The soft close door operates 80% quieter, making it a quieter addition to your kitchen. Designed to preserve food quality, the defrost and reheat functions prevent overcooking or drying out. Safety features like the child lock and a mute button enhance usability. With 900 watts of power, this microwave is both efficient and thoughtfully designed, complete with a one-year warranty. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet heating mode ✙ Soft-close door ✙ Easy reheat buttons – Very bulky design

FAQ

Q: How do I know if my countertop microwave is heating food evenly?

A: Test by microwaving a glass of water and a slice of bread together. If both heat evenly, your microwave is distributing heat properly.

Q: What’s the best way to clean my countertop microwave?

A: Microwave a bowl of water with lemon slices for 3 minutes. Wipe the interior with a damp cloth to remove stains, food residue, and odors.

Q: Can I use metal utensils in a countertop microwave?

A: No, metal utensils can cause sparks and damage the microwave. Use only microwave-safe glass, ceramic, or plastic containers for heating food.

Q: How much space should I leave around my countertop microwave?

A: Ensure at least 3 inches of clearance on all sides of the microwave for proper ventilation, preventing overheating and maintaining efficient performance.

Q: What’s the typical lifespan of a countertop microwave?

A: With regular use and proper care, a countertop microwave typically lasts 7-10 years. Cleaning and maintaining ventilation are key to extending its lifespan.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.