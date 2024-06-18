Our Favorite Water Filtrations Systems of 2024

Our Top Picks

We all understand the importance of clean, clear water for our health and well-being, but the sad truth is that tap water isn't always up to the mark when it comes to safety. That's why most people turn to water filtration systems that purify water coming from the tap. When it comes to these filters, you want a system that's quick and efficient and can provide great-tasting water with no fuss. And that's exactly what we aim to provide with our list of the best water filtration systems on the market. So, without further ado, let's check them out.

1 Waterdrop TSU Water Filtration System Waterdrop TSU Water Filtration System View on Amazon Being our favorite water filtration system on the list, this system offers 0.01 μm filtration that is capable of removing 99% of contaminants from your water, ensuring that you and your family are drinking only the best. The 3-stage filtration system is high capacity and uses USA tech to deliver the best results. The smart panel is intuitive and easy to use, while the system is designed to produce zero waste water. With a 2-year lifetime, this is a reliable investment for any household. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good alternative to RO systems ✙ Smart panel for easy use ✙ No waste water technology – Filters are difficult to change

2 Invigorated Water Filtration System Invigorated Water Filtration System View on Amazon If you're growing to dislike the taste of tap water, this water filtration system comes equipped with 3 alkaline filters to ensure that your water is filtered and infused with beneficial minerals. The filters collectively take half the time that other filters take to purify the water. Additionally, the system has a 300-gallon capacity and provides access to clean and refreshing water whenever you need it. Its countertop design is great for using it in all kinds of spaces, whether at the home kitchen or office. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Increases pH of water ✙ BPA-free materials ✙ 4x faster filtration – Leaks if filled too full

3 Culligan EZ-4 Water Filtration System Culligan EZ-4 Water Filtration System View on Amazon This water filtration system can filter an unmatched 500 gallons and last for up to 6 months before requiring filter changes. The EZ-4 uses the best filtration from this brand and is capable of removing impurities like lead, sediment, and chlorine, leaving you with fresh, crisp water every time. This system is easy to install and maintain, making it the perfect solution for busy families who want clean water without the hassle. It also requires no buckets or wrenches, thanks to the pre-installed tubing. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ NSF certified ✙ Reduces chlorine ✙ Lasts 6 months – Filter has no shutoff valve

4 Berkey Water Filtration System Berkey Water Filtration System View on Amazon Looking for a water filtration system that's backed by data? You're in luck because this filtration system has been supported and tested by 3rd party, accredited sources. The filter has a 2.25-gallon capacity and two authentic Berkey elements included that are perfect for a family of four or five. The Berkey elements have a long lifespan, filtering up to 6,000 gallons before needing replacement. This system removes not only bacteria and viruses, but also heavy metals, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gravity-fed filtration system ✙ Reduces over 250 contaminants ✙ Backed by testing – Pricier than competitors

5 APEC Water Filtration System APEC Water Filtration System View on Amazon This particular water filtration system caught our eye due to a large number of positive reviews online and the brand's claim to be America's top-rated system. This system features a 5-stage filtration process, including a premium-grade ultra-fine filter that removes up to 99% of contaminants. It is WQA-certified for its superior performance and the long-lasting filters ensure you get clean, refreshing water for months to come. Plus, with a 50 GPD capacity, this system is perfect for households of all sizes. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ WQA certified for safety ✙ 5-stage filtration process ✙ 50 GPD capacity – Initial plumbing is confusing

6 SimPure Y7P-BW Water Filtration System SimPure Y7P-BW Water Filtration System View on Amazon If budget is not an issue for you, this is another water filtration system that falls on the higher end of the price spectrum. The system uses a 4-stage RO water filter and built-in UV sterilization that is able to remove up to 99% of impurities and bacteria and ensure that every drop of water is safe and healthy to drink. The bottle-less design and 4:1 pure-to-drain ratio also make this system a more eco-friendly option. Lastly, the system is made of BPA-free materials that are a testament to its safety. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built-in UV sterilization ✙ Bottle-less design ✙ BPA-free – Difficulty moving when full

7 PUR Water Filtration System PUR Water Filtration System View on Amazon Seeing its small and user-friendly design, this filter can hardly be called a whole 'system' but it's just as effective as our other favorite comprehensive systems. This gray metallic filtration system not only reduces lead but also provides a natural mineral filtration, ensuring that you and your family have access to clean and refreshing water. The filter is also incredibly easy to mount; all you have to do is attach it to a water tap and have access to fresh and clean water. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to install ✙ Great for small spaces ✙ Reduces lead – Slow water flow

Q: What is the difference between activated carbon and sediment filters?

A: Activated carbon and sediment filters serve different purposes in water filtration. Sediment filters are like sieves that catch larger particles such as dirt, sand, and rust from water, helping to improve clarity and prevent clogs in plumbing. They work great as a first line of defense to remove visible contaminants. On the other hand, activated carbon filters use a process called adsorption to attract and trap chemicals and impurities that affect taste, odor, and even some harmful substances like chlorine and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Q: How often should filter cartridges be replaced?

A: Filter cartridge replacement frequency depends on usage and water quality. Generally, it's recommended every 3-6 months for most households. If your water is heavily used or contains more contaminants, you might need to replace them more frequently. Filters for pitchers or faucet mounts typically last 1-3 months, while whole-house or under-sink systems can go 6-12 months. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for best results.

Q: What should I consider when choosing between under-sink and countertop water filtration systems?

A: When deciding between under-sink and countertop water filtration systems, consider your space and convenience needs. Under-sink systems are installed beneath your kitchen sink, save counter space, and offer a seamless look. They typically require professional installation but provide filtered water directly from a separate faucet. Countertop systems sit on your counter and connect to the faucet. They're easier to install yourself and can be moved if needed. However, they take up counter space and may not suit every kitchen style.

Q: Can water filtration systems reduce water hardness?

A: Water filtration systems typically do not reduce water hardness. Hard water contains minerals like calcium and magnesium, which cause scaling and can affect appliance lifespan. If your primary concern is improving taste and removing contaminants like chlorine or sediments, a filtration system with activated carbon or other media is suitable. For hard water issues, consider a dedicated water softening system alongside or integrated with your filtration setup for comprehensive water treatment.

Q: Do water filters affect water pressure and flow rate?

A: Yes, water filters can affect water pressure and flow rate, but the impact depends on the type of filter and its condition. Filters with a finer mesh or smaller pores may restrict water flow more than those with larger openings. Over time, as filters trap particles and contaminants, they can become clogged, further reducing flow rate. It's important to choose a filter that matches your water pressure needs and to replace cartridges regularly per manufacturer recommendations to maintain optimal flow. Some systems include features like bypass valves to mitigate pressure drops.

