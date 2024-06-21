Our Honest Review of the 7 Best Pool Skimmers of 2024

Our Top Picks

Dive into the sunny season with a pool that's as clear as your summer vision board. We know, the last thing you want to do on a scorching afternoon is skim leaves and debris from your pool. That's where pool skimmers come into play. A good pool skimmer is like an aquatic superhero, tirelessly keeping your pool pristine while you sip on your cool lemonade. We've plunged into the depths of pool skimmer options and surfaced with the definitive list of the top seven. Using a rigorous evaluation process, we've compared features, efficiency, durability, and ease of use to help you make an informed decision. Spoiler alert: our top picks below cater to different needs, whether you're after a budget-friendly option, a high-end splurge, or something in between. So, sit back, slather on some sunscreen, and let us guide you to your perfect pool skimmer.

1 U.S. Pool Supply Pool Skimmer U.S. Pool Supply Pool Skimmer View on Amazon With its ultra-fine mesh netting makes short work of leaves, debris, and other unwanted remnants. Thanks to its 5 aluminum pole sections, this skimmer can extend up to 6 feet long, making it easy to reach every inch of your pool. Whether you're cleaning a spa, pond, or full-sized pool, this skimmer is up to the task. The mesh netting is made from high-quality materials that are built to last, so you can enjoy a clean pool season after season. This skimmer is also incredibly easy to use, making it a great choice for both novice and experienced pool owners alike. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-fine Mesh Netting ✙ Cost Effective ✙ Durable Aluminum Pole Sections – May not be suitable for larger pools

2 U.S. Pool Supply 5 Foot Pool Skimmer U.S. Pool Supply 5 Foot Pool Skimmer View on Amazon This pool skimmer has a 6-inch deep ultra-fine mesh netting bag that easily traps even the finest debris, making cleaning your pool quick and effortless. With its 60-inch long, 4-piece aluminum pole, you'll reach all corners of your pool with ease. But this pool skimmer isn't just for pools—it's also great for cleaning spas and ponds up to 6 feet deep. The lightweight aluminum pole is easy to handle, making it perfect for all ages. This skimmer is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their pool or water feature clean and inviting. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable and ultrafine mesh ✙ Fast cleaning ✙ Economical choice – May not be suitable for deep pools

3 U.S. Pool Supply Above-Ground Pool Skimmer U.S. Pool Supply Above-Ground Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Made from durable, corrosion-resistant materials, this premium pool skimmer is built to last and withstand the elements. Designed to automatically clean the surface of your above-ground pool, it boasts an impressive flow rate of up to 1250 gallons per hour, quickly and efficiently removing leaves, bugs, and other debris. The adjustable mounting bracket allows for easy installation on a range of pool structures, including inflatable collars, tubular pools, and metal frame pools. The large-capacity debris basket means less frequent emptying, while the easy-to-remove basket makes cleaning a breeze. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatic cleaning ✙ Compatible with different pools ✙ Easy to use – May be challenging to install

4 POOLAZA Pool Skimmer POOLAZA Pool Skimmer View on Amazon With a larger capacity and durable deep net, cleaning your pool has never been easier. The sturdy frame of this pool net skimmer ensures that it will last for years to come, saving you money and effort in the long run. The easy scoop edges make easy to remove debris from your pool, and the navy blue color adds a touch of style to your pool-cleaning routine. This pool skimmer is the perfect companion for any pool owner looking to save time and effort while still maintaining a clean and inviting pool. With its high-efficiency design and easy-to-use features, this pool leaf net is a must-have for anyone looking to make pool maintenance a breeze. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity ✙ Durable ✙ Sturdy frame – Low value for money

5 Swimline Above Ground Pool Skimmer Swimline Above Ground Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Crafted with durable ABS construction, this pool skimmer is built to last season after season. The large debris basket ensures that you won't have to constantly check and empty the skimmer, allowing you to enjoy your pool without interruption. The snap-in and removable weir make maintenance a breeze and allows for easy basket access. This standard above-ground pool skimmer kit is designed to fit most pools, making it a versatile option for pool owners everywhere. With its easy installation process, you'll have your pool skimmer up and running in no time. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large debris basket ✙ Durable structure ✙ Easy basket access – Not suitable for in-ground pools

6 POOLWHALE Professional Pool Skimmer POOLWHALE Professional Pool Skimmer View on Amazon With its fine mesh net bag, this pool skimmer is perfect for catching even the smallest leaves and bugs. But don't let its delicate appearance fool you - this skimmer is heavy-duty. Its durable construction ensures it can handle even the biggest messes, making cleanup a breeze. And with its easy-to-use design, you can quickly and efficiently remove debris from your pool without breaking a sweat. Compatible with standard swimming pool poles, this skimmer is a must-have for any pool owner looking to keep their pool clean and sparkling all season long. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fine mesh net bag ✙ Heavy duty ✙ Fits standard pool poles – May not last long

7 Sepetrel Pool Skimmer Sepetrel Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Featuring a durable and lightweight design, this pool skimmer is perfect for cleaning pools and ponds, spas, and hot tubs. The 24-56 inch premium pole provides ample reach for even the largest pools, while the medium-sized net makes it easy to scoop up leaves and debris without getting your hands wet. The net is made of fine mesh material and catches even the smallest debris particles, leaving your pool sparkling clean. The easy-to-use design makes cleaning a breeze, and the sturdy construction ensures that this pool skimmer will last for many summers to come. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes a premium pole ✙ Medium-sized ✙ Good value for money – Net frame may be delicate

Q: How often should I clean my pool skimmer?

A: It is recommended to clean your pool skimmer at least once a week, or whenever it is full of debris. Regular cleaning helps keep your pool water clean and clear.

Q: Can I use any type of pool skimmer for my above-ground pool?

A: No, it is important to choose a pool skimmer specifically designed for above-ground pools. These skimmers are built to handle the unique needs of above-ground pools.

Q: Do I need a pool skimmer if I have a pool vacuum?

A: Yes, a pool skimmer is necessary even if you have a pool vacuum. The skimmer removes debris from the water's surface, while the vacuum cleans the bottom of the pool.

Q: How can I tell if my pool skimmer is working properly?

A: You can test your pool skimmer by placing a small object, like a leaf or piece of paper, on the water's surface. If the skimmer is working properly, it should easily remove the object.

Q: Can I install a pool skimmer myself, or do I need to hire a professional?

A: You can install a pool skimmer yourself, but it is recommended to hire a professional to ensure it is installed correctly and safely. A professional can also help you choose the right skimmer for your specific pool needs.

