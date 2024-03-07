Light Up Your Nights (For Free!): Reviewing the Best Solar Light Lanterns

Our Top Picks

As electricity bills go up, so does the demand for inexpensive lighting solutions. That's why many people are turning towards solar light lanterns. These little lights soak up the sunshine during the day and light up your evenings for free. The only problem? There are tons of options out there, and picking the perfect one can feel tricky. This review guide is here to help you do just that. We'll break down the lanterns' different features, styles, and how bright they actually are, so you can create a magical and eco-friendly space in your garden. So, let's check them out now.

1 MAGGIFT Solar Lights Lanterns MAGGIFT Solar Lights Lanterns View on Amazon If you live in a region with mostly fair weather and are looking for solar light lanterns that do the job, then these are the oness to get. These solar lanterns feature a unique coach light style and come with shepherd hooks for easy outdoor setup. It has a white LED light and automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. Plus, they can actually last up to 8-10 hours when fully charged, so you can enjoy their beautiful glow all night long. However, the construction is plastic, so durability for harsher weather conditions might be a concern for some. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Shepherd hooks ✙ Automatic dusk-to-dawn operation ✙ 8-10 hours runtime – Limited durability in harsh weather

2 HUYIENO Solar Lights Lanterns HUYIENO Solar Lights Lanterns View on Amazon Looking for something that can withstand the weather? We've got just the thing for you. This solar lantern is made from metal and ditches the usual black for a brushed copper finish that can add warmth to your outdoor space. Unlike our previous pick, it offers two mounting options: hanging or staked in the ground for more versatility in placement. However, like our previous pick, it features automatic dusk-to-dawn operation and promises up to 8 hours of illumination on a full charge. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable metal ✙ Copper finish ✙ Dual mounting options – Prone to rusting

3 Hapjoy Solar Lanterns Lights Hapjoy Solar Lanterns Lights View on Amazon This solar lantern prioritizes decorative charm over powerful illumination. While it offers a unique and copyrighted light pattern with 10 lumens, it may not be suitable for lighting walkways or large areas. The star of the show here is the intricate design, which could add a romantic ambiance to your patio or porch. On the plus side, it's equipped with a built-in light sensor and automatically charges during the day and lights up at dusk. A full charge promises 6-8 hours of illumination. The lightweight plastic build makes it easy to hang anywhere, and it's advertised as weatherproof. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Beautiful Moroccan design ✙ Waterproof for outdoor use ✙ Built-in light sensor – Not suitable for large areas

4 XTAUTO Solar Light Lanterns XTAUTO Solar Light Lanterns View on Amazon Durable and feature-packed, these solar light lanterns are accurately described as great outdoor tools. They have a dual-function design; you can use them as a bright lantern (brightness adjusts with extension) or as a flashlight. We especially love its compact, collapsible form (phone-sized!), perfect for tossing in a backpack. Built with tough, weather-resistant ABS plastic, it boasts 25+ hours of light on a charge. It also charges via solar power or an AC plug and even has a USB output for emergency phone charging. Survivalists might find it better suited for casual camping, but there's no doubt its adjustable light, portability, and built-in power bank make it a handy option for outdoor enthusiasts. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Collapsible ✙ Waterproof ✙ USB rechargeable – More suited for casual camping

5 Marlrin Solar Lanterns Lights Marlrin Solar Lanterns Lights View on Amazon Instead of boring LEDs, these solar light lanterns use a flickering \"flame\" effect that creates a warm ambiance with its soft yellow light. The vintage LED bulbs not only provide a soft and flickering light, but they also have a long lifespan, saving you money on replacement bulbs. A full charge on these lights promises up to 10 hours of illumination, but expect 6-8 hours in winter. They're also made from weather-resistant plastic with a vintage design and feature a built-in handle for hanging or placing on flat surfaces. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vintage design ✙ Waterproof ✙ Realistic flame effect – No brightness adjustment

