Keep Floors Clean With the Best Electric Vacuum of 2024

Cleaning can feel like a challenge in today’s busy world, with floors often being the first to show the mess. A reliable vacuum can make all the difference, especially when it's quiet and easy to use. The best electric vacuums of 2024 are here to simplify your cleaning routine. Whether you prefer automatic models that you can control remotely or handheld options for quick cleanups, our list has something for everyone. Your ideal vacuum depends on your specific needs, but one thing is certain—we all want a quieter option. Let’s explore the top picks to keep your floors spotless.

1 Eureka Electric Vacuum Eureka Electric Vacuum View on Amazon This vacuum uses an upgraded 250W motor to deliver powerful suction for daily messes. It offers up to 40 minutes of cordless cleaning, allowing you to clean your entire home without interruptions. Its advanced 5-stage filtration system keeps the air fresher while you clean by trapping dust and allergens. You can easily switch between three power modes, and the LED headlight helps you spot hidden dust. The Easy Rest feature lets you pause and store it on countertops, while its slim design allows for easy cleaning under furniture. It also comes with useful attachments to clean hard floors, carpets, and pet hair. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with attachments ✙ LED headlights ✙ Suitable for pet hair – Low battery life

2 LEVOIT Electric Vacuum LEVOIT Electric Vacuum View on Amazon Got furry friends at home? This powerful electric vaccum makes pet hair cleanup easy with its 2-in-1 pet tool. The anti-hair wrap roller brush keeps hair from tangling, so you can clean faster without having to untangle and start over every few minutes. Enjoy up to 50 minutes of battery life on eco mode, or 30 minutes with the vacuum head, so you can clean your entire home in one go without having to recharge. Other than this, multiple accessories are included to help you get into those tight spots and clean thoroughly. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tangle-resistant design ✙ Long battery life ✙ Easy to empty – Charging takes a while

3 Lefant Electric Vacuum Lefant Electric Vacuum View on Amazon Looking for an automatic cleaning solution? This robot vacuum is equipped with upgraded Freemove Technology 3.0, allowing it to smoothly navigate around obstacles and avoid falls. Its carpet boost feature automatically increases suction when on carpets, ensuring a deeper clean while still operating quietly, making it perfect for homes with pets or babies. Designed with pet owners in mind, it provides 2200Pa suction and a brushless design that avoids clogging. Get the clean floors you've always wanted without having to lift a finger. The best part? The phone app lets you program cleaning schedules and routes with ease. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet operation ✙ Voice assistant integration ✙ Long battery life – Unsuitable for high-pile carpets

4 Dyson Electric Vacuum Dyson Electric Vacuum View on Amazon Effortless cleaning is just a click away with this lightweight and cordless vacuum. It delivers up to 40 minutes of consistent power, adjusting based on attachments and surface types. Equipped with four attachable accessories, it tackles cleaning from high shelves to tricky corners. The Motorbar cleaner head efficiently deep cleans various floors while also untangling long hair and pet hair during use. Moreover, the hair screw tool makes quick work of pet hair on upholstery and stairs, while the handheld conversion makes car and furniture cleaning easier. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ Multiple attachments included ✙ Anti-tangle hair tool – Needs to recharged often

5 Shark Rocket Electric Vacuum Shark Rocket Electric Vacuum View on Amazon This compact electric vacuum offers the convenience of a lightweight stick vacuum with the power of an upright. One of its standout features is its versatility; it easily converts into a handheld vacuum for quick clean-ups, making it a great option for homes with both carpets and hard floors. The powerful suction works well on pet hair, dirt, and debris, while the extra-large dust cup reduces the need for frequent emptying. It’s equipped with LED lights on the floor nozzle and handheld unit, helping illuminate hidden dirt in dark corners or under furniture. Despite being corded, the vacuum is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver and carry around the house. The included pet tools make it a great choice for pet owners who need to tackle fur on upholstery or stairs. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ LED lighting for viewing ✙ XL dust cap – Attachments are fragile

6 BLACK+DECKER Electric Vacuum BLACK+DECKER Electric Vacuum View on Amazon Enjoy up to 25% more pickup on carpets with this vacuum, designed to handle tough messes on stairs and rugs. It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime, adjusting suction power automatically through Autosense Technology based on the floor type. The cyclonic filtration system helps maintain filter cleanliness for peak performance, while the anti-tangle brush bar makes hair removal hassle-free. LED floorhead lights ensure you never miss hidden dirt, and its compact, self-standing design makes storage a breeze when you're done cleaning. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compatible with most carpets ✙ Auto-sense adjustable suction ✙ Long runtime – Can be loud

Q: Are portable vacuums better than wired ones?

A: Portable vacuums offer more flexibility and convenience, especially for quick cleanups, but wired models generally provide stronger, more consistent suction for heavy-duty cleaning over extended periods.

Q: Is it safe to use a robot electric vacuum around pets?

A: Yes, robot vacuums are safe around pets. Many models operate quietly, avoid obstacles, and can handle pet hair efficiently, though supervision is recommended for nervous or curious pets.

Q: How often should I clean or replace vacuum filters?

A: Filters should be cleaned every 1-3 months and replaced every 6-12 months, depending on usage and manufacturer guidelines, to maintain optimal suction and reduce allergens.

Q: Do electric vacuums work well on both carpets and hard floors?

A: Most modern electric vacuums are designed to switch easily between carpets and hard floors, adjusting suction or brush settings to deliver efficient cleaning on different surfaces.

Q: Can electric vacuums handle pet hair without clogging?

A: Many electric vacuums feature anti-tangle brush bars and powerful suction designed specifically to handle pet hair, preventing clogs and ensuring smooth performance across various surfaces.