6 Collasis Hanging Solar Lights Lanterns Collasis Hanging Solar Lights Lanterns View on Amazon These solar light lanterns have this amazing handwoven metal design that looks super unique – a total step up from your standard plastic lantern. The metal is high-quality and durable, with an IP65 waterproof rating; all of these features mean that the lanterns are built to withstand the elements, come rain or shine. Plus, they come with a hanging chain and metal hook, so you can display them wherever you need a warm ambiance. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Metal woven design ✙ Easy to hang – Low light intensity

7 GUANFU Solar Lanterns Outdoor Lights GUANFU Solar Lanterns Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Despite being handmade, these solar light lanterns look incredibly smooth and professional. They have an intricate mosaic glass design that emits a cool blue color. Unlike similar mosaic lanterns on the market, these are quite durable and larger. They charge better and as night falls, create a warm and inviting glow in your garden. Don't be fooled by the intricate designs - the lanterns are also waterproof and built to last just about any weather. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish mosaic design ✙ Waterproof for outdoor use ✙ Solar-powered for energy efficiency – Plastic lid detracts from the design

FAQ

Q: Can I use solar light lanterns in shaded areas or indoors?

A: Solar lanterns love sunshine! They use the sun's rays to charge their batteries throughout the day, which means they might not work as well in shady areas. They still might give off a faint glow, but it won't be as bright as they would be in a sunny spot. Indoors, they likely won't work at all unless they're right by a window that gets a good amount of sunlight. For nighttime light inside your house, solar lanterns probably wouldn't be the best bet. However, if you're looking for some cool outdoor twinkle lights that don't require an outlet, solar lanterns are a great eco-friendly option for sunny spots in your garden!

Q: How do I know if my solar light lantern is fully charged?

A: Most solar lanterns these days are pretty smart! They don't need you to guess if they're fully charged. A lot of them will have a little light that turns off once they're good to go. For instance, the light might be red while it's charging and turn green when it's full. If your lantern doesn't have a light indicator, some will get noticeably brighter as they reach a full charge. The best way to know for sure is to check the manual that came with your lantern – it should have specific instructions for yours. If you can't find the manual, don't worry! Just leave it in a sunny spot for a full day (think 6-8 hours) and it should be good to light up your night!

Q: Can I replace the batteries in my solar light lanterns, and if so, how?

A: Most solar lanterns are designed to be eco-friendly, so they don't have replaceable batteries like some regular flashlights. They come with a built-in rechargeable battery that gets topped up by the sunshine during the day. However, if your lantern seems like it's not working anymore, it might not be a dead battery. Sometimes giving it a good cleaning or checking the solar panel for dirt can make a big difference. If you're still having trouble, consult the manual that came with your lantern. It might have some troubleshooting tips or specific instructions for yours. But for most solar lanterns, replacing the battery isn't an option.

Q: How does weather impact the performance of solar light lanterns?

A: Sunny days are the best for solar lanterns! The more sunshine they soak up during the day, the brighter and longer they'll shine at night. Overcast days or rainy spells can mean less charging time, so your lantern might be a little dimmer or not last as long. However, most solar lanterns are built tough to handle rain and snow. Just be sure to brush off any built-up snow on the solar panel so it can catch those sun rays! So, while bad weather might affect how bright your lantern is on a particular night, it shouldn't damage it in the long run.

Q: Can solar light lanterns be used for security purposes?

A: Solar lanterns might not be the best choice for security on their own. They typically provide a soft glow, and since they rely on sunlight to charge, they won't be as bright at night, especially on cloudy days. This might not deter someone who's trying to get into your yard. However, solar lanterns can be a helpful addition to your security plan. The extra light in your outdoor space can make it less inviting to someone looking for a dark place to hide. Plus, the automatic on-and-off feature with some lanterns can give the impression that someone is home, even if you're not. For real security, consider them a bonus tool along with things like motion sensor lights or a security system.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.